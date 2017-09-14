Are movie theater subscriptions the future? It’s already happening at these local cinemas

Last month there was a lot of buzz about MoviePass, which offers monthly subscriptions for just $10 for unlimited movie viewing for a month. The response from movie-loving consumers overwhelmed the company, causing delays in filling customer’s requests.
That same idea – one of the hottest trends in movie watching – is being used in central California. In fact, it will be used to keep Hanford’s downtown movie theater open.
The Metro 4 Cinema in Hanford was due to shut its doors in July until business partners Matt Sconce, Keith Walker and James Nelson, founders of Movie Heroes, stepped in and took over the movie house, according to The Hanford Sentinel.
The partners founded Movie Heroes in 2013 as way to save their beloved Met Cinema in Oakhurst. The Yosemite High School graduates created a membership where customers pay a monthly fee, allowing them to watch as many movies as they want during that month. The concept worked. Movie Heroes now operates theaters in three cities – Oakhurst, Coalinga and Avenal.
An article in Bloomberg said about 150,000 people signed up during the first few days of the company’s launch. It now has about 400,000 subscriptions and analysts predict that number will grow.
That’s all good news to Movie Heroes, who also hope to see growth in their concept. The company has 4,000 members. In Hanford, a monthly subscription at Metro 4 is $19.95 for one and $34.95 for two.
