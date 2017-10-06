Movies in Valley theaters Oct. 6-12 | ‘Battle of the Sexes,’ ‘Blade Runner 2049’ and more

Movie list
The rating system: ☆☆☆☆, excellent; ☆☆☆, good; ☆☆, so-so; ☆, poor; zero stars, terrible. Check movie times: http://calendar.fresnobee.com/
OPENING
Battle of the Sexes (☆☆ 1/2 ): The true story of the 1973 tennis match between world No. 1 Billie Jean King and ex-champ and serial hustler Bobby Riggs. (Chicago Tribune) Rated PG-13 (biography, comedy, sports). 121 minutes.
Blade Runner 2049 (☆☆☆): A young blade runner’s discovery of a long-buried secret leads him to track down former blade runner Rick Deckard, who’s been missing for 30 years. (Chicago Tribune) Rated R (suspense, thriller). 164 minutes.
The Mountain Between Us (☆☆ 1/2 ): Stranded after a tragic plane crash, two strangers must forge a connection to survive the extreme elements of a remote snow-covered mountain. When they realize help is not coming, they embark on a perilous journey across the wilderness. (The Seattle Times) Rated PG-13 (action, adventure, romance, thriller). 103 minutes.
My Little Pony: The Movie: A dark force threatens Ponyville, and the Mane 6 embark on an unforgettable journey beyond Equestria where they meet new friends and exciting challenges on a quest to use the magic of friendship to save their home. Rated PG (animation, adventure, family, fantasy). 99 minutes.
The Stray: A young father takes his 9-year-old son, the family dog, and two of his son’s friends backpacking in the mountains of Colorado only for all five of them to be struck by lightning. Rated PG (drama, family). 92 minutes.
Victoria and Abdul (☆☆☆): An Indian clerk named Abdul Karim (Ali Fazal) travels to London to present Queen Victoria (Judi Dench) with a ceremonial coin for her Golden Jubilee. The pair form an unexpected bond upon meeting, but the lifelong friendship that develops is threatened by the disapproval of Victoria’s inner circle. (The Seattle Times) Rated PG-13 (biography, drama, history). 112 minutes.
ONGOING
American Assassin (☆☆☆): A young CIA recruit named Mitch Rapp (Dylan O’Brien) trains to become a black-ops counterterrorism agent under the tutelage of Stan Hurley (Michael Keaton), a fearsome warrior and legend within the agency. (Star Tribune [Minneapolis]) Rated R (strong violence, language, brief nudity). 111 minutes.
American Made (☆☆ 1/2 ): A pilot lands work for the CIA and as a drug runner during the 1980s. Rated R (suspense, thriller). 115 minutes.
Birth of the Dragon: In 1964 San Francisco, a pre-fame Bruce Lee (Philip Ng) challenges a Shaolin monk named Wong Jack Man (Xia Yu) to a fight behind closed doors. Birth of the Dragon dramatizes this real-life event, which helped cement Lee’s reputation as one of the greatest martial artists of all time. Rated PG-13 (action, adventure). 89 minutes.
Cars 3 (☆ 1/2 ): Lightning McQueen sets out to prove to a new generation of racers that he’s still the best race car in the world. An obvious attempt to churn out more grist for the merchandising mill. (Tribune News Service) Rated G (animation, adventure, comedy). 109 minutes.
The Dark Tower (☆☆): The last Gunslinger, Roland Deschain, has been locked in an eternal battle with Walter O’Dim, also known as the Man in Black, determined to prevent him from toppling the Dark Tower, which holds the universe together. “While hinting at a horrific and fascinating story, has problems with scope, which results in problems with stakes, and emotional attachment.” (Tribune News Service) Rated PG-13 (action, gun violence). 95 minutes.
Despicable Me 3 (☆ 1/2 ): Gru meets his long-lost charming, cheerful and more successful twin brother, Dru, who wants to team up with him for one last criminal heist. As a couple of hours of kid entertainment, you could do worse, but it’s nothing to write home about. (Tribune News Services) Rated PG (animation, action, rude humor). 90 minutes.
Dunkirk (☆☆☆): Allied soldiers from Belgium, the British Empire, Canada and France are surrounded by the German army and evacuated during a fierce battle in World War II. “War is hell, and ‘Dunkirk’ focuses relentlessly on raw survival,” says a reviewer. (Chicago Tribune) Rated PG-13 (intense war experience, some language). 106 minutes.
The Emoji Movie (☆): Gene, a multi-expressional emoji, sets out on a journey to become a normal emoji. “The movie isn’t terrible, it isn’t offensive or outright bad.” (Common Sense Media) Rated PG (animation, adventure, comedy). 86 minutes.
Flatliners: Five adventurous medical students seek out near-death experiences by stopping their hearts for a brief period of time. However, their haunting visions of the great beyond eventually turn nightmarish and take over their waking lives. Rated PG-13. 108 minutes.
Friend Request (☆☆ 1/2 ): A popular college student graciously accepts a social outcast’s online friend request, but soon finds herself fighting a demonic presence that wants to make her lonely by killing her closest friends. (Tribune News Services) Rated R (horror, thriller). 92 minutes.
Girls Trip: When four lifelong friends travel to New Orleans for the annual Essence Festival, sisterhoods are rekindled, wild sides are rediscovered, and there’s enough dancing, drinking, brawling and romancing to make the Big Easy blush. Rated R (comedy). 122 minutes.
Home Again: Life for a single mom in Los Angeles takes an unexpected turn when she allows three young guys to move in with her. Rated PG-13 (comedy, drama). 97 minutes.
It (☆☆☆): Children in a Maine town band together to fight an ancient, murderous clown named Pennywise. “ ‘It’ is genuinely laugh-out-loud funny, often more than it’s terrifying.” (Tribune News Service) Rated R (horror, bloddy images, language). 135 minutes.
Judwaa 2: New Hindi language movie with English subtitles. Prem and Raja are twin brothers who are separated at birth but are uniquely connected to each other via their reflexes. They reunite as adults and set out to take down the underground smuggling world. Not Rated (action, comedy, romance). 150 minutes.
Kingsman: The Golden Circle (☆): When their headquarters are destroyed and the world is held hostage, the Kingsman’s journey leads them to the discovery of an allied spy organization in the US. These two elite secret organizations must band together to defeat a common enemy. (Tribune News Service) Rated R (action, adventure, comedy). 141 minutes.
The Lego Ninjago Movie (☆☆ 1/2 ): Six young ninjas are tasked with defending their island home, called Ninjago. By night, they’re gifted warriors, using their skills and awesome fleet of vehicles to fight villains and monsters. By day, they’re ordinary teens struggling against their greatest enemy: high school. (Tribune News Service) Rated PG (animation, action, adventure). 90 minutes.
Mother! (☆☆☆): A couple’s relationship is tested when uninvited guests arrive at their home, disrupting their tranquil existence. “ ‘Mother!’ is agonizingly uncompromising, yet utterly compelling.” (Star Tribune (Minneapolis))Rated R (drama, horror, mystery). 121 minutes.
Nikka Zaildar 2: Panjabi language movie with English subtitles is directed by Simerjit Singh, written by Jagdeep Sidhu and starring Ammy Virk, Sonam Bajwa and Wamiqa Gabbi in the main lead roles. Not Rated (drama, family). 140 minutes.
The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature (☆☆): Following the events of the first film, Surly and his friends must stop Oakton City’s mayor from destroying their home to make way for a dysfunctional amusement park. (Tribune News Service) Rated PG (animation, adventure, comedy, family). 91 minutes.
A Question of Faith: Three families become connected after fate brings them together through a series of unfortunate events. Facing these challenges, from a car accident that leads to jail time to a frightening medical diagnosis, the families call upon their faith as they inspire and rely upon each other. Rated PG. 91 minutes.
Spider-Man: Homecoming (☆☆☆): Following the events of Captain America: Civil War (2016), Peter Parker attempts to balance his life in high school with his career as the web-slinging superhero Spider-Man. One of the brilliant things about “Spider-Man: Homecoming” (and there are several) is that it doesn’t even try to be an origin story, as both 2002’s “Spider-Man” and 2012’s “The Amazing Spider-Man” did. (Tribune News Service) Rated PG-13 (sci-fi action violence, some language). 133 minutes.
War for the Planet of the Apes (☆☆☆☆): After the apes suffer unimaginable losses, Caesar wrestles with his darker instincts and begins his own mythic quest to avenge his kind. (Tribune News Service) Rated PG-13 (action, adventure, drama). 140 minutes.
Wind River (☆☆☆ 1/2 ): When wildlife officer Cory Lambert (Jeremy Renner) discovers the body of a young woman on Wyoming’s Wind River Native American reservation, FBI agent Jane Banner (Elizabeth Olsen) is sent to investigate. After Banner hires Lambert as her tracker, the two must brave the isolated winter terrain and local criminal underworld in order to crack the case. (Star Tribune (Minneapolis) Rated R (rape, disturbing images, language). 110 minutes.
Wonder Woman (☆☆☆ 1/2 ): Before she was Wonder Woman she was Diana, princess of the Amazons, trained warrior. When a pilot crashes and tells of conflict in the outside world, she leaves home to fight a war to end all wars, discovering her full powers and true destiny. (Chicago Tribune) Rated PG-13 (violence and action, suggestive content). 141 minutes.
OPENING NEXT WEEK
Happy Death Day: A college student relives the day of her murder with both its unexceptional details and terrifying end until she discovers her killer’s identity. Rated PG-13 (horror, mystery, thriller). 96 minutes.
The Foreigner: A humble businessman with a buried past seeks justice when his daughter is killed in an act of terrorism. A cat-and-mouse conflict ensues with a government official, whose past may hold clues to the killers’' identities. Rated R (action, thriller). 114 minutes.
