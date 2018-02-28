Movies in Valley theaters March 2-8 | ‘Annihilation,’ ‘Every Day’ and ‘Game Night’

Movie list
The rating system: ☆☆☆☆, excellent; ☆☆☆, good; ☆☆, so-so; ☆, poor; zero stars, terrible. Check movie times: http://calendar.fresnobee.com/
OPENING
Death Wish: A family man becomes a vigilante killing machine when his family is violently attacked by robbers. Rated R (action, crime, drama, thriller). 108 minutes.
Red Sparrow (☆☆): Ballerina Dominika Egorova is recruited to “Sparrow School,” a Russian intelligence service where she is forced to use her body as a weapon. But her first mission, targeting a CIA agent, threatens to unravel the security of both nations. (Tribune News Service) Rated R (mystery, thriller). 139 minutes.
ONGOING
12 Strong (☆☆ 1/2 ): “12 Strong” tells the story of the first Special Forces team deployed to Afghanistan after 9/11. Under the leadership of a new captain, the team must work with an Afghan warlord to take down the Taliban. (Chicago Tribune) Rated R (action, drama, history). 130 minutes.
The 15:17 to Paris (☆): Three Americans discover a terrorist plot aboard a train while in France. Rated PG-13 (drama, history, thriller). 94 minutes.
Annihilation (☆☆☆): A biologist signs up for a dangerous, secret expedition where the laws of nature don’t apply. (Tribune News Service) Rated R (drama, fantasy, horror, thriller). 115 minutes.
Black Panther: T’Challa, after the death of his father, the King of Wakanda, returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation to succeed to the throne and take his rightful place as king. Rated PG-13 (action, adventure, sci-fi). 134 minutes.
Call Me By Your Name (☆☆☆ 1/2 ): In Northern Italy in 1983, 17-year-old Elio begins a relationship with Oliver, his father’s research assistant, with whom he bonds over his emerging sexuality, their Jewish heritage and the beguiling Italian landscape. Rated R (drama, romance). 132 minutes.
Coco (☆☆☆☆): Aspiring musician Miguel, confronted with his family’s ancestral ban on music, enters the Land of the Dead to work out the mystery. (Tribune News Service) Rated PG (animation, adventure, comedy, musical, family). 109 minutes.
The Commuter (☆☆): A businessman is caught up in a criminal conspiracy during his daily commute home. (Tribune News Service) Rated PG-13 (crime, drama, mystery). 104 minutes.
Den of Thieves (☆ 1/2 ): A gritty crime saga that follows the lives of an elite unit of the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department and the state’s most successful bank robbery crew as the outlaws plan a seemingly impossible heist on the Federal Reserve Bank. Rated R (action, crime, drama). 140 minutes.
Early Man: Set at the dawn of time, when prehistoric creatures and woolly mammoths roamed the earth, “Early Man” tells the story of Dug, along with sidekick Hognob, as they unite his tribe against a mighty enemy Lord Nooth and his Bronze Age City to save their home. Rated PG (animation, comedy, family). 89 minutes.
Every Day: A shy teenager falls for someone who transforms into another person every day. Rated PG-13 (drama, fantasy, romance). 95 minutes.
Ferdinand: After Ferdinand, a bull with a big heart, is mistaken for a dangerous beast, he is captured and torn from his home. Determined to return to his family, he rallies a misfit team on the ultimate adventure. Rated PG (adventure, comedy, family, animation). 106 minutes.
Fifty Shades Freed: Anastasia and Christian get married, but Jack Hyde continues to threaten their relationship. Rated R (drama, romance, thriller). 105 minutes.
Game Night: A group of friends who meet regularly for game nights find themselves trying to solve a murder mystery. Rated R (action, comedy, crime, mystery). 100 minutes.
The Greatest Showman (☆ 1/2 ): Inspired by the imagination of P.T. Barnum, “The Greatest Showman” is an original musical that celebrates the birth of show business and tells of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a spectacle that became a worldwide sensation. (Tribune News Service) Rated PG (biography, drama, musical). 105 minutes.
I, Tonya (☆☆☆): Competitive ice skater Tonya Harding rises among the ranks at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, but her future in the activity is thrown into doubt when her ex-husband intervenes. (Chicago Tribune) Rated R (comedy, drama). 120 minutes.
Insidious: The Last Key: Parapsychologist Dr. Elise Rainier faces her most fearsome and personal haunting yet – in her own home. Rated PG-13 (horror, mystery, thriller). 103 minutes
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (☆☆ 1/2 ): Four teenagers discover an old video game console and are literally drawn into the game’s jungle setting, becoming the adult avatars they chose. (Tribune News Service) Rated PG-13 (action, adventure, comedy, family). 119 minutes.
Justice League (☆ 1/2 ): Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Batman and his new ally Wonder Woman recruit Aquaman, Cyborg and the Flash to help them save the planet from a newly awakened enemy. (Tribune News Service) Rated PG-13 (action, adventure, sci-fi, fantasy). 119 minutes.
Laavaan Phere: New Punjabi language film with English subtitles. A young man is unable to marry the love of his life because of comical complications created by his pompous brothers-in-law and angry to-be father-in-law. Not rated (comedy). 124 minutes.
La Boda de Valentina: New Spanish language film with English subtitles. Valentina has the perfect life in America. Her universe trembles when Jason, her boyfriend, proposes marriage and she must confront her family, the Hidalgo, the most chaotic and surreal political dynasty in the history of Mexico. Rated R (comedy, romance). 107 minutes.
Lady Bird (☆☆☆☆): Christine “Lady Bird” McPherson (Saoirse Ronan) fights against it, but she is exactly like her wildly loving, deeply opinionated and strong-willed mom, a nurse working tirelessly to keep her family afloat after Lady Bird’s father loses his job. (Star Tribune, Minneapolis) Rated R (comedy). 93 minutes.
Maze Runner: The Death Cure: Young hero Thomas embarks on a mission to find a cure for a deadly disease known as the “Flare.” Rated PG-13 (action, sci-fi, thriller). 142 minutes.
Peter Rabbit (☆☆ 1/2 ): Feature adaptation of Beatrix Potter’s classic tale of a rebellious rabbit trying to sneak into a farmer’s vegetable garden. (Tribune News Service) Rated PG (animation, adventure, comedy, family). 93 minutes.
Phantom Thread: Set in 1950s London, Reynolds Woodcock is a renowned dressmaker whose fastidious life is disrupted by a young, strong-willed woman, Alma, who becomes his muse and lover. Rated R (drama, romance). 130 minutes.
Pitch Perfect 3 (☆☆ 1/2 ): Following their win at the world championship, the now-separated Bellas reunite for one last singing competition at an overseas USO tour, but face a group that uses both instruments and voices. (Tribune News Service) Rated PG-13 (comedy, music). 93 minutes.
The Post: A cover-up that spanned four U.S. presidents pushed the Washington Post’s publisher and hard-driving editor to join an unprecedented battle between journalism and government. Rated PG-13 (biography, drama, history). 115 minutes.
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (☆☆ ☆1/2 ): In this darkly comic drama, a mother personally challenges the local authorities to solve her daughter’s murder, when they fail to catch the culprit. (The Seattle Times) Rated R (comedy, crime, drama). 115 minutes.
Samson: After losing the love of his life to a cruel Philistine prince, a young Hebrew with supernatural strength defends his people, sacrificing everything to avenge his love, his people and his God. Rated PG-13 (action, drama). 110 minutes.
The Shape of Water: In a 1960s research facility, a mute janitor forms a relationship with an aquatic creature. Rated R (adventure, drama, fantasy). 123 minutes.
Thor: Ragnarok: Imprisoned, the mighty Thor finds himself in a lethal gladiatorial contest against the Hulk, his former ally. Thor must fight for survival and race against time to prevent the all-powerful Hela from destroying his home and the Asgardian civilization. Rated PG-13 (action, adventure, comedy). 130 minutes.
Winchester: Eccentric firearm heiress believes she is haunted by the souls of people killed by the Winchester repeating rifle. Rated PG-13 (biography, fantasy, horror, mystery). 99 minutes.
Wonder: Based on the New York Times bestseller, “Wonder” tells the incredibly inspiring and heartwarming story of August Pullman, a boy with facial differences who enters fifth grade, attending a mainstream elementary school for the first time. Rated PG (drama, family). 113 minutes.
OPENING NEXT WEEK
Gringo: A dark comedy mixed with white-knuckle action and dramatic intrigue, explores the battle of survival for businessman Harold Soyinka (David Oyelowo) when he finds himself crossing the line from law-abiding citizen to wanted criminal. Rated R (action, comedy, crime). 110 minutes.
The Hurricane Heist: Thieves attempt a massive heist against the U.S. Treasury as a Category 5 hurricane approaches one of its mint facilities. Rated PG-13 (action, thriler). 100 minutes.
The Strangers: Prey at Night: A family staying in a secluded mobile home park for the night are visited by three masked psychopaths, to test their every limit. Rated R (horror, suspense). 85 minutes.
A Wrinkle In Time: After the disappearance of her scientist father, three peculiar beings send Meg, her brother and her friend to space to find him. Rate PG (adventure, family, fantasy). 109 minutes.
