Movies playing at Valley theaters July 28-Aug. 3 | ‘Atomic Blonde,’ ‘The Emoji Movie’ and more

The rating system: ☆☆☆☆, excellent; ☆☆☆, good; ☆☆, so-so; ☆, poor; zero stars, terrible. Check movie times: http://calendar.fresnobee.com/
OPENING
Atomic Blonde (☆☆ 1/2 ): An undercover MI6 agent is sent to Berlin during the Cold War to investigate the murder of a fellow agent and recover a missing list of double agents. (Tribune News Service) Rated R (action, mystery, thriller). 115 minutes.
The Emoji Movie: Gene, a multi-expressional emoji, sets out on a journey to become a normal emoji. Rated PG (animation, adventure, comedy). 86 minutes.
A Ghost Story (☆☆☆☆): In this singular exploration of legacy, love, loss, and the enormity of existence, a recently deceased, white-sheeted ghost returns to his suburban home to try to reconnect with his bereft wife. (Chicago Tribune) Rated R (drama, fantasy, romance). 92 minutes.
ONGOING
47 Meters Down ☆☆: Two sisters vacationing in Mexico are trapped in a shark cage at the bottom of the ocean. With less than an hour of oxygen left and great white sharks circling nearby, they must fight to survive. If there’s a message to be found in this film, it’s to never do things that scare you. It’s not worth the risk. Just stay at the resort, sipping cocktails at the pool. Being boring is better than being chum. (Tribune News Servie) Rated PG-13 (intense peril, bloody images, brief strong language). 89 minutes.
All Eyez on Me ☆☆: Tells the true and untold story of prolific rapper, actor, poet and activist Tupac Shakur. The first 45 minutes never gels, with bizarre scene transitions and characters that are scarcely introduced. It finds its legs in the second half, as Tupac becomes caught up in drama with Death Row Records, Suge Knight, and the East Coast/West Coast rap beef.(Tribune News Service) Rated R. (language, drug use, violence, some nudity and sexuality, biography). 140 minutes.
Baby Driver (☆☆☆): After being coerced into working for a crime boss, a young getaway driver finds himself taking part in a heist doomed to fail. “Baby Driver” is a tribute to the heist film – but almost more than that, it’s a love note to classic rock and soul, with a soundtrack that’s a blend of rock, jazz and retro R&B. (Tribune News Service) Rated R (violence, language). 113 minutes.
Baywatch: Who can fill the surf shoes of David Hasselhoff? Probably anyone, but certainly Dwayne Johnson. He costars here with Zac Efron in a reboot of the old TV show. Rated R (language, crude sexual content, and graphic nudity). 116 minutes.
The Big Sick (☆☆☆ 1/2 ): A couple deals with their cultural differences as their relationship grows. “The Big Sick” is a small movie that makes a big impact. While a romantic comedy on the surface, it plumbs emotional depths, all while never losing its insightful sense of humor. (Fort Worth Star-Telegram) Rated R (language, sexual references). 119 minutes.
The Black Prince: A story of Queen Victoria and the Last King of Punjab, Maharajah Duleep Singh. As his character evolves, he’s torn between two cultures and facing constant dilemmas. Rated PG-13 (drama, history). 118 minutes.
The Boss Baby (☆ 1/2 ): Suit-wearing baby must work with his older brother to stop an evil plot by a CEO. “The Boss Baby” is like a diaper. It starts out fresh but it sure doesn’t take long for it to become a stinker. The idea of a baby (voiced by Alec Baldwin) who is more worried about the formula for a good stock market buy than the formula he drinks has potential. (Rick Bentley) Rated PG (rude humor). 97 minutes.
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (☆☆☆): Two overly imaginative pranksters named George and Harold hypnotize their principal into thinking he’s a ridiculously enthusiastic, incredibly dimwitted superhero named Captain Underpants. (Tribune News Service) Rated PG (animation, action, comedy, family, mild rude humor throughout). 89 minutes.
Cars 3 (☆ 1/2 ): Lightning McQueen sets out to prove to a new generation of racers that he’s still the best race car in the world. An obvious attempt to churn out more grist for the merchandising mill. (Tribune News Service) Rated G (animation, adventure, comedy). 109 minutes.
Despicable Me 3 (☆ 1/2 ): Gru meets his long-lost charming, cheerful, and more successful twin brother, Dru, who wants to team up with him for one last criminal heist. As a couple of hours of kidtertainment, you could do worse, but it’s nothing to write home about. (Tribune News Services) Rated PG (animation, action, rude humor). 90 minutes.
Dunkirk (☆☆☆): Allied soldiers from Belgium, the British Empire, Canada and France are surrounded by the German army and evacuated during a fierce battle in World War II. “War is hell, and ‘Dunkirk’ focuses relentlessly on raw survival,” says a reviewer. (Chicago Tribune) Rated PG-13 (intense war experience, some language). 106 minutes.
Everything, Everything (☆ 1/2 ): An 18-year-old woman, confined to her house in a protected environment because of an illness, forms an attachment to the boy next door. Rated PG-13 (drama, romance). 96 minutes.
Girls Trip (☆☆☆): When four lifelong friends travel to New Orleans for the annual Essence Festival, sisterhoods are rekindled, wild sides are rediscovered, and there’s enough dancing, drinking, brawling, and romancing to make the Big Easy blush. (Tribune News Service) Rated R (comedy). 122 minutes.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (☆☆☆): Heroes must run for their lives while also finding time to save the universe again. “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” is all it can be despite having lost the element of surprise. (Rick Bentley) Rated PG-13 (sci-fi action, language, suggestive content). 137 minutes.
KONG: Skull Island (☆☆☆☆): A secret government organization mounts an expedition to Skull Island, an uncharted territory in the Pacific. Rated PG-13 (action, adventure, fantasy). 118 minutes.
The Mummy (☆): An ancient princess is awakened from her crypt beneath the desert, bringing with her malevolence grown over millennia, and terrors that defy human comprehension. (Chicago Tribune) Rated PG-13 (adventure action, violence, suggestive content and partial nudity). 107 minutes.
Spider-Man: Homecoming (☆☆☆): Following the events of Captain America: Civil War (2016), Peter Parker attempts to balance his life in high school with his career as the web-slinging superhero Spider-Man. One of the brilliant things about “Spider-Man: Homecoming” (and there are several) is that it doesn’t even try to be an origin story, as both 2002’s “Spider-Man” and 2012’s “The Amazing Spider-Man” did. (Tribune News Service) Rated PG-13 (sci-fi action violence, some language). 133 minutes.
Transformers: The Last Knight (☆): Humans and Transformers are at war, Optimus Prime is gone. The key to saving our future lies buried in the secrets of the past, in the hidden history of Transformers on Earth. (Fort Worth Star-Telegram) Rated PG-13 (sci-fi, language, and some innuendo). 148 minutes.
Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (☆☆ 1/2 ): A dark force threatens Alpha, a vast metropolis and home to species from a thousand planets. Special operatives Valerian and Laureline must race to identify the marauding menace. (Tribune News Service) Rated PG-13 (action, adventure, sci-fi). 137 minutes.
Vekh Baraatan Challiyan: Punjabi family film. A story of Jaggi, a bus conductor, and Sarla, a student who belong to two different communities. Jaggi is a Jatt Sikh from Punjab and Sarla is a Hindu Jaat from Haryana. Despite the cultural difference, the two fall in love and decide to get married. Not rated (romance, comedy). 122 minutes
War for the Planet of the Apes (☆☆☆☆): After the apes suffer unimaginable losses, Caesar wrestles with his darker instincts and begins his own mythic quest to avenge his kind. (Tribune News Service) Rated PG-13 (action, adventure, drama). 140 minutes.
Wish Upon (☆): A teenage girl discovers a box that carries magic powers and a deadly price for using them. Rated PG-13 (fantasy, thriller, horror). 90 minutes.
Wonder Woman (☆☆☆ 1/2 ): Before she was Wonder Woman she was Diana, princess of the Amazons, trained warrior. When a pilot crashes and tells of conflict in the outside world, she leaves home to fight a war to end all wars, discovering her full powers and true destiny. (Chicago Tribune) Rated PG-13 (violence and action, suggestive content). 141 minutes.
OPENING NEXT WEEK
The Dark Tower: The last Gunslinger, Roland Deschain, has been locked in an eternal battle with Walter O’Dim, also known as the Man in Black, determined to prevent him from toppling the Dark Tower, which holds the universe together. Rated PG-13 (action, adventure, sci-fi, western). 95 minutes
Detroit: Amidst the chaos of the Detroit Rebellion, with the city under curfew and as the Michigan National Guard patrolled the streets, three young African American men were murdered at the Algiers Motel. Rated R (crime, drama, history, thriller). 143 minutes.
An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power: A decade after An Inconvenient Truth brought climate change into the heart of popular culture comes the follow-up that shows just how close we are to a real energy revolution. Rated PG (documentary). 98 minutes.
Kidnap: A mother stops at nothing to recover her kidnapped son. Rated R (thriller). 94 minutes.
