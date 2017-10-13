Movies in Valley theaters Oct. 13-19 | ‘Happy Death Day,’ ‘The Foreigner’ and more

Movie list
OPENING
Happy Death Day (☆☆☆): A college student relives the day of her murder with both its unexceptional details and terrifying end until she discovers her killer’s identity. Rated PG-13 (horror, mystery, thriller). 96 minutes.
The Foreigner: A humble businessman with a buried past seeks justice when his daughter is killed in an act of terrorism. A cat-and-mouse conflict ensues with a government official, whose past may hold clues to the killers’ identities. Rated R (action, thriller). 114 minutes.
Marshall: About a young Thurgood Marshall, the first African American Supreme Court Justice, as he battles through one of his career-defining cases. Rated PG-13 (drama). 118 minutes.
Professor Marston & The Wonder Women (☆☆☆☆): The story of psychologist William Moulton Marston, the polyamorous relationship between his wife and his mistress, the creation of his beloved comic book character Wonder Woman, and the controversy the comic generated. Rated R (drama). 108 minutes.
ONGOING
American Assassin (☆☆☆): A young CIA recruit named Mitch Rapp (Dylan O’Brien) trains to become a black-ops counterterrorism agent under the tutelage of Stan Hurley (Michael Keaton), a fearsome warrior and legend within the agency. (Star Tribune [Minneapolis]) Rated R (strong violence, language, brief nudity). 111 minutes.
American Made (☆☆ 1/2 ): A pilot lands work for the CIA and as a drug runner during the 1980s. Rated R (suspense, thriller). 115 minutes.
Anabelle: Creation: Several years after the tragic death of their little girl, a dollmaker and his wife welcome a nun and several girls from a shuttered orphanage into their home, soon becoming the target of the dollmaker’s possessed creation, Annabelle. Rated R (horror, mystery, thriller). 109 minutes.
Battle of the Sexes (☆☆ 1/2 ): The true story of the 1973 tennis match between world No. 1 Billie Jean King and ex-champ and serial hustler Bobby Riggs. (Chicago Tribune) Rated PG-13 (biography, comedy, sports). 121 minutes.
The Big Sick (☆☆☆ 1/2 ): : A couple deals with their cultural differences as their relationship grows. “The Big Sick” is a small movie that makes a big impact. While a romantic comedy on the surface, it plumbs emotional depths, all while never losing its insightful sense of humor. (Fort Worth Star-Telegram) Rated R (language, sexual references). 119 minutes.
Blade Runner 2049 (☆☆☆): A young blade runner’s discovery of a long-buried secret leads him to track down former blade runner Rick Deckard, who’s been missing for 30 years. (Chicago Tribune) Rated R (suspense, thriller). 164 minutes.
Cars 3 (☆ 1/2 ): Lightning McQueen sets out to prove to a new generation of racers that he’s still the best race car in the world. An obvious attempt to churn out more grist for the merchandising mill. (Tribune News Service) Rated G (animation, adventure, comedy). 109 minutes.
Como Cortar A Tu Patan: New Spanish language movie with English subtitles is about a therapist who is focused on her work and protecting her sister. When she discovers that her sister is in love with a jerk, she will embark on a plan that will lead her to face her greatest fear...love. Not Rated (comedy). 98 minutes.
The Emoji Movie (☆): Gene, a multi-expressional emoji, sets out on a journey to become a normal emoji. “The movie isn’t terrible, it isn’t offensive or outright bad.” (Common Sense Media) Rated PG (animation, adventure, comedy). 86 minutes.
Flatliners: Five adventurous medical students seek out near-death experiences by stopping their hearts for a brief period of time. However, their haunting visions of the great beyond eventually turn nightmarish and take over their waking lives. Rated PG-13. 108 minutes.
Girls Trip: When four lifelong friends travel to New Orleans for the annual Essence Festival, sisterhoods are rekindled, wild sides are rediscovered, and there’s enough dancing, drinking, brawling and romancing to make the Big Easy blush. Rated R (comedy). 122 minutes.
Home Again: Life for a single mom in Los Angeles takes an unexpected turn when she allows three young guys to move in with her. Rated PG-13 (comedy, drama). 97 minutes.
It (☆☆☆): Children in a Maine town band together to fight an ancient, murderous clown named Pennywise. “ ‘It’ is genuinely laugh-out-loud funny, often more than it’s terrifying.” (Tribune News Service) Rated R (horror, bloody images, language). 135 minutes.
Kingsman: The Golden Circle (☆): When their headquarters are destroyed and the world is held hostage, the Kingsman’s journey leads them to the discovery of an allied spy organization in the U.S. These two elite secret organizations must band together to defeat a common enemy. (Tribune News Service) Rated R (action, adventure, comedy). 141 minutes.
The Lego Ninjago Movie (☆☆ 1/2 ): Six young ninjas are tasked with defending their island home, called Ninjago. By night, they’re gifted warriors, using their skills and awesome fleet of vehicles to fight villains and monsters. By day, they’re ordinary teens struggling against their greatest enemy: high school. (Tribune News Service) Rated PG (animation, action, adventure). 90 minutes.
The Mountain Between Us (☆☆ 1/2 ): Stranded after a tragic plane crash, two strangers must forge a connection to survive the extreme elements of a remote snow-covered mountain. When they realize help is not coming, they embark on a perilous journey across the wilderness. (The Seattle Times) Rated PG-13 (action, adventure, romance, thriller). 103 minutes.
My Little Pony: The Movie: A dark force threatens Ponyville, and the Mane 6 embark on an unforgettable journey beyond Equestria where they meet new friends and exciting challenges on a quest to use the magic of friendship to save their home. Rated PG (animation, adventure, family, fantasy). 99 minutes.
A Question of Faith: Three families become connected after fate brings them together through a series of unfortunate events. Facing these challenges, from a car accident that leads to jail time to a frightening medical diagnosis, the families call upon their faith as they inspire and rely upon each other. Rated PG. 91 minutes.
Spider-Man: Homecoming (☆☆☆): Following the events of Captain America: Civil War (2016), Peter Parker attempts to balance his life in high school with his career as the web-slinging superhero Spider-Man. One of the brilliant things about “Spider-Man: Homecoming” (and there are several) is that it doesn’t even try to be an origin story, as both 2002’s “Spider-Man” and 2012’s “The Amazing Spider-Man” did. (Tribune News Service) Rated PG-13 (sci-fi action violence, some language). 133 minutes.
The Stray: A young father takes his 9-year-old son, the family dog, and two of his son’s friends backpacking in the mountains of Colorado only for all five of them to be struck by lightning. Rated PG (drama, family). 92 minutes.
Victoria and Abdul (☆☆☆): An Indian clerk named Abdul Karim (Ali Fazal) travels to London to present Queen Victoria (Judi Dench) with a ceremonial coin for her Golden Jubilee. The pair form an unexpected bond upon meeting, but the lifelong friendship that develops is threatened by the disapproval of Victoria’s inner circle. (Star Tribune) Rated PG-13 (biography, drama, history). 112 minutes.
War for the Planet of the Apes (☆☆☆☆): After the apes suffer unimaginable losses, Caesar wrestles with his darker instincts and begins his own mythic quest to avenge his kind. (Tribune News Service) Rated PG-13 (action, adventure, drama). 140 minutes.
Wonder Woman (☆☆☆ 1/2 ): Before she was Wonder Woman she was Diana, princess of the Amazons, trained warrior. When a pilot crashes and tells of conflict in the outside world, she leaves home to fight a war to end all wars, discovering her full powers and true destiny. (Chicago Tribune) Rated PG-13 (violence and action, suggestive content). 141 minutes.
OPENING NEXT WEEK
Geostorm: When the network of satellites designed to control the global climate start to attack Earth, it’s a race against the clock to uncover the real threat before a worldwide geostorm wipes out everything and everyone. Rated PG-13 (action, sci-fi, thriller). 109 minutes.
Only The Brave: Based on the true story of the Granite Mountain Hotshots, a group of elite firefighters risk everything to protect a town from a historic wildfire. Rated PG-13 (biography, drama). 133 minutes.
Same Kind of Different As Me: International art dealer Ron Hall must befriend a dangerous homeless man in order to save his struggling marriage to his wife, a woman whose dreams will lead all three of them on the journey of their lives. Rated PG-13 (drama). 120 minutes.
The Snowman: Detective Harry Hole investigates the disappearance of a woman whose pink scarf is found wrapped around an ominous-looking snowman. Rated R (crime, drama, horror). 119 minutes.
