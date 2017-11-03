Movies in Valley theaters Nov. 3-9 | ‘A Bad Moms Christmas,’ ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ and more

Movie list
The rating system: ☆☆☆☆, excellent; ☆☆☆, good; ☆☆, so-so; ☆, poor; zero stars, terrible. Check movie times: http://calendar.fresnobee.com/
OPENING
A Bad Moms Christmas (☆ 1/2 ): A Bad Moms Christmas follows our three under-appreciated and over-burdened women as they rebel against the challenges and expectations of the Super Bowl for moms: Christmas. (Tribune News Service) Rated R (comedy). 117 minutes.
LBJ (☆☆): When Kennedy is assassinated, Johnson, with his devoted wife Lady Bird by his side, is suddenly thrust into the presidency. As the nation mourns, Johnson seeks to honor JFK’s legacy by championing the historic Civil Rights Act of 1964. (Chicago Tribunes) Rated R (biography, drama). 98 minutes.
Let There Be Light: An atheist goes through a near-death experience in an auto accident before converting to Christianity. Rated PG-13 (drama). 100 minutes.
Thor: Ragnarok: Imprisoned, the mighty Thor finds himself in a lethal gladiatorial contest against the Hulk, his former ally. Thor must fight for survival and race against time to prevent the all-powerful Hela from destroying his home and the Asgardian civilization. (The Seattle Times) Rated PG-13 (action, adventure, comedy). 130 minutes.
ONGOING
All I See Is You: A blind woman’s relationship with her husband changes when she regains her sight and discovers disturbing details about themselves. Rated R (drama). 110 minutes.
American Assassin (☆☆☆): A young CIA recruit named Mitch Rapp (Dylan O’Brien) trains to become a black-ops counterterrorism agent under the tutelage of Stan Hurley (Michael Keaton), a fearsome warrior and legend within the agency. (Star Tribune [Minneapolis]) Rated R (strong violence, language, brief nudity). 111 minutes.
American Made (☆☆ 1/2 ): A pilot lands work for the CIA and as a drug runner during the 1980s. Rated R (suspense, thriller). 115 minutes.
Anabelle: Creation: Several years after the tragic death of their little girl, a doll maker and his wife welcome a nun and several girls from a shuttered orphanage into their home, soon becoming the target of the dollmaker’s possessed creation, Annabelle. Rated R (horror, mystery, thriller). 109 minutes.
Blade Runner 2049 (☆☆☆): A young blade runner’s discovery of a long-buried secret leads him to track down former blade runner Rick Deckard, who’s been missing for 30 years. (Chicago Tribune) Rated R (suspense, thriller). 164 minutes.
Boo 2! A Madea Halloween: Madea and the gang are back for this hilarious sequel. Madea, Bam and Hattie venture to a haunted campground and the group must run for their lives when monsters, goblins and the bogeyman are unleashed. Rated PG-13 (comedy). 101 minutes.
Despicable Me 3 (☆ 1/2 ): Gru meets his long-lost charming, cheerful, and more successful twin brother, Dru, who wants to team up with him for one last criminal heist. As a couple of hours of kidtertainment, you could do worse, but it’s nothing to write home about. (Tribune News Services) Rated PG (animation, action, rude humor). 90 minutes.
The Emoji Movie (☆): Gene, a multiexpressional emoji, sets out on a journey to become a normal emoji. “The movie isn’t terrible, it isn’t offensive or outright bad.” (Common Sense Media) Rated PG (animation, adventure, comedy). 86 minutes.
Flatliners: Five adventurous medical students seek out near-death experiences by stopping their hearts for a brief period of time. However, their haunting visions of the great beyond eventually turn nightmarish and take over their waking lives. Rated PG-13. 108 minutes.
The Foreigner: A humble businessman with a buried past seeks justice when his daughter is killed in an act of terrorism. A cat-and-mouse conflict ensues with a government official, whose past may hold clues to the killers’ identities. Rated R (action, thriller). 114 minutes.
Geostorm: When the network of satellites designed to control the global climate start to attack Earth, it’s a race against the clock to uncover the real threat before a worldwide geostorm wipes out everything and everyone. Rated PG-13 (action, sci-fi, thriller). 109 minutes.
Golmaal Again: New Hindi language film with English subtitles about two gangs who since their childhood have been unable to stand each other and how they repulse each other even after they grow up. Not Rated (comedy). 160 minutes.
Happy Death Day (☆☆☆): A college student relives the day of her murder with both its unexceptional details and terrifying end until she discovers her killer’s identity. Rated PG-13 (horror, mystery, thriller). 96 minutes.
The Hitman’s Bodyguard (☆ 1/2 ): The world’s top bodyguard (Ryan Reynolds) gets a new client, a hit man (Samuel L. Jackson) who must testify at the International Court of Justice. They must put their differences aside. (Tribune News Service) Rated R (action, comedy). 118 minutes.
Home Again: Life for a single mom in Los Angeles takes an unexpected turn when she allows three young guys to move in with her. Rated PG-13 (comedy, drama). 97 minutes.
It (☆☆☆): Children in a Maine town band together to fight an ancient, murderous clown named Pennywise. “ ‘It’ is genuinely laugh-out-loud funny, often more than it’s terrifying.” (Tribune News Service) Rated R (horror, bloody images, language). 135 minutes.
Jigsaw: Bodies are turning up around the city, each having met a uniquely gruesome demise. As the investigation proceeds, evidence points to one suspect: John Kramer, the man known as Jigsaw, who has been dead for 10 years. Rated R (crime, horror, thriller). 91 minutes.
Kingsman: The Golden Circle (☆): When their headquarters are destroyed and the world is held hostage, the Kingsmen’s journey leads them to the discovery of an allied spy organization in the U.S. These two elite secret organizations must band together to defeat a common enemy. (Tribune News Service) Rated R (action, adventure, comedy). 141 minutes.
Leap (☆☆): In 19th century France, a young orphan named Félicie (voice of Elle Fanning) dreams of becoming a ballerina. She and her best friend Victor (voice of Dane DeHaan) soon run away to Paris, where she enrolls in a prestigious dance school and competes for a chance to be a prima ballerina. (Tribune News Service) Rated PG (action, adventure, animated). 89 minutes.
The Lego Ninjago Movie (☆☆ 1/2 ): Six young ninjas are tasked with defending their island home, called Ninjago. By night, they’re gifted warriors, using their skills and awesome fleet of vehicles to fight villains and monsters. By day, they’re ordinary teens struggling against their greatest enemy: high school. (Tribune News Service) Rated PG (animation, action, adventure). 90 minutes.
The Mountain Between Us (☆☆ 1/2 ): Stranded after a tragic plane crash, two strangers must forge a connection to survive the extreme elements of a remote snow-covered mountain. (The Seattle Times) Rated PG-13 (action, adventure, romance, thriller). 103 minutes.
My Little Pony: The Movie: A dark force threatens Ponyville, and the Mane 6 embark on an unforgettable journey beyond Equestria where they meet new friends and exciting challenges on a quest to use the magic of friendship to save their home. Rated PG (animation, adventure, family, fantasy). 99 minutes.
Only The Brave (☆☆☆☆): Based on the true story of the Granite Mountain Hotshots, a group of elite firefighters risk everything to protect a town from a historic wildfire. (Tribune News Service) Rated PG-13 (biography, drama). 133 minutes.
Same Kind of Different As Me: International art dealer Ron Hall must befriend a dangerous homeless man in order to save his struggling marriage to his wife, a woman whose dreams will lead all three of them on the journey of their lives. Rated PG-13 (drama). 120 minutes.
Sardar Mohammad: New Punjabi language film with English subtitles is where the film traces the journey of a boy who was saved by an Indian police officer at the time of partition. Among all this chaos and brutality an infant was saved and taken care of by a Sikh couple. Not Rated. 141 minutes.
The Snowman: Detective Harry Hole investigates the disappearance of a woman whose pink scarf is found wrapped around an ominous-looking snowman. Rated R (crime, drama, horror). 119 minutes.
Spider-Man: Homecoming (☆☆☆): Following the events of Captain America: Civil War (2016), Peter Parker attempts to balance his life in high school with his career as the web-slinging superhero Spider-Man. One of the brilliant things about “Spider-Man: Homecoming” (and there are several) is that it doesn’t even try to be an origin story, as both 2002’s “Spider-Man” and 2012’s “The Amazing Spider-Man” did. (Tribune News Service) Rated PG-13 (sci-fi action violence, some language). 133 minutes.
Suburbicon: A home invasion rattles a quiet family town. Rated R (crime, drama, thriller). 104 minutes.
Thank You for Your Service (☆☆ 1/2 ): A group of U.S. soldiers returning from Iraq struggles to integrate back into family and civilian life, while living with the memory of a war that threatens to destroy them long after they’ve left the battlefield. (Tribune News Service) Rated R (biography, drama, war). 108 minutes.
Victoria and Abdul (☆☆☆): An Indian clerk named Abdul Karim (Ali Fazal) travels to London to present Queen Victoria (Judi Dench) with a ceremonial coin for her Golden Jubilee. The pair form an unexpected bond. (Star Tribune) Rated PG-13 (biography, drama, history). 112 minutes.
War for the Planet of the Apes (☆☆☆☆): After the apes suffer unimaginable losses, Caesar wrestles with his darker instincts and begins his own mythic quest to avenge his kind. (Tribune News Service) Rated PG-13 (action, adventure, drama). 140 minutes.
OPENING NEXT WEEK
Daddy’s Home 2: Brad and Dusty must deal with their intrusive fathers during the holidays. Rated PG-13 (comedy). 98 minutes.
Murder on the Orient Express: A lavish train ride unfolds into a stylish & suspenseful mystery. From the novel by Agatha Christie, Murder on the Orient Express tells of 13 stranded strangers & one man’s race to solve the puzzle before the murderer strikes again. Rated PG (drama, suspense, thriller). 127 minutes.
