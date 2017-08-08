My Way Matinee monthly series returns to Edwards with ‘Emoji’

Regal Entertainment Group’s ongoing My Way Matinee sensory friendly movie series continues Saturday with the showing of “The Emoji Movie” at Edwards Fresno Stadium 22 & IMAX.
Regal says My Way Matinee gives everyone the opportunity to experience a movie once a month with the sound turned down and the lights turned up. All screenings for the sensory friendly movies begin at 10:30 a.m. for the special ticket price of $6.50.
The theater chain shows My Way Matinees at nearly 60 theaters nationwide.
For more information, please go to www.regmovies.com/mywaymatinee.
Comments