Movies playing at Valley theaters July 7-13 | ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ and more

The rating system: ☆☆☆☆, excellent; ☆☆☆, good; ☆☆, so-so; ☆, poor; zero stars, terrible. Check movie times: http://calendar.fresnobee.com/
OPENING
Spider-Man: Homecoming (☆☆☆): Following the events of Captain America: Civil War (2016), Peter Parker attempts to balance his life in high school with his career as the web-slinging superhero Spider-Man. One of the brilliant things about “Spider-Man: Homecoming” (and there are several) is that it doesn’t even try to be an origin story, as both 2002’s “Spider-Man” and 2012’s “The Amazing Spider-Man” did. (Tribune News Service) Rated PG-13 (sci-fi action violence, some language). 133 minutes.
ONGOING
47 Meters Down ☆☆: Two sisters vacationing in Mexico are trapped in a shark cage at the bottom of the ocean. With less than an hour of oxygen left and great white sharks circling nearby, they must fight to survive. If there’s a message to be found in this film, it’s to never do things that scare you. It’s not worth the risk. Just stay at the resort, sipping cocktails at the pool. Being boring is better than being chum. (Tribune News Servie) Rated PG-13 (intense peril, bloody images, brief strong language). 89 minutes.
Alien: Covenant (☆☆☆):The crew of a colony ship makes a terrifying discovery after landing on what seems to be an uncharted paradise on the far side of the galaxy. (Tribune News Service) Rated R (action/adventure, sci-fi, fantasy). 122 minutes.
All Eyez on Me (☆☆): Tells the true and untold story of prolific rapper, actor, poet and activist Tupac Shakur. The first 45 minutes never gels, with bizarre scene transitions and characters that are scarcely introduced. It finds its legs in the second half, as Tupac becomes caught up in drama with Death Row Records, Suge Knight and the East Coast/West Coast rap beef.(Tribune News Service) Rated R. (language, drug use, violence, some nudity and sexuality, biography). 140 minutes.
Baby Driver (☆☆☆): After being coerced into working for a crime boss, a young getaway driver finds himself taking part in a heist doomed to fail. “Baby Driver” is a tribute to the heist film, but almost more than that; it’s a love note to classic rock and soul, with a soundtrack that’s a blend of rock, jazz, and retro R&B. (Tribune News Service) Rated R (violence, language). 113 minutes.
Beatriz at Dinner (☆☆☆): A holistic medicine practitioner attends a wealthy client’s dinner party after her car breaks down. “Beatriz at Dinner” will remind you of every uncomfortable dinner party you’ve ever attended, times one hundred. (The Seattle Times) Rated R (language, scene of violence). 83 minutes.
The Beguiled (☆☆☆☆): At a girls school in Virginia during the Civil War, where the young women have been sheltered from the outside world, a wounded Union soldier is taken in. Soon, the house is taken over with sexual tension, rivalries and an unexpected turn of events. Sofia Coppola’s “The Beguiled” is studiously naturalistic in style. (Tribune News Service) Rated R (sexuality). 93 minutes.
The Big Sick (☆☆☆ 1/2 ): A couple deals with their cultural differences as their relationship grows. “The Big Sick” is a small movie that makes a big impact. While a romantic comedy on the surface, it plumbs emotional depths, all while never losing its insightful sense of humor. (Fort Worth Star-Telegram) Rated R (language, sexual references). 119 minutes.
The Boss Baby (☆ 1/2 ): Suit-wearing baby must work with his older brother to stop an evil plot by a CEO. “The Boss Baby” is like a diaper. It starts out fresh but it sure doesn’t take long for it to become a stinker. The idea of a baby (voiced by Alec Baldwin) who is more worried about the formula for a good stock market buy than the formula he drinks has potential. (Rick Bentley) Rated PG (rude humor). 97 minutes.
Cars 3 (☆ 1/2 ): Lightning McQueen sets out to prove to a new generation of racers that he’s still the best race car in the world. An obvious attempt to churn out more grist for the merchandising mill. (Tribune News Service) Rated G (animation, adventure, comedy). 109 minutes.
Despicable Me 3 (☆ 1/2 ): Gru meets his long-lost charming, cheerful, and more successful twin brother, Dru, who wants to team up with him for one last criminal heist. As a couple of hours of kidtertainment, you could do worse, but it’s nothing to write home about. (Tribune News Services) Rated PG (animation, action, rude humor). 90 minutes.
Everything, Everything (☆ 1/2 ): An 18-year-old woman, confined to her house in a protected environment because of an illness, forms an attachment to the boy next door and yearns to experience the outside world. (The Washington Post)
The Fate of the Furious (☆☆☆): Drivers face one more challenge to save the world. The latest installment of “The Fast and the Furious” franchise is anything but typical. The movies have grown from a simple tale of street racers into a battle royale with more carnage than a weekend at a Transformers bonding retreat. (Rick Bentley) Rated PG-13 (action scenes, adult situations, language). 140 minutes.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (☆☆☆): Heroes must run for their lives while also finding time to save the universe again. “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” is all it can be despite having lost the element of surprise. (Rick Bentley) Rated PG-13 (sci-fi action, language, suggestive content). 137 minutes.
The Hero (☆☆☆): A former movie star (Sam Elliott) deals with his deteriorating health and lifetime of regrets while trying to mend the relationships with his ex-wife (Katharine Ross) and daughter (Krysten Ritter), and pursuing a new romantic interest (Laura Prepon). (The Seattle Times) Rated R (drug use, language, some sexual content). 93 minutes.
The House: A dad convinces his friends to start an illegal casino in his basement after he and his wife spend their daughter’s college fund. Rated R (comedy). 88 minutes.
How To Be a Latin Lover: Having made a career of seducing rich older women, Maximo marries a wealthy woman more than twice his age. 25 years later, he gets the surprise of his life when she ends up dumping him. Desperate, he must move in with his estranged sister. Rated PG-13 (comedy). 115 minutes.
It Comes at Night (☆☆☆: Secure within a desolate home as an unnatural threat terrorizes the world, a man has established a tenuous domestic order with his wife and son, but this will soon be put to the test when a desperate young family arrives seeking refuge. (The Philadelphia Inquirer) Rated R (violence, disturbing images, language). 97 minutes.
KONG: Skull Island (☆☆☆☆): A secret government organization mounts an expedition to Skull Island, an uncharted territory in the Pacific. Led by an explorer (John Goodman) and a lieutenant colonel (Samuel L. Jackson), the group recruits a disillusioned soldier (Tom Hiddleston) and a photojournalist (Brie Larson) to investigate the island’s peculiar seismic activity.
The Mummy (☆): An ancient princess is awakened from her crypt beneath the desert, bringing with her malevolence grown over millennia, and terrors that defy human comprehension. (Chicago Tribune) Rated PG-13 (adventure action, violence, suggestive content and partial nudity). 107 minutes.
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (☆☆): Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom, and Keira Knightley return; Javier Bardem is new. (Tribune News Service) Rated PG-13 (sequences of adventure violence and some suggestive content). 129 minutes.
Transformers: The Last Knight (☆): Humans and Transformers are at war, Optimus Prime is gone. The key to saving our future lies buried in the secrets of the past, in the hidden history of Transformers on Earth. (Fort Worth Star-Telegram) Rated PG-13 (sci-fi, language, and some innuendo). 148 minutes.
Wonder Woman (☆☆☆ 1/2 ): Before she was Wonder Woman she was Diana, princess of the Amazons, trained warrior. When a pilot crashes and tells of conflict in the outside world, she leaves home to fight a war to end all wars, discovering her full powers and true destiny. (Chicago Tribune) Rated PG-13 (violence and action, suggestive content). 141 minutes.
OPENING NEXT WEEK
War for the Planet of the Apes: After the apes suffer unimaginable losses, Caesar wrestles with his darker instincts and begins his own mythic quest to avenge his kind. Rated PG-13 (action, adventure, drama). 140 minutes.
