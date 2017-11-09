Movies in Valley theaters Nov. 10-16 | ‘Daddy’s Home 2,’ ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ and more

Movie list
OPENING
Daddy’s Home 2: Brad and Dusty must deal with their intrusive fathers during the holidays. Rated PG-13 (comedy). 98 minutes.
The Killing of a Sacred Deer (☆☆☆): Steven, a charismatic surgeon, is forced to make an unthinkable sacrifice after his life starts to fall apart, when the behavior of a teenage boy he has taken under his wing turns sinister. (Chicago Tribune) Rated R (drama, horror, mystery). 121 minutes.
Marshall: About a young Thurgood Marshall, the first African American Supreme Court Justice, as he battles through one of his career-defining cases. Rated PG-13 (drama). 118 minutes.
Murder on the Orient Express (☆☆☆): Agatha Christie’s 1934 mystery novel was memorably adapted to film in 1974, with Albert Finney playing the fastidious Belgian detective Hercule Poirot. Now, Sir Kenneth Branagh slips into Poirot’s signature splendid mustache in a star-studded, big-budget remake, which Branagh has also directed. (Tribune News Service) Rated PG (drama, suspense, thriller). 127 minutes.
Wonderstruck (☆☆ 1/2 ): The story of a young boy in the Midwest is told simultaneously with a tale about a young girl in New York from 50 years ago as they both seek the same mysterious connection. (The Seattle Times) Rated PG (drama, family, mystery). 116 minutes.
ONGOING
American Assassin (☆☆☆): A young CIA recruit named Mitch Rapp (Dylan O’Brien) trains to become a black-ops counterterrorism agent under the tutelage of Stan Hurley (Michael Keaton), a fearsome warrior and legend within the agency. (Star Tribune, Minneapolis) Rated R (strong violence, language, brief nudity). 111 minutes.
Anabelle: Creation: Several years after the tragic death of their little girl, a doll maker and his wife welcome a nun and several girls from a shuttered orphanage into their home, soon becoming the target of the dollmaker’s possessed creation, Annabelle. Rated R (horror, mystery, thriller). 109 minutes.
A Bad Moms Christmas (☆ 1/2 ): Part 2 of “Bad Moms” follows our three under-appreciated and over-burdened women as they rebel against the challenges and expectations of the Super Bowl for moms: Christmas. (Tribune News Service) Rated R (comedy). 117 minutes.
Boo 2! A Madea Halloween: Madea and the gang are back for this hilarious sequel. Madea, Bam and Hattie venture to a haunted campground and the group must run for their lives when monsters, goblins and the bogeyman are unleashed. Rated PG-13 (comedy). 101 minutes.
Despicable Me 3 (☆ 1/2 ): Gru meets his long-lost charming, cheerful, and more successful twin brother, Dru, who wants to team up with him for one last criminal heist. As a couple of hours of kidtertainment, you could do worse. (Tribune News Services) Rated PG (animation, action, rude humor). 90 minutes.
The Emoji Movie (☆): Gene, a multiexpressional emoji, sets out on a journey to become a normal emoji. “The movie isn’t terrible, it isn’t offensive or outright bad.” (Common Sense Media) Rated PG (animation, adventure, comedy). 86 minutes.
The Foreigner: A humble businessman with a buried past seeks justice when his daughter is killed in an act of terrorism. A cat-and-mouse conflict ensues with a government official, whose past may hold clues to the killers’ identities. Rated R (action, thriller). 114 minutes.
Geostorm: When the network of satellites designed to control the global climate start to attack Earth, it’s a race against the clock to uncover the real threat before a worldwide geostorm wipes out everything and everyone. Rated PG-13 (action, sci-fi, thriller). 109 minutes.
Happy Death Day (☆☆☆): A college student relives the day of her murder with both its unexceptional details and terrifying end until she discovers her killer’s identity. Rated PG-13 (horror, mystery, thriller). 96 minutes.
The Hitman’s Bodyguard (☆ 1/2 ): The world’s top bodyguard (Ryan Reynolds) gets a new client, a hit man (Samuel L. Jackson) who must testify at the International Court of Justice. They must put their differences aside. (Tribune News Service) Rated R (action, comedy). 118 minutes.
It (☆☆☆): Children in a Maine town band together to fight an ancient, murderous clown named Pennywise. “ ‘It’ is genuinely laugh-out-loud funny, often more than it’s terrifying.” (Tribune News Service) Rated R (horror, bloody images, language). 135 minutes.
Jigsaw: Bodies are turning up around the city, each having met a uniquely gruesome demise. As the investigation proceeds, evidence points to one suspect: John Kramer, the man known as Jigsaw, who has been dead for 10 years. Rated R (crime, horror, thriller). 91 minutes.
LBJ (☆☆): When Kennedy is assassinated, Johnson, with his devoted wife Lady Bird by his side, is suddenly thrust into the presidency. As the nation mourns, Johnson seeks to honor JFK’s legacy by championing the historic Civil Rights Act of 1964. (Chicago Tribunes) Rated R (biography, drama). 98 minutes.
Leap (☆☆): In 19th century France, a young orphan named Félicie (voice of Elle Fanning) dreams of becoming a ballerina. She and her best friend Victor (voice of Dane DeHaan) soon run away to Paris, where she enrolls in a prestigious dance school and competes for a chance to be a prima ballerina. (Tribune News Service) Rated PG (action, adventure, animated). 89 minutes.
Let There Be Light: An atheist goes through a near-death experience in an auto accident before converting to Christianity. Rated PG-13 (drama). 100 minutes.
The Lego Ninjago Movie (☆☆ 1/2 ): Six young ninjas are tasked with defending their island home, called Ninjago. By night, they’re gifted warriors, using their skills and awesome fleet of vehicles to fight villains and monsters. By day, they’re ordinary teens struggling against their greatest enemy: high school. (Tribune News Service) Rated PG (animation, action, adventure). 90 minutes.
The Mountain Between Us (☆☆ 1/2 ): Stranded after a tragic plane crash, two strangers must forge a connection to survive the extreme elements of a remote snow-covered mountain. (The Seattle Times) Rated PG-13 (action, adventure, romance, thriller). 103 minutes.
Only The Brave (☆☆☆☆): Based on the true story of the Granite Mountain Hotshots, a group of elite firefighters risk everything to protect a town from a historic wildfire. (Tribune News Service) Rated PG-13 (biography, drama). 133 minutes.
Sardar Mohammad: New Punjabi language film with English subtitles is where the film traces the journey of a boy who was saved by an Indian police officer at the time of partition. Among all this chaos and brutality an infant was saved and taken care of by a Sikh couple. Not Rated. 141 minutes.
Spider-Man: Homecoming (☆☆☆): Following the events of “Captain America: Civil War” (2016), Peter Parker attempts to balance his life in high school with his career as the web-slinging superhero Spider-Man. One of the brilliant things about “Spider-Man: Homecoming” (and there are several) is that it doesn’t even try to be an origin story, as both 2002’s “Spider-Man” and 2012’s “The Amazing Spider-Man” did. (Tribune News Service) Rated PG-13 (sci-fi action violence, some language). 133 minutes.
Thank You for Your Service (☆☆ 1/2 ): A group of U.S. soldiers returning from Iraq struggles to integrate back into family and civilian life, while living with the memory of a war that threatens to destroy them long after they’ve left the battlefield. (Tribune News Service) Rated R (biography, drama, war). 108 minutes.
Thor: Ragnarok: Imprisoned, the mighty Thor finds himself in a lethal gladiatorial contest against the Hulk, his former ally. Thor must fight for survival and race against time to prevent the all-powerful Hela from destroying his home and the Asgardian civilization. (The Seattle Times) Rated PG-13 (action, adventure, comedy). 130 minutes.
Victoria and Abdul (☆☆☆): An Indian clerk named Abdul Karim (Ali Fazal) travels to London to present Queen Victoria (Judi Dench) with a ceremonial coin for her Golden Jubilee. The pair form an unexpected bond. (Star Tribune) Rated PG-13 (biography, drama, history). 112 minutes.
War for the Planet of the Apes (☆☆☆☆): After the apes suffer unimaginable losses, Caesar wrestles with his darker instincts and begins his own mythic quest to avenge his kind. (Tribune News Service) Rated PG-13 (action, adventure, drama). 140 minutes.
OPENING NEXT WEEK
Justice League: Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Batman and his new ally Wonder Woman recruit Aquaman, Cyborg and the Flash to help them save the planet from a newly awakened enemy. Rated PG-13 (action, adventure, sci-fi, fantasy). 119 minutes.
The Star: A small but brave donkey and his animal friends become the unsung heroes of the first Christmas. Rated PG (animated, comedy). 86 minutes.
