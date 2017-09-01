Movies playing at Valley theaters Sept. 1-7 | ‘Tulip Fever,’ ‘Hazlo Como Hombre” and more

Movie list
OPENING
Close Encounters of the Third Kind 40th Anniversary: After an encounter with U.F.O.s, a line worker feels undeniably drawn to an isolated area in the wilderness where something spectacular is about to happen. Rated PG (sci-fi, fantasy). 135 minutes.
Hazlo Como Hombre: New Spanish language movie with English subtitles is about one couple that is married with a baby on the way – and the other is engaged. Their happy lives are turned upside down when the guy who is about to marry his best friend’s sister discovers he’s gay. Rated R (comedy). 109 minutes.
Tulip Fever: In 17th century Amsterdam, the young wife (Alicia Vikander) of a wealthy, older burgher (Christoph Waltz) is tempted into adultery when an artist hired to paint the couple’s portrait (Dane DeHaan) becomes infatuated with her. Rated R (drama, romance). 107 minutes.
ONGOING
47 Meters Down (☆☆): Two sisters vacationing in Mexico are trapped in a shark cage at the bottom of the ocean. With less than an hour of oxygen left and great white sharks circling nearby, they must fight to survive. (Tribune News Service) Rated PG-13 (intense peril, bloody images, brief strong language). 89 minutes.
A Gentleman: A new Hindi language film with English subtitles. Gaurav is on a mission to settle down. He is in the process of trying to charm Kavya into creating life with him and getting married. However, Kavya dreads the thought of taking the plunge and settling down. Not Rated (action, comedy, romance). 145 minutes.
All Saints: Based on the inspiring true story of salesman-turned-pastor Michael Spurlock (John Corbett), the tiny church he was ordered to shut down, and a group of refugees from Southeast Asia. Together, they risked everything to plant seeds for a future that might just save them all. Rated PG (drama). 108 minutes.
Anabelle: Creation: Several years after the tragic death of their little girl, a dollmaker and his wife welcome a nun and several girls from a shuttered orphanage into their home, soon becoming the target of the dollmaker’s possessed creation, Annabelle. Rated R (horror, mystery, thriller). 109 minutes.
Baadshaho: New Hindi language film with English subtitles. When Rani Gitanjali’s (Ileana) palace in Jaipur is raided for gold, she is arrested for withholding it without declaration. The government seizes the gold and decides to transfer it via road to Delhi. Not Rated (drama). 162 minutes.
Baby Driver (☆☆☆): After being coerced into working for a crime boss, a young getaway driver finds himself taking part in a heist doomed to fail. “Baby Driver” is a tribute to the heist film – but almost more than that, it’s a love note to classic rock and soul, with a soundtrack that’s a blend of rock, jazz and retro R&B. (Tribune News Service) Rated R (violence, language). 113 minutes.
The Big Sick (☆☆☆ 1/2 ): A couple deals with their cultural differences as their relationship grows. “The Big Sick” is a small movie that makes a big impact. (Fort Worth Star-Telegram) Rated R (language, sexual references). 119 minutes.
Birth of the Dragon : In 1964 San Francisco, a pre-fame Bruce Lee (Philip Ng) challenges a Shaolin monk named Wong Jack Man (Xia Yu) to a fight behind closed doors. Birth of the Dragon dramatizes this real-life event, which helped cement Lee’s reputation as one of the greatest martial artists of all time. Rated PG-13 (action, adventure). 89 minutes.
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (☆☆☆): Two overly imaginative pranksters named George and Harold hypnotize their principal into thinking he’s a ridiculously enthusiastic, incredibly dimwitted superhero named Captain Underpants. (Tribune News Service) Rated PG (animation, action, comedy, family, mild rude humor throughout). 89 minutes.
Cars 3 (☆ 1/2 ): Lightning McQueen sets out to prove to a new generation of racers that he's still the best. Rated G (animation, adventure, comedy). 109 minutes.
The Dark Tower (☆☆): The last Gunslinger, Roland Deschain, has been locked in an eternal battle with Walter O’Dim, also known as the Man in Black, determined to prevent him from toppling the Dark Tower, which holds the universe together. “While hinting at a horrific and fascinating story, has problems with scope, which results in problems with stakes, and emotional attachment.” (Tribune News Service) Rated PG-13 (action, gun violence). 95 minutes.
Despicable Me 3 (☆ 1/2 ): Gru meets his long-lost charming, cheerful, and more successful twin brother, Dru, who wants to team up with him for one last criminal heist. As a couple of hours of kidtertainment, you could do worse, but it’s nothing to write home about. (Tribune News Services) Rated PG (animation, action, rude humor). 90 minutes.
Dunkirk (☆☆☆): Allied soldiers from Belgium, the British Empire, Canada and France are surrounded by the German army and evacuated during a fierce battle in World War II. “War is hell, and ‘Dunkirk’ focuses relentlessly on raw survival,” says a reviewer. (Chicago Tribune) Rated PG-13 (intense war experience, some language). 106 minutes.
The Emoji Movie (☆): Gene, a multi-expressional emoji, sets out on a journey to become a normal emoji. “The movie isn’t terrible, it isn’t offensive or outright bad.” (Common Sense Media) Rated PG (animation, adventure, comedy). 86 minutes.
Girls Trip (☆☆☆): When four lifelong friends travel to New Orleans for the annual Essence Festival, sisterhoods are rekindled, wild sides are rediscovered, and there’s enough dancing, drinking, brawling and romancing to make the Big Easy blush. (Tribune News Service) Rated R (comedy). 122 minutes.
The Glass Castle: A young girl comes of age in a dysfunctional family of nonconformist nomads with a mother who’s an eccentric artist and an alcoholic father who would stir the children’s imagination with hope as a distraction to their poverty. Rated PG-13 (biography, drama). 127 minutes.
Good Time (☆☆☆ 1/2 ): A bank robber finds himself unable to evade those who are looking for him. (Chicago Tribune) Rated R (language, violence, drug use and sexual content). 100 minutes.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (☆☆☆): Heroes must run for their lives while also finding time to save the universe again. “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” is all it can be despite having lost the element of surprise. (Rick Bentley) Rated PG-13 (sci-fi action, language, suggestive content). 137 minutes.
The Hitman’s Bodyguard (☆ 1/2 ): The world’s top bodyguard (Ryan Reynolds) gets a new client, a hit man (Samuel L. Jackson) who must testify at the International Court of Justice. They must put their differences aside and work together to make it to the trial on time. (Tribune News Service) Rated R (action, comedy). 118 minutes.
The House: A dad convinces his friends to start an illegal casino in his basement after he and his wife spend their daughter’s college fund. Rated R (comedy). 88 minutes.
Ingrid Goes West: An unhinged social media stalker moves to LA and insinuates herself into the life of an Instagram star. (The Philadelphia Inquirer) Rated R (comedy, drama). 97 minutes.
Kidnap (☆): “Halle Berry stars as a woman who pushes her minivan – and her psyche – to the limit while retrieving her young son from abductors in this scanty thriller. There’s not much more to it than that – this mom is fast, and is she ever furious.” (Tribune News Service) Rated R (violence and peril). 94 minutes.
La Vida Inmoral De La Pareja Ideal: Spanish language movie with English subtitles about Lucio and Martina had a passionate romance during their youth at a strict Catholic high school. Twenty-five years later, they unexpectedly run into each other. Their reaction is to each pretend to be married happily––even if it’s all lies. Rated R (comedy, romance). 91 minutes.
Leap (☆☆): In 19th century France, a young orphan named Félicie (voice of Elle Fanning) dreams of becoming a ballerina. She and her best friend Victor (voice of Dane DeHaan) soon run away to Paris, where she enrolls in a prestigious dance school and competes for a chance to be a prima ballerina. (Tribune News Service) Rated PG (action, adventure, animated). 89 minutes.
Logan Lucky (☆☆☆): Two brothers (Channing Tatum, Adam Driver) attempt to pull off a heist during a NASCAR race in North Carolina. This movie “is just so warmheartedly enthusiastic, it’s hard not to get swept away with this group of not-so-average Joes.” (Tribune News Service) Rated PG-13 (language and some crude comments). 119 minutes.
Marvel’s Inhumans: An isolated community of super humans fight to protect themselves. Not Rated (action, adventure, sci-fi). 43 minutes.
The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature (☆☆): Following the events of the first film, Surly and his friends must stop Oakton City’s mayor from destroying their home to make way for a dysfunctional amusement park. (Tribune News Service) Rated PG (animation, adventure, comedy, family). 91 minutes.
Patti Cake$ (☆☆☆): A pudgy white teen (Danielle Macdonald) nurtures her unlikely dreams of rap superstardom while stuck in a dull suburb of New Jersey. (The Philadelphia Inquirer) Rated R (language) 108 minutes.
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (☆☆): Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley return; Javier Bardem is new. (Tribune News Service) Rated PG-13 (sequences of adventure violence and some suggestive content). 129 minutes.
Spider-Man: Homecoming (☆☆☆): Following the events of Captain America: Civil War (2016), Peter Parker attempts to balance his life in high school with his career as the web-slinging superhero Spider-Man. One of the brilliant things about “Spider-Man: Homecoming” (and there are several) is that it doesn’t even try to be an origin story, as both 2002’s “Spider-Man” and 2012’s “The Amazing Spider-Man” did. (Tribune News Service) Rated PG-13 (sci-fi action violence, some language). 133 minutes.
Transformers: The Last Knight (☆): Humans and Transformers are at war, Optimus Prime is gone. The key to saving our future lies buried in the secrets of the past, in the hidden history of Transformers on Earth. (Fort Worth Star-Telegram) Rated PG-13 (sci-fi, language, and some innuendo). 148 minutes.
Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (☆☆ 1/2 ): A dark force threatens Alpha, a vast metropolis and home to species from a thousand planets. Special operatives Valerian and Laureline must race to identify the marauding menace. (Tribune News Service) Rated PG-13 (action, adventure, sci-fi). 137 minutes.
War for the Planet of the Apes (☆☆☆☆): After the apes suffer unimaginable losses, Caesar wrestles with his darker instincts and begins his own mythic quest to avenge his kind. (Tribune News Service) Rated PG-13 (action, adventure, drama). 140 minutes.
Wind River (☆☆☆ 1/2 ): When wildlife officer Cory Lambert (Jeremy Renner) discovers the body of a young woman on Wyoming’s Wind River Native American reservation, FBI agent Jane Banner (Elizabeth Olsen) is sent to investigate. After Banner hires Lambert as her tracker, the two must brave the isolated winter terrain and local criminal underworld in order to crack the case. (Star Tribune (Minneapolis)) Rated R (rape, disturbing images, language). 110 minutes.
Wish Upon: A teenage girl discovers a box that carries magic powers and a deadly price for using them. Rated PG-13 (fantasy, thriller, horror). 90 minutes.
Wonder Woman (☆☆☆ 1/2 ): Before she was Wonder Woman she was Diana, princess of the Amazons, trained warrior. When a pilot crashes and tells of conflict in the outside world, she leaves home to fight a war to end all wars, discovering her full powers and true destiny. (Chicago Tribune) Rated PG-13 (violence and action, suggestive content). 141 minutes.
OPENING NEXT WEEK
9/11: On 9/11, 5 people find themselves trapped in an elevator in the World Trade Center. Their only hope to survive is to work together and fight all odds to survive the imminent and unthinkable collapse. Rated R (drama). 90 minutes.
Home Again: Life for a single mom in Los Angeles takes an unexpected turn when she allows three young guys to move in with her. Rated PG-13 (comedy, drama). 97 minutes.
It: Children in a Maine town band together to fight an ancient, murderous clown named Pennywise. Rated R (suspense, thriller). 135 minutes.
