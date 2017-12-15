Movies in Valley theaters Dec. 15-21 | ‘Ferdinand,’ ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ and more

Movie list
The rating system: ☆☆☆☆, excellent; ☆☆☆, good; ☆☆, so-so; ☆, poor; zero stars, terrible. Check movie times: http://calendar.fresnobee.com/
OPENING
Ferdinand (☆☆): After Ferdinand, a bull with a big heart, is mistaken for a dangerous beast, he is captured and torn from his home. Determined to return to his family, he rallies a misfit team on the ultimate adventure. (Tribune News Service) Rated PG (adventure, comedy, family, animation). 106 minutes.
Star Wars: The Last Jedi: Having taken her first steps into the Jedi world, Rey joins Luke Skywalker on an adventure with Leia, Finn and Poe that unlocks mysteries of the Force and secrets of the past. Rated PG-13 (action, adventure, fantasy). 152 minutes.
ONGOING
A Bad Moms Christmas (☆ 1/2 ): Part 2 of “Bad Moms” follows our three under-appreciated and over-burdened women as they rebel against the challenges and expectations of the Super Bowl for moms: Christmas. (Tribune News Service) Rated R (comedy). 117 minutes.
Boo 2! A Madea Halloween: Madea and the gang are back for this hilarious sequel. Madea, Bam and Hattie venture to a haunted campground, and the group must run for their lives when monsters, goblins and the bogeyman are unleashed. Rated PG-13 (comedy). 101 minutes.
Coco (☆☆☆☆): Aspiring musician Miguel, confronted with his family’s ancestral ban on music, enters the Land of the Dead to work out the mystery. (Tribune News Service) Rated PG (animation, adventure, comedy, musical, family). 109 minutes.
Daddy’s Home 2: Brad and Dusty must deal with their intrusive fathers during the holidays. Rated PG-13 (comedy). 98 minutes.
Despicable Me 3 (☆ 1/2 ): Gru meets his long-lost charming, cheerful and more successful twin brother, Dru, who wants to team up with him for one last criminal heist. As a couple of hours of kidtertainment, you could do worse. (Tribune News Services) Rated PG (animation, action, rude humor). 90 minutes.
The Disaster Artist (☆☆☆ 1/2 ): When Greg Sestero, an aspiring film actor, meets the weird and mysterious Tommy Wiseau in an acting class, they form a unique friendship and travel to Hollywood to make their dreams come true. (Tribune News Service) Rated R (biography, comedy, drama, history). 103 minutes.
Geostorm: When the network of satellites designed to control the global climate start to attack Earth, it’s a race against the clock to uncover the real threat before a worldwide geostorm wipes out everything and everyone. Rated PG-13 (action, sci-fi, thriller). 109 minutes.
It (☆☆☆): Children in a Maine town band together to fight an ancient, murderous clown named Pennywise. “It” is genuinely laugh-out-loud funny, often more than it’s terrifying. (Tribune News Service) Rated R (horror, bloody images, language). 135 minutes.
Jigsaw: Bodies are turning up around the city, each having met a uniquely gruesome demise. As the investigation proceeds, evidence points to one suspect: John Kramer, the man known as Jigsaw, who has been dead for 10 years. Rated R (crime, horror, thriller). 91 minutes.
Just Getting Started: A two-handed action comedy in the vein of “Midnight Run” (1988), about an ex-FBI agent (Tommy Lee Jones) and an ex-mob lawyer in the Witness Protection Program (Morgan Freeman) having to put aside their petty rivalry on the golf course to fend off a mob hit. Rated PG-13 (action, comedy). 90 minutes.
Justice League (☆ 1/2 ): Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Batman and his new ally Wonder Woman recruit Aquaman, Cyborg and the Flash to help them save the planet from a newly awakened enemy. (Tribune News Service) Rated PG-13 (action, adventure, sci-fi, fantasy). 119 minutes.
Kingsman: The Golden Circle (☆): When their headquarters are destroyed and the world is held hostage, the Kingsman’s journey leads them to the discovery of an allied spy organization in the U.S. These two elite secret organizations must band together to defeat a common enemy. (Tribune News Service) Rated R (action, adventure, comedy). 141 minutes.
Lady Bird (☆☆☆☆): Christine “Lady Bird” McPherson (Saoirse Ronan) fights against it, but she is exactly like her wildly loving, deeply opinionated and strong-willed mom, a nurse working tirelessly to keep her family afloat after Lady Bird’s father loses his job. (Star Tribune (Minneapolis)) Rated R (comedy). 93 minutes.
The Lego Ninjago Movie (☆☆ 1/2 ): Six young ninjas are tasked with defending their island home, called Ninjago. By night, they’re gifted warriors, using their skills and awesome fleet of vehicles to fight villains and monsters. By day, they’re ordinary teens struggling against their greatest enemy: high school. (Tribune News Service) Rated PG (animation, action, adventure). 90 minutes.
The Man Who Invented Christmas: The journey that led to the creation of Ebenezer Scrooge (Christopher Plummer) and other classic characters from “A Christmas Carol.” The film shows how Charles Dickens (Dan Stevens) conjured up a timeless tale. Rated PG (comedy, drama). 104 minutes.
The Mountain Between Us (☆☆ 1/2 ): Stranded after a tragic plane crash, two strangers must forge a connection to survive the extreme elements of a remote snow-covered mountain. (The Seattle Times) Rated PG-13 (action, adventure, romance, thriller). 103 minutes.
Murder on the Orient Express (☆☆): Agatha Christie’s 1934 mystery novel was memorably adapted to film in 1974, with Albert Finney playing the fastidious Belgian detective Hercule Poirot. Now, Sir Kenneth Branagh slips into Poirot’s signature splendid mustache in a star-studded, big-budget remake, which Branagh also directed. (Chicago Tribune) Rated PG (drama, suspense, thriller). 127 minutes.
Sat Shri Akaal England: New Punjabi language film with English subtitles. After getting his visa to Germany denied, a man tries to marry British woman so he can move to England. Not Rated (drama, family) 128 minutes.
The Star: A small but brave donkey and his animal friends become the unsung heroes of the first Christmas. Rated PG (animated, comedy). 86 minutes.
Thor: Ragnarok (☆☆☆): Imprisoned, the mighty Thor finds himself in a lethal gladiatorial contest against the Hulk, his former ally. Thor must fight for survival and race against time to prevent the all-powerful Hela from destroying his home and the Asgardian civilization. (Chicago Tribune) Rated PG-13 (action, adventure, comedy). 130 minutes.
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (☆☆☆ 1/2 ): In this darkly comic drama, a mother personally challenges the local authorities to solve her daughter’s murder, when they fail to catch the culprit. (The Seattle Times) Rated R (comedy, crime, drama). 115 minutes.
Wonder (☆☆☆): Based on the New York Times bestseller, this is the incredibly inspiring and heartwarming story of August Pullman, a boy with facial differences who enters fifth grade, attending a mainstream elementary school for the first time. Rated PG (drama). 113 minutes.
OPENING NEXT WEEK
Darkest Hour: During the early days of World War II, the fate of Western Europe hangs on the newly-appointed British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, who must decide whether to negotiate with Hitler, or fight on against incredible odds. Rated PG-13 (drama, war). 125 minutes.
Downsizing: A social satire in which a guy realizes he would have a better life if he were to shrink himself. Rated R (comedy, drama, sci-fi). 135 minutes.
The Greatest Showman: Inspired by the imagination of P.T. Barnum, “The Greatest Showman” is an original musical that celebrates the birth of show business and tells of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a spectacle that became a worldwide sensation. Rated PG (biography, drama, musical). 105 minutes.
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle: Four teenagers discover an old video game console and are literally drawn into the game’s jungle setting, becoming the adult avatars they chose. Rated PG-13 (action, adventure, comedy, family). 119 minutes.
Pitch Perfect 3: Following their win at the world championship, the now-separated Bellas reunite for one last singing competition at an overseas USO tour, but face a group that uses both instruments and voices. Rated PG-13 (comedy, music). 93 minutes.
