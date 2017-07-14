Movies playing at Valley theaters July 14-20 | ‘War for the Planet of the Apes’ and more

Movie list
The rating system: ☆☆☆☆, excellent; ☆☆☆, good; ☆☆, so-so; ☆, poor; zero stars, terrible. Check movie times: http://calendar.fresnobee.com/
OPENING
Channa Mereya: The new Panjabi-language movie with English subtitles. Archie (Payal Rajput) and Parshya (Amrit Mann) fall in love, but their future is uncertain due to the lingering divisions of the Indian caste system. Determined to be together, the couple attempt to escape these strictures by running away and making a new life for themselves. Not Rated (drama, romance). 126 minutes.
Jagga Jasoos: The new Hindi-language movie with English subtitles. Jagga, a gifted teenage detective, who along with a female companion, is on a quest to find his missing father. Not Rated (action, adventure, comedy, musical). 180 minutes.
War for the Planet of the Apes (☆☆☆☆): After the apes suffer unimaginable losses, Caesar wrestles with his darker instincts and begins his own mythic quest to avenge his kind. (Tribune News Service) Rated PG-13 (action, adventure, drama). 140 minutes.
Wish Upon: A teenage girl discovers a box that carries magic powers and a deadly price for using them. Rated PG-13 (fantasy, thriller, horror). 90 minutes.
ONGOING
47 Meters Down ☆☆: Two sisters vacationing in Mexico are trapped in a shark cage at the bottom of the ocean. With less than an hour of oxygen left and great white sharks circling nearby, they must fight to survive. If there’s a message to be found in this film, it’s to never do things that scare you. It’s not worth the risk. Just stay at the resort, sipping cocktails at the pool. Being boring is better than being chum. (Tribune News Servie) Rated PG-13 (intense peril, bloody images, brief strong language). 89 minutes.
Baby Driver (☆☆☆): After being coerced into working for a crime boss, a young getaway driver finds himself taking part in a heist doomed to fail. “Baby Driver” is a tribute to the heist film, but almost more than that; it’s a love note to classic rock and soul, with a soundtrack that’s a blend of rock, jazz, and retro R&B. (Tribune News Service) Rated R (violence, language). 113 minutes.
Baywatch: Who can fill the surf shoes of David Hasselhoff? Probably anyone, but certainly Dwayne Johnson. He costars here with Zac Efron in a reboot of the old TV show. Rated R (language, crude sexual content, and graphic nudity). 116 minutes.
The Big Sick (☆☆☆ 1/2 ): A couple deals with their cultural differences as their relationship grows. “The Big Sick” is a small movie that makes a big impact. While a romantic comedy on the surface, it plumbs emotional depths, all while never losing its insightful sense of humor. (Fort Worth Star-Telegram) Rated R (language, sexual references). 119 minutes.
The Boss Baby (☆ 1/2 ): Suit-wearing baby must work with his older brother to stop an evil plot by a CEO. “The Boss Baby” is like a diaper. It starts out fresh but it sure doesn’t take long for it to become a stinker. The idea of a baby (voiced by Alec Baldwin) who is more worried about the formula for a good stock market buy than the formula he drinks has potential. (Rick Bentley) Rated PG (rude humor). 97 minutes.
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (☆☆☆): Two overly imaginative pranksters named George and Harold hypnotize their principal into thinking he’s a ridiculously enthusiastic, incredibly dimwitted superhero named Captain Underpants. (Tribune News Service) Rated PG (animation, action, comedy, family, mild rude humor throughout). 89 minutes.
Cars 3 (☆ 1/2 ): Lightning McQueen sets out to prove to a new generation of racers that he’s still the best race car in the world. An obvious attempt to churn out more grist for the merchandising mill. (Tribune News Service) Rated G (animation, adventure, comedy). 109 minutes.
Despicable Me 3 (☆ 1/2 ): Gru meets his long-lost charming, cheerful, and more successful twin brother, Dru, who wants to team up with him for one last criminal heist. As a couple of hours of kidtertainment, you could do worse, but it’s nothing to write home about. (Tribune News Services) Rated PG (animation, action, rude humor). 90 minutes.
Everything, Everything (☆ 1/2 ): An 18-year-old woman, confined to her house in a protected environment because of an illness, forms an attachment to the boy next door and yearns to experience the outside world. Rated PG-13 (drama, romance). 96 minutes.
The Fate of the Furious (☆☆☆): Drivers face one more challenge to save the world. The latest installment of “The Fast and the Furious” franchise is anything but typical. The movies have grown from a simple tale of street racers into a battle royale with more carnage than a weekend at a Transformers bonding retreat. (Rick Bentley) Rated PG-13 (action scenes, adult situations, language). 140 minutes.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (☆☆☆): Heroes must run for their lives while also finding time to save the universe again. “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” is all it can be despite having lost the element of surprise. (Rick Bentley) Rated PG-13 (sci-fi action, language, suggestive content). 137 minutes.
The House: A dad convinces his friends to start an illegal casino in his basement after he and his wife spend their daughter’s college fund. Rated R (comedy). 88 minutes.
It Comes at Night (☆☆☆: Secure within a desolate home as an unnatural threat terrorizes the world, a man has established a tenuous domestic order with his wife and son, but this will soon be put to the test when a desperate young family arrives seeking refuge. (The Philadelphia Inquirer) Rated R (violence, disturbing images, language). 97 minutes.
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword: It’s Guy Ritchie’s take on the King Arthur story, so naturally, this King Arthur (Charlie Hunnam) is really into bare-knuckle boxing, (see Ritchie’s “Sherlock Holmes” and “Snatch”). Rated PG-13 (sequences of violence and action, some suggestive content, brief strong language). 126 minutes.
KONG: Skull Island (☆☆☆☆): A secret government organization mounts an expedition to Skull Island, an uncharted territory in the Pacific. Led by an explorer (John Goodman) and a lieutenant colonel (Samuel L. Jackson), the group recruits a disillusioned soldier (Tom Hiddleston) and a photojournalist (Brie Larson) to investigate the island’s peculiar seismic activity. Rated PG-13 (action, adventure, fantasy). 118 minutes.
The Mummy (☆): An ancient princess is awakened from her crypt beneath the desert, bringing with her malevolence grown over millennia, and terrors that defy human comprehension. (Chicago Tribune) Rated PG-13 (adventure action, violence, suggestive content and partial nudity). 107 minutes.
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (☆☆): Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom, and Keira Knightley return; Javier Bardem is new. (Tribune News Service) Rated PG-13 (sequences of adventure violence and some suggestive content). 129 minutes.
Spider-Man: Homecoming (☆☆☆): Following the events of Captain America: Civil War (2016), Peter Parker attempts to balance his life in high school with his career as the web-slinging superhero Spider-Man. One of the brilliant things about “Spider-Man: Homecoming” (and there are several) is that it doesn’t even try to be an origin story, as both 2002’s “Spider-Man” and 2012’s “The Amazing Spider-Man” did. (Tribune News Service) Rated PG-13 (sci-fi action violence, some language). 133 minutes.
Transformers: The Last Knight (☆): Humans and Transformers are at war, Optimus Prime is gone. The key to saving our future lies buried in the secrets of the past, in the hidden history of Transformers on Earth. (Fort Worth Star-Telegram) Rated PG-13 (sci-fi, language, and some innuendo). 148 minutes.
Wonder Woman (☆☆☆ 1/2 ): Before she was Wonder Woman she was Diana, princess of the Amazons, trained warrior. When a pilot crashes and tells of conflict in the outside world, she leaves home to fight a war to end all wars, discovering her full powers and true destiny. (Chicago Tribune) Rated PG-13 (violence and action, suggestive content). 141 minutes.
OPENING NEXT WEEK
Dunkirk: Allied soldiers from Belgium, the British Empire, Canada, and France are surrounded by the German army and evacuated during a fierce battle in World War II. Rated PG-13 (action, drama, history). 106 minutes.
Girls Trip: When four lifelong friends travel to New Orleans for the annual Essence Festival, sisterhoods are rekindled, wild sides are rediscovered, and there's enough dancing, drinking, brawling, and romancing to make the Big Easy blush. Rated R (comedy). 122 minutes.
Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets: A dark force threatens Alpha, a vast metropolis and home to species from a thousand planets. Special operatives Valerian and Laureline must race to identify the marauding menace and safeguard not just Alpha, but the future of the universe. Rated PG-13 (action, adventure, sci-fi). 137 minutes.
