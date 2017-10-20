Movies in Valley theaters Oct. 20-26 | ‘Boo 2,’ ‘Geostorm’ and more

Movie list
The rating system: ☆☆☆☆, excellent; ☆☆☆, good; ☆☆, so-so; ☆, poor; zero stars, terrible. Check movie times: http://calendar.fresnobee.com/
OPENING
Boo 2! A Madea Halloween: Madea and the gang are back for this hilarious sequel. Madea, Bam and Hattie venture to a haunted campground and the group must run for their lives when monsters, goblins and the bogeyman are unleashed. Rated PG-13 (comedy). 101 minutes.
Breathe: The inspiring true love story of Robin and Diana Cavendish, an adventurous couple who refuse to give up in the face of a devastating disease. Their heartwarming celebration of human possibility marks the directorial debut of Andy Serkis. Rated PG-13 (biography, drama, romance). 117 minutes.
Geostorm: When the network of satellites designed to control the global climate start to attack Earth, it’s a race against the clock to uncover the real threat before a worldwide geostorm wipes out everything and everyone. Rated PG-13 (action, sci-fi, thriller). 109 minutes.
Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House (☆☆ 1/2 ): FBI associate director Mark Felt (Liam Neeson) changes the course of U.S. history by acting as an informant (known as “Deep Throat”) for journalists Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein during their investigation of the Watergate scandal. (Star Tribune (Minneapolis))Rated PG-13 (drama). 103 minutes.
Only The Brave (☆☆☆☆): Based on the true story of the Granite Mountain Hotshots, a group of elite firefighters risk everything to protect a town from a historic wildfire. (Tribune News Service) Rated PG-13 (biography, drama). 133 minutes.
Same Kind of Different As Me: International art dealer Ron Hall must befriend a dangerous homeless man in order to save his struggling marriage to his wife, a woman whose dreams will lead all three of them on the journey of their lives. Rated PG-13 (drama). 120 minutes.
The Snowman: Detective Harry Hole investigates the disappearance of a woman whose pink scarf is found wrapped around an ominous-looking snowman. Rated R (crime, drama, horror). 119 minutes.
ONGOING
American Assassin (☆☆☆): A young CIA recruit named Mitch Rapp (Dylan O’Brien) trains to become a black-ops counterterrorism agent under the tutelage of Stan Hurley (Michael Keaton), a fearsome warrior and legend within the agency. (Star Tribune [Minneapolis]) Rated R (strong violence, language, brief nudity). 111 minutes.
American Made (☆☆ 1/2 ): A pilot lands work for the CIA and as a drug runner during the 1980s. Rated R (suspense, thriller). 115 minutes.
Anabelle: Creation: Several years after the tragic death of their little girl, a doll maker and his wife welcome a nun and several girls from a shuttered orphanage into their home, soon becoming the target of the dollmaker’s possessed creation, Annabelle. Rated R (horror, mystery, thriller). 109 minutes.
Blade Runner 2049 (☆☆☆): A young blade runner’s discovery of a long-buried secret leads him to track down former blade runner Rick Deckard, who’s been missing for 30 years. (Chicago Tribune) Rated R (suspense, thriller). 164 minutes.
Como Cortar A Tu Patan: New Spanish language movie with English subtitles is about a therapist who is focused on her work and protecting her sister. When she discovers that her sister is in love with a jerk, she will embark on a plan that will lead her to face her greatest fear...love. Not Rated (comedy). 98 minutes.
Despicable Me 3 (☆ 1/2 ): Gru meets his long-lost charming, cheerful, and more successful twin brother, Dru, who wants to team up with him for one last criminal heist. As a couple of hours of kidtertainment, you could do worse, but it’s nothing to write home about. (Tribune News Services) Rated PG (animation, action, rude humor). 90 minutes.
The Emoji Movie (☆): Gene, a multiexpressional emoji, sets out on a journey to become a normal emoji. “The movie isn’t terrible, it isn’t offensive or outright bad.” (Common Sense Media) Rated PG (animation, adventure, comedy). 86 minutes.
Flatliners: Five adventurous medical students seek out near-death experiences by stopping their hearts for a brief period of time. However, their haunting visions of the great beyond eventually turn nightmarish and take over their waking lives. Rated PG-13. 108 minutes.
The Foreigner: A humble businessman with a buried past seeks justice when his daughter is killed in an act of terrorism. A cat-and-mouse conflict ensues with a government official, whose past may hold clues to the killers’ identities. Rated R (action, thriller). 114 minutes.
Friend Request (☆☆ 1/2 ): A popular college student graciously accepts a social outcast’s online friend request, but soon finds herself fighting a demonic presence that wants to make her lonely by killing her closest friends. (Tribune News Services) Rated R (horror, thriller). 92 minutes.
Golmaal Again: New Hindi language film with English subtitles about two gangs who since their childhood have been unable to stand each other and how they repulse each other even after they grow up. Not Rated (comedy). 160 minutes.
Happy Death Day (☆☆☆): A college student relives the day of her murder with both its unexceptional details and terrifying end until she discovers her killer’s identity. Rated PG-13 (horror, mystery, thriller). 96 minutes.
The Hitman’s Bodyguard (☆ 1/2 ): The world’s top bodyguard (Ryan Reynolds) gets a new client, a hit man (Samuel L. Jackson) who must testify at the International Court of Justice. They must put their differences aside and work together to make it to the trial on time. (Tribune News Service) Rated R (action, comedy). 118 minutes.
It (☆☆☆): Children in a Maine town band together to fight an ancient, murderous clown named Pennywise. “ ‘It’ is genuinely laugh-out-loud funny, often more than it’s terrifying.” (Tribune News Service) Rated R (horror, bloody images, language). 135 minutes.
Kingsman: The Golden Circle (☆): When their headquarters are destroyed and the world is held hostage, the Kingsmen’s journey leads them to the discovery of an allied spy organization in the U.S. These two elite secret organizations must band together to defeat a common enemy. (Tribune News Service) Rated R (action, adventure, comedy). 141 minutes.
The Lego Ninjago Movie (☆☆ 1/2 ): Six young ninjas are tasked with defending their island home, called Ninjago. By night, they’re gifted warriors, using their skills and awesome fleet of vehicles to fight villains and monsters. By day, they’re ordinary teens struggling against their greatest enemy: high school. (Tribune News Service) Rated PG (animation, action, adventure). 90 minutes.
Marshall (☆☆☆ 1/2 ): About a young Thurgood Marshall, the first African American Supreme Court Justice, as he battles through one of his career-defining cases. (The Seattle Times) Rated PG-13 (drama). 118 minutes.
The Mountain Between Us (☆☆ 1/2 ): Stranded after a tragic plane crash, two strangers must forge a connection to survive the extreme elements of a remote snow-covered mountain. When they realize help is not coming, they embark on a perilous journey across the wilderness. (The Seattle Times) Rated PG-13 (action, adventure, romance, thriller). 103 minutes.
My Little Pony: The Movie: A dark force threatens Ponyville, and the Mane 6 embark on an unforgettable journey beyond Equestria where they meet new friends and exciting challenges on a quest to use the magic of friendship to save their home. Rated PG (animation, adventure, family, fantasy). 99 minutes.
Professor Marston & The Wonder Women (☆☆☆☆): The story of psychologist William Moulton Marston, the polyamorous relationship between his wife and his mistress, the creation of his beloved comic book character Wonder Woman, and the controversy the comic generated. Rated R (drama). 108 minutes.
Secret Superstar: New Hindi language film with English subtitles about the life of a child who aspires to be a singer. Not Rated (drama, family, music). 155 minutes.
Victoria and Abdul (☆☆☆): An Indian clerk named Abdul Karim (Ali Fazal) travels to London to present Queen Victoria (Judi Dench) with a ceremonial coin for her Golden Jubilee. The pair form an unexpected bond upon meeting, but the lifelong friendship that develops is threatened by the disapproval of Victoria’s inner circle. (Star Tribune) Rated PG-13 (biography, drama, history). 112 minutes.
War for the Planet of the Apes (☆☆☆☆): After the apes suffer unimaginable losses, Caesar wrestles with his darker instincts and begins his own mythic quest to avenge his kind. (Tribune News Service) Rated PG-13 (action, adventure, drama). 140 minutes.
OPENING NEXT WEEK
Jigsaw: Bodies are turning up around the city, each having met a uniquely gruesome demise. As the investigation proceeds, evidence points to one suspect: John Kramer, the man known as Jigsaw, who has been dead for ten years. Rated R (crime, horror, thriller). 91 minutes.
Suburbicon: A home invasion rattles a quiet family town. Rated R (crime, drama, thriller). 104 minutes.
Thank You for Your Service: A group of U.S. soldiers returning from Iraq struggles to integrate back into family and civilian life, while living with the memory of a war that threatens to destroy them long after they’ve left the battlefield. Rated R (biography, drama, war). 108 minutes.
