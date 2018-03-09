Movies in Valley theaters March 9-15 | ‘Gringo’ and ‘Strangers: Prey at Night’

Movie list
The rating system: ☆☆☆☆, excellent; ☆☆☆, good; ☆☆, so-so; ☆, poor; zero stars, terrible. Check movie times: http://calendar.fresnobee.com/
OPENING
Gringo: Businessman Harold Soyinka (David Oyelowo) finds himself crossing the line from law-abiding citizen to wanted criminal. Rated R (action, comedy, crime). 110 minutes.
The Hurricane Heist: Thieves attempt a massive heist against the U.S. Treasury as a Category 5 hurricane approaches one of its mint facilities. Rated PG-13 (action, thriller). 100 minutes.
The Strangers: Prey at Night: A family staying in a secluded mobile home park for the night are visited by three masked psychopaths who test their every limit. Rated R (horror, suspense). 85 minutes.
Thoroughbreds: Two upper-class teenage girls in suburban Connecticut rekindle their unlikely friendship after years of growing apart. Together, they hatch a plan to solve both of their problems – no matter what the cost. Rated R (drama, thriller). 92 minutes.
A Wrinkle In Time: After the disappearance of her scientist father, three peculiar beings send Meg, her brother and her friend to space to find him. Rated PG (adventure, family, fantasy). 109 minutes.
ONGOING
The 15:17 to Paris (☆): Three Americans discover a terrorist plot aboard a train while in France. Rated PG-13 (drama, history, thriller). 94 minutes.
Annihilation (☆☆☆): A biologist signs up for a dangerous, secret expedition where the laws of nature don’t apply. (Tribune News Service) Rated R (drama, fantasy, horror, thriller). 115 minutes.
Black Panther (☆☆☆ 1/2 ): T’Challa, after the death of his father, the King of Wakanda, returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation to succeed to the throne and take his rightful place as king. Rated PG-13 (action, adventure, sci-fi). 134 minutes.
Coco (☆☆☆☆): Aspiring musician Miguel, confronted with his family’s ancestral ban on music, enters the Land of the Dead to work out the mystery. (Tribune News Service) Rated PG (animation, adventure, comedy, musical, family). 109 minutes.
The Commuter (☆☆): A businessman is caught up in a criminal conspiracy during his daily commute home. (Tribune News Service) Rated PG-13 (crime, drama, mystery). 104 minutes.
Death Wish: A family man becomes a vigilante killing machine when his family is violently attacked by robbers. Rated R (action, crime, drama, thriller). 108 minutes.
Every Day: A shy teenager falls for someone who transforms into another person every day. Rated PG-13 (drama, fantasy, romance). 95 minutes.
Ferdinand: After Ferdinand, a bull with a big heart, is mistaken for a dangerous beast, he is captured and torn from his home. Determined to return to his family, he rallies a misfit team on the ultimate adventure. Rated PG (adventure, comedy, family, animation). 106 minutes.
Fifty Shades Freed: Anastasia and Christian get married, but Jack Hyde continues to threaten their relationship. Rated R (drama, romance, thriller). 105 minutes.
Game Night: A group of friends who meet regularly for game nights find themselves trying to solve a murder mystery. Rated R (action, comedy, crime, mystery). 100 minutes.
The Greatest Showman (☆ 1/2 ): Inspired by the imagination of P.T. Barnum, “The Greatest Showman” is an original musical that celebrates the birth of show business and tells of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a spectacle that became a worldwide sensation. (Tribune News Service) Rated PG (biography, drama, musical). 105 minutes.
Insidious: The Last Key: Parapsychologist Dr. Elise Rainier faces her most fearsome and personal haunting yet – in her own home. Rated PG-13 (horror, mystery, thriller). 103 minutes
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (☆☆ 1/2 ): Four teenagers discover an old video game console and are literally drawn into the game’s jungle setting, becoming the adult avatars they chose. (Tribune News Service) Rated PG-13 (action, adventure, comedy, family). 119 minutes.
Justice League (☆ 1/2 ): Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Batman and his new ally Wonder Woman recruit Aquaman, Cyborg and the Flash to help them save the planet from a newly awakened enemy. (Tribune News Service) Rated PG-13 (action, adventure, sci-fi, fantasy). 119 minutes.
Laung Laachi: New Punjabi language film with English subtitles. A newly married couple decide to live together as strangers and as the husband tries to win her by love. Not rated (comedy, drama). 137 minutes.
Maze Runner: The Death Cure: Young hero Thomas embarks on a mission to find a cure for a deadly disease known as the “Flare.” Rated PG-13 (action, sci-fi, thriller). 142 minutes.
Paddington 2: Paddington, now happily settled with the Brown family and a popular member of the local community, picks up a series of odd jobs to buy the perfect present for his Aunt Lucy’s 100th birthday, only for the gift to be stolen. Rated PG (animation, adventure, comedy). 103 minutes.
Peter Rabbit (☆☆ 1/2 ): Feature adaptation of Beatrix Potter’s classic tale of a rebellious rabbit trying to sneak into a farmer’s vegetable garden. (Tribune News Service) Rated PG (animation, adventure, comedy, family). 93 minutes.
Pitch Perfect 3 (☆☆ 1/2 ): Following their win at the world championship, the now-separated Bellas reunite for one last singing competition at an overseas USO tour, but face a group that uses both instruments and voices. (Tribune News Service) Rated PG-13 (comedy, music). 93 minutes.
Red Sparrow (☆☆): Ballerina Dominika Egorova is recruited to “Sparrow School,” a Russian intelligence service where she is forced to use her body as a weapon. But her first mission, targeting a CIA agent, threatens to unravel the security of both nations. (Tribune News Service) Rated R (mystery, thriller). 139 minutes.
Samson: After losing the love of his life to a cruel Philistine prince, a young Hebrew with supernatural strength defends his people, sacrificing everything to avenge his love, his people and his God. Rated PG-13 (action, drama). 110 minutes.
The Shape of Water: In a 1960s research facility, a mute janitor forms a relationship with an aquatic creature. Rated R (adventure, drama, fantasy). 123 minutes.
Thor: Ragnarok: Imprisoned, the mighty Thor finds himself in a lethal gladiatorial contest against the Hulk, his former ally. Thor must fight for survival and race against time to prevent the all-powerful Hela from destroying his home and the Asgardian civilization. Rated PG-13 (action, adventure, comedy). 130 minutes.
Winchester: Eccentric firearm heiress believes she is haunted by the souls of people killed by the Winchester repeating rifle. Rated PG-13 (biography, fantasy, horror, mystery). 99 minutes.
OPENING NEXT WEEK
I Can Only Imagine: The inspiring and unknown true story behind MercyMe’s beloved, chart-topping song that brings ultimate hope to so many is a gripping reminder of the power of true forgiveness. Rated PG (drama, family). 110 minutes.
Love, Simon: Simon Spier keeps a huge secret from his family, his friends, and all of his classmates: he’s gay. When that secret is leaked, Simon must face everyone and come to terms with his identity. Rated PG-13 (comedy, drama, romance). 109 minutes
Tomb Raider: Lara Croft, the fiercely independent daughter of a missing adventurer, must push herself beyond her limits when she finds herself on the island where her father disappeared. Rated PG-13 (action, adventure). 118 minutes.
