Movies in Valley theaters Nov. 17-23 | ‘Justice League,’ ‘The Star,’ ‘Wonder’ and more

Movie list
The rating system: ☆☆☆☆, excellent; ☆☆☆, good; ☆☆, so-so; ☆, poor; zero stars, terrible. Check movie times: http://calendar.fresnobee.com/
OPENING
Never miss a local story.
Justice League (☆ 1/2 ): Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Batman and his new ally Wonder Woman recruit Aquaman, Cyborg and the Flash to help them save the planet from a newly awakened enemy. (Tribune News Service) Rated PG-13 (action, adventure, sci-fi, fantasy). 119 minutes.
Lady Bird (☆☆☆☆): Christine “Lady Bird” McPherson (Saoirse Ronan) fights against it but she is exactly like her wildly loving, deeply opinionated and strong-willed mom, a nurse working tirelessly to keep her family afloat after Lady Bird’s father loses his job. (Star Tribune, Minneapolis) Rated R (comedy). 93 minutes.
My Friend Dahmer (☆☆☆): Jeffrey Dahmer murdered 17 men and boys in the American Midwest, becoming one of history’s most infamous serial killers. This is the story before that story. Rated R (drama). 107 minutes.
The Star: A small but brave donkey and his animal friends become the unsung heroes of the first Christmas. Rated PG (animated, comedy). 86 minutes.
Wonder (☆☆☆): Based on the New York Times bestseller, this is the incredibly inspiring and heartwarming story of August Pullman, a boy with facial differences who enters fifth grade, attending a mainstream elementary school for the first time. Rated PG (drama). 113 minutes.
ONGOING
American Assassin (☆☆☆): A young CIA recruit named Mitch Rapp (Dylan O’Brien) trains to become a black-ops counterterrorism agent under the tutelage of Stan Hurley (Michael Keaton), a fearsome warrior and legend within the agency. (Star Tribune, Minneapolis) Rated R (strong violence, language, brief nudity). 111 minutes.
A Bad Moms Christmas (☆ 1/2 ): Part 2 of “Bad Moms” follows our three under-appreciated and over-burdened women as they rebel against the challenges and expectations of the Super Bowl for moms: Christmas. (Tribune News Service) Rated R (comedy). 117 minutes.
Boo 2! A Madea Halloween: Madea and the gang are back for this hilarious sequel. Madea, Bam and Hattie venture to a haunted campground and the group must run for their lives when monsters, goblins and the bogeyman are unleashed. Rated PG-13 (comedy). 101 minutes.
Daddy’s Home 2: Brad and Dusty must deal with their intrusive fathers during the holidays. Rated PG-13 (comedy). 98 minutes.
Despicable Me 3 (☆ 1/2 ): Gru meets his long-lost charming, cheerful and more successful twin brother, Dru, who wants to team up with him for one last criminal heist. As a couple of hours of kidtertainment, you could do worse. (Tribune News Services) Rated PG (animation, action, rude humor). 90 minutes.
The Emoji Movie (☆): Gene, a multiexpressional emoji, sets out on a journey to become a normal emoji. “The movie isn’t terrible, it isn’t offensive or outright bad.” (Common Sense Media) Rated PG (animation, adventure, comedy). 86 minutes.
The Foreigner: A humble businessman with a buried past seeks justice when his daughter is killed in an act of terrorism. A cat-and-mouse conflict ensues with a government official whose past may hold clues to the killers’ identities. Rated R (action, thriller). 114 minutes.
Geostorm: When the network of satellites designed to control global climate start to attack Earth, it’s a race against the clock to uncover the real threat before a worldwide geostorm wipes out everything and everyone. Rated PG-13 (action, sci-fi, thriller). 109 minutes.
The Hitman’s Bodyguard (☆ 1/2 ): The world’s top bodyguard (Ryan Reynolds) gets a new client, a hit man (Samuel L. Jackson) who must testify at the International Court of Justice. They must put their differences aside. (Tribune News Service) Rated R (action, comedy). 118 minutes.
It (☆☆☆): Children in a Maine town band together to fight an ancient, murderous clown named Pennywise. “ ‘It’ is genuinely laugh-out-loud funny, often more than it’s terrifying.” (Tribune News Service) Rated R (horror, bloody images, language). 135 minutes.
Jigsaw: Bodies are turning up around the city, each having met a uniquely gruesome demise. As the investigation proceeds, evidence points to one suspect: John Kramer, the man known as Jigsaw, who has been dead for 10 years. Rated R (crime, horror, thriller). 91 minutes.
Kingsman: The Golden Circle (☆): When their headquarters are destroyed and the world is held hostage, the Kingsman’s journey leads them to the discovery of an allied spy organization in the US. These two elite secret organizations must band together to defeat a common enemy. (Tribune News Service) Rated R (action, adventure, comedy). 141 minutes.
Leap (☆☆): In 19th century France, a young orphan named Félicie (voice of Elle Fanning) dreams of becoming a ballerina. She and her best friend Victor (voice of Dane DeHaan) soon run away to Paris, where she enrolls in a prestigious dance school and competes for a chance to be a prima ballerina. (Tribune News Service) Rated PG (action, adventure, animated). 89 minutes.
Let There Be Light: An atheist goes through a near-death experience in an auto accident before converting to Christianity. Rated PG-13 (drama). 100 minutes.
The Lego Ninjago Movie (☆☆ 1/2 ): Six young ninjas are tasked with defending their island home, called Ninjago. By night, they’re gifted warriors, using their skills and awesome fleet of vehicles to fight villains and monsters. By day, they’re ordinary teens struggling against their greatest enemy: high school. (Tribune News Service) Rated PG (animation, action, adventure). 90 minutes.
The Mountain Between Us (☆☆ 1/2 ): Stranded after a tragic plane crash, two strangers must forge a connection to survive the extreme elements of a remote snow-covered mountain. (The Seattle Times) Rated PG-13 (action, adventure, romance, thriller). 103 minutes.
Murder on the Orient Express (☆☆): Agatha Christie’s 1934 mystery novel was memorably adapted to film in 1974, with Albert Finney playing the fastidious Belgian detective Hercule Poirot. Now, Sir Kenneth Branagh slips into Poirot’s signature splendid mustache in a star-studded, big-budget remake, which Branagh also directed. (Chicago Tribune) Rated PG (drama, suspense, thriller). 127 minutes.
Sat Shri Akaal England: The Punjabi language film with English subtitles stars Ammy Virk and Monica Gill. The movie also features Karamjit Anmol and Sardar Sohi. It is a comedy directed by Vikram Pradhan with Jatinder Shah as musician, forming part of the crew. Not Rated (drama, family). 128 minutes.
Spider-Man: Homecoming (☆☆☆): Following the events of “Captain America: Civil War” (2016), Peter Parker attempts to balance his life in high school with his career as web-slinging superhero Spider-Man. One of the brilliant things about “Spider-Man: Homecoming” (and there are several) is that it doesn’t even try to be an origin story, as both 2002’s “Spider-Man” and 2012’s “The Amazing Spider-Man” did. (Tribune News Service) Rated PG-13 (sci-fi action violence, some language). 133 minutes.
Thor: Ragnarok: Imprisoned, the mighty Thor finds himself in a lethal gladiatorial contest against the Hulk, his former ally. Thor must fight for survival and race against time to prevent the all-powerful Hela from destroying his home and the Asgardian civilization. (The Seattle Times) Rated PG-13 (action, adventure, comedy). 130 minutes.
War for the Planet of the Apes (☆☆☆☆): After the apes suffer unimaginable losses, Caesar wrestles with his darker instincts and begins his own mythic quest to avenge his kind. (Tribune News Service) Rated PG-13 (action, adventure, drama). 140 minutes.
OPENING NEXT WEEK
Coco: Aspiring musician Miguel, confronted with his family’s ancestral ban on music, enters the Land of the Dead to work out the mystery. Rated PG (animation, adventure, comedy, musical, family). 109 minutes.
Roman J. Israel, ESQ.: Denzel Washington stars as Roman Israel, a driven, idealistic defense attorney who, through a tumultuous series of events, finds himself in a crisis that leads to extreme action. Rated PG-13 (crime, drama). 129 minutes.
Comments