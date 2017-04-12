Movie News & Reviews

April 12, 2017 2:36 PM

With movie 8 opening, a look back at the ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise

By Rick Bentley

rbentley@fresnobee.com

The latest in the long line of movies in “The Fast and the Furious” franchise squeals into theaters this weekend. “The Fate of the Furious” joins the lineup of cars-and-crashes offerings that have already earned more than $3.9 billion in box office sales around the world.

It has been 16 years since the first film opened. In case you need a refresher, here’s some information on the previous movies.

“The Fast and the Furious” (2001): An undercover cop (Paul Walker) investigates a street racing club. Co-stars: Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster. Box office: $207 million.

“2 Fast 2 Furious” (2003): Brian (Walker) is caught by customs agent Monica Fuentes (Eva Mendes) and given a deal to go undercover to bring down a drug lord. Co-stars: Tyrese Gibson, Cole Hauser, Ludacris. Box office: $236 million.

“The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift” (2006): Sean Boswell (Lucas Black) is sent to Japan to avoid jail time. He gets involved with street racing scene there. Co-stars: Shad Moss, Brian Tee, Sung Kang. Box office: $158 million.

“Fast & Furious” (2009): Brian comes up with a plan to enter a street race to get him close to a drug trafficker. Co-stars: John Ortiz, Gal Gadot, Laz Alonso, Sung Kang. Box office: $363 million.

“Fast Five” (2011): After stopping Dominic (Diesel) from going to prison, the team heads to Rio de Janeiro where they must rob a train. Co-stars: Dwayne Johnson, Matt Schulze. Box office: $626 million.

“Fast & Furious 6” (2013): Team reunites to accept a mission in exchange for their amnesty. Co-stars: Luke Evans, Elsa Pataky, Gina Carano, Tyrese Gibson. Box office: $789 million.

“Furious 7” (2015): Attempts to lead normal lives end when the team is attacked. Co-stars: Kurt Russell, Luke Evans, Lucas Black. Box office. $1.5 billion.

Rick Bentley: 559-441-6355, @RickBentley1

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Movie trailer: 'Gifted'

Movie trailer: 'Gifted' 2:34

Movie trailer: 'Gifted'
Movie trailer: 'Going in Style' 2:31

Movie trailer: 'Going in Style'
Movie Trailer: 'Smurfs: The Lost Village' 2:06

Movie Trailer: 'Smurfs: The Lost Village'

View More Video

Entertainment Videos