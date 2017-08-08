Regal Entertainment Group’s ongoing My Way Matinee movie series continues Aug. 12 with “The Emoji Movie” at Edwards Fresno Stadium 22 & IMAX.
My Way Matinee monthly series returns to Edwards with ‘Emoji’

Fresno Bee Staff

August 08, 2017 2:29 PM

Regal Entertainment Group’s ongoing My Way Matinee sensory friendly movie series continues Saturday with the showing of “The Emoji Movie” at Edwards Fresno Stadium 22 & IMAX.

Regal says My Way Matinee gives everyone the opportunity to experience a movie once a month with the sound turned down and the lights turned up. All screenings for the sensory friendly movies begin at 10:30 a.m. for the special ticket price of $6.50.

The theater chain shows My Way Matinees at nearly 60 theaters nationwide.

For more information, please go to www.regmovies.com/mywaymatinee.

