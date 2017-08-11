Movies playing at Valley theaters Aug. 11-17 | ‘Anabelle: Creation,’ ‘The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature’ and more

Movie list
The rating system: ☆☆☆☆, excellent; ☆☆☆, good; ☆☆, so-so; ☆, poor; zero stars, terrible.
OPENING
Anabelle: Creation: Several years after the tragic death of their little girl, a dollmaker and his wife welcome a nun and several girls from a shuttered orphanage into their home, soon becoming the target of the dollmaker’s possessed creation, Annabelle. Rated R (horror, mystery, thriller). 109 minutes.
The Glass Castle: A young girl comes of age in a dysfunctional family of nonconformist nomads with a mother who’s an eccentric artist and an alcoholic father who would stir the children’s imagination with hope as a distraction to their poverty. Rated PG-13 (biography, drama). 127 minutes.
An Inconvenient Sequel (☆☆ 1/2 ): A decade after “An Inconvenient Truth” brought climate change into the heart of popular culture comes the follow-up that suggests we are close to a real energy revolution. (Newsday) Rated PG (documentary). 98 minutes.
The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature: Following the events of the first film, Surly and his friends must stop Oakton City’s mayor from destroying their home to make way for a dysfunctional amusement park. Rated PG (animation, adventure, comedy, family). 91 minutes.
ONGOING
47 Meters Down (☆☆): Two sisters vacationing in Mexico are trapped in a shark cage at the bottom of the ocean. With less than an hour of oxygen left and great white sharks circling nearby, they must fight to survive. (Tribune News Servie) Rated PG-13 (intense peril, bloody images, brief strong language). 89 minutes.
Atomic Blonde (☆☆ 1/2 ): An undercover MI6 agent is sent to Berlin during the Cold War to investigate the murder of a fellow agent and recover a missing list of double agents. (Tribune News Service) Rated R (action, mystery, thriller). 115 minutes.
Baby Driver (☆☆☆): After being coerced into working for a crime boss, a young getaway driver finds himself taking part in a heist doomed to fail. “Baby Driver” is a tribute to the heist film – but almost more than that, it’s a love note to classic rock and soul, with a soundtrack that’s a blend of rock, jazz and retro R&B. (Tribune News Service) Rated R (violence, language). 113 minutes.
The Big Sick (☆☆☆ 1/2 ): A couple deals with their cultural differences as their relationship grows. “The Big Sick” is a small movie that makes a big impact. While a romantic comedy on the surface, it plumbs emotional depths, all while never losing its insightful sense of humor. (Fort Worth Star-Telegram) Rated R (language, sexual references). 119 minutes.
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (☆☆☆): Two overly imaginative pranksters named George and Harold hypnotize their principal into thinking he’s a ridiculously enthusiastic, incredibly dimwitted superhero named Captain Underpants. (Tribune News Service) Rated PG (animation, action, comedy, family, mild rude humor throughout). 89 minutes.
Cars 3 (☆ 1/2 ): Lightning McQueen sets out to prove to a new generation of racers that he’s still the best race car in the world. An obvious attempt to churn out more grist for the merchandising mill. (Tribune News Service) Rated G (animation, adventure, comedy). 109 minutes.
The Dark Tower (☆☆): The last Gunslinger, Roland Deschain, has been locked in an eternal battle with Walter O’Dim, also known as the Man in Black, determined to prevent him from toppling the Dark Tower, which holds the universe together. “While hinting at a horrific and fascinating story, has problems with scope, which results in problems with stakes, and emotional attachment.” (Tribune News Service) Rated PG-13 (action, gun violence). 95 minutes.
Despicable Me 3 (☆ 1/2 ): Gru meets his long-lost charming, cheerful, and more successful twin brother, Dru, who wants to team up with him for one last criminal heist. As a couple of hours of kidtertainment, you could do worse, but it’s nothing to write home about. (Tribune News Services) Rated PG (animation, action, rude humor). 90 minutes.
Detroit (☆☆ 1/2 ): Amidst the chaos of the Detroit Rebellion, with the city under curfew and as the Michigan National Guard patrolled the streets, three young African American men were murdered at the Algiers Motel. (Chicago Tribune) Rated R (strong violence and pervasive language). 143 minutes.
Dunkirk (☆☆☆): Allied soldiers from Belgium, the British Empire, Canada and France are surrounded by the German army and evacuated during a fierce battle in World War II. “War is hell, and ‘Dunkirk’ focuses relentlessly on raw survival,” says a reviewer. (Chicago Tribune) Rated PG-13 (intense war experience, some language). 106 minutes.
The Emoji Movie (☆): Gene, a multi-expressional emoji, sets out on a journey to become a normal emoji. “The movie isn’t terrible, it isn’t offensive or outright bad.” (Common Sense Media) Rated PG (animation, adventure, comedy). 86 minutes.
Girls Trip (☆☆☆): When four lifelong friends travel to New Orleans for the annual Essence Festival, sisterhoods are rekindled, wild sides are rediscovered, and there’s enough dancing, drinking, brawling, and romancing to make the Big Easy blush. (Tribune News Service) Rated R (comedy). 122 minutes.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (☆☆☆): Heroes must run for their lives while also finding time to save the universe again. “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” is all it can be despite having lost the element of surprise. (Rick Bentley) Rated PG-13 (sci-fi action, language, suggestive content). 137 minutes.
The House: A dad convinces his friends to start an illegal casino in his basement after he and his wife spend their daughter’s college fund. Rated R (comedy). 88 minutes.
Jab Harry Met Sejal: The Hindi-language movie (it comes with English subtitles) is a story that revolves around Harry and Sejal’s journey across Europe. A search for Sejal’s engagement ring makes Harry understand love and relationships better. Sejal experiences newfound freedom, security and solace in Harry’s company. Not rated (comedy, romance). 143 minutes.
Kidnap (☆): “Halle Berry stars as a woman who pushes her minivan – and her psyche – to the limit while retrieving her young son from abductors in this scanty thriller. There’s not much more to it than that – this mom is fast, and is she ever furious.” (Tribune News Service) Rated R (violence and peril). 94 minutes.
The Mummy (☆): An ancient princess is awakened from her crypt beneath the desert, bringing with her malevolence grown over millennia, and terrors that defy human comprehension. (Chicago Tribune) Rated PG-13 (adventure action, violence, suggestive content and partial nudity). 107 minutes
Pirates of the Caribbean Dead Men Tell No Tales (☆☆): Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley return; Javier Bardem is new. (Tribune News Service) Rated PG-13 (sequences of adventure violence and some suggestive content). 129 minutes.
Rough Night (☆☆ 1/2 ): A group of friends are horrified when the male stripper they hired for a wild bachelorette party in Miami winds up dead. (Tribune News Service) Rated R (crude sexual content, language throughout, drug use, brief bloody images). 101 minutes.
Spider-Man: Homecoming (☆☆☆): Following the events of Captain America: Civil War (2016), Peter Parker attempts to balance his life in high school with his career as the web-slinging superhero Spider-Man. One of the brilliant things about “Spider-Man: Homecoming” (and there are several) is that it doesn’t even try to be an origin story, as both 2002’s “Spider-Man” and 2012’s “The Amazing Spider-Man” did. (Tribune News Service) Rated PG-13 (sci-fi action violence, some language). 133 minutes.
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha: The new Hindi-language movie with English subtitles is about an Indian bride (Bhumi Pednekar) and how she is appalled to learn that her new husband’s home doesn’t have a bathroom, and she must relieve herself outdoors. The husband (Akshay Kumar) soon pledges to build a bathroom in defiance of local tradition in this Bollywood comedy-drama, which aims to discuss sanitation conditions in India. Not rated (comedy, drama, romance). 155 minutes.
Toofan Singh: The new Punjabi-language movie (it comes with English subtitles) is about Toofan tracing the journey of a Sikh boy from Punjab who grew up during the chaotic and violent 1980s. The story revolves around Toofan Singh’s chase for survival, equality and justice in order to protect and shield the society. Not rated (drama). 142 minutes.
Transformers: Th Last Knight (☆): Humans and Transformers are at war, Optimus Prime is gone. The key to saving our future lies buried in the secrets of the past, in the hidden history of Transformers on Earth. (Fort Worth Star-Telegram) Rated PG-13 (sci-fi, language, and some innuendo). 148 minutes.
Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (☆☆ 1/2 ): A dark force threatens Alpha, a vast metropolis and home to species from a thousand planets. Special operatives Valerian and Laureline must race to identify the marauding menace. (Tribune News Service) Rated PG-13 (action, adventure, sci-fi). 137 minutes.
Vekh Baraatan Challiyan: Punjabi family film. A story of Jaggi, a bus conductor, and Sarla, a student, who belong to two different communities. Jaggi is a Jatt Sikh from Punjab and Sarla is a Hindu Jaat from Haryana. Despite the cultural difference, the two fall in love and decide to get married. Not rated (romance, comedy). 122 minutes
War for the Planet of the Apes (☆☆☆☆): After the apes suffer unimaginable losses, Caesar wrestles with his darker instincts and begins his own mythic quest to avenge his kind. (Tribune News Service) Rated PG-13 (action, adventure, drama). 140 minutes.
Wish Upon (☆): A teenage girl discovers a box that carries magic powers and a deadly price for using them. Rated PG-13 (fantasy, thriller, horror). 90 minutes.
Wonder Woman (☆☆☆ 1/2 ): Before she was Wonder Woman she was Diana, princess of the Amazons, trained warrior. When a pilot crashes and tells of conflict in the outside world, she leaves home to fight a war to end all wars, discovering her full powers and true destiny. (Chicago Tribune) Rated PG-13 (violence and action, suggestive content). 141 minutes.
OPENING NEXT WEEK
The Hitman’s Bodyguard: The world’s top bodyguard (Ryan Reynolds) gets a new client, a hit man (Samuel L. Jackson) who must testify at the International Court of Justice. They must put their differences aside and work together to make it to the trial on time. Rated R (action, comedy). 118 minutes.
Logan Lucky: Two brothers (Channing Tatum, Riley Keough) attempt to pull off a heist during a NASCAR race in North Carolina. Rated PG-13 (comedy, crime, drama). 119 minutes.
Step: Documentary profiles three senior members of a Baltimore high school step-dance team as they overcome hardships to attend college. In the face of racial tensions in Baltimore, the “Lethal Ladies” use step dancing to express their emotions and relieve the mounting stress of completing high school. Rated PG (documentary). 83 minutes.
Wind River: When wildlife officer Cory Lambert (Jeremy Renner) discovers the body of a young woman on Wyoming’s Wind River Native American reservation, FBI agent Jane Banner (Elizabeth Olsen) is sent to investigate. After Banner hires Lambert as her tracker, the two must brave the isolated winter terrain and local criminal underworld in order to crack the case. Rated R (action, suspense, thriller). 110 minutes.
