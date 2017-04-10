Baseball film in a ‘League’ of its own

This week’s new DVD releases include a new Blu-ray version of a sports classic.
“A League of Their Own” Grade ☆☆☆1/2: There might not be any crying in baseball but this film proves there is a lot of laughing. The film starring Tom Hanks, Geena Davis and Madonna is being re-released to mark its 25th anniversary.
Tom Hanks turns in one of his best performances as Jimmy Dugan, a washed-up ballplayer whose big league days have ended. His only hope to stay connected to the game is to coach in the All-American Girls Baseball League of 1943. The league was formed because most of the male pros had gone to war.
The movie is equally funny and sentimental enough to entertain baseball fans and those who think the only diamonds are valuable gems.
“Hawaii Five-O: The Complete Series” Grade ☆☆☆: The new version of the detective drama set in Hawaii has often paid tribute to the original that aired for 12 seasons on CBS. Now, with the release of the 72-disc set, the elements that inspired the new series can be seen.
There have been several TV shows shot in Hawaii, but this was the first. Just like the current version, the series was built around former U.S. naval officer Steve McGarrett, played by Jack Lord in the original.
He too was the head of an elite state police unit with the young officer, Danny “Danno” Williams (James MacArthur), at his side. The biggest difference between the original series and new version is the lack of bickering between the two central characters.
Also new on DVD April 18
▪ “Sleepless”: Undercover police officer is caught between mob and corrupt cops.
▪ “Ocean Waves”: Animated coming-of-age tale from Studio Ghibli.
▪ “The Founder”: Michael Keaton stars in this look at the man who started McDonald's.
▪ “A Cowgirl’s Story”: Bailee Madison stars in this story of a young woman who starts an equestrian club in her new school.
▪ “In the Doghouse”: Divorced mom’s efforts to start dating again upsets her kids and family dog.
▪ “Before the Flood”: Look at changes around the world due to climate changes.
▪ “Punching Henry”: Journeyman comedian faces big decision about his legacy.
▪ “800 Words: Season 2, Part 1”: Man wants to make a new home for his family in a strangely beautiful and quirky New Zealand coastal town.
▪ “Teen Titans: The Judas Contract”: Tale inspired by the 1984 DC story arc from Marv Wolfman and George Pérez.
▪ “Isolation”: Couple vacationing in the Bahamas is hunted by modern-day pirates. Based on a true story.
▪ “Arctic Adventure: On Frozen Pond”: Frog princess goes on a mission to save legendary warrior Crystal Frog.
▪ “Tales from the Hood”: Cult horror anthology from director Rusty Cundieff and executive producer Spike Lee.
▪ “Bigger Fatter Liar”: Habitual teenage liar tries to prove his idea for a video game was stolen.
▪ “Apocalypse Child”: Filipino surfer may or may not be the love child of Francis Ford Coppola.
▪ “Donnie Darko: Limited Edition”: Troubled high school student predicts the end of the world.
▪ “The Handmaid’s Tale”: Futuristic thriller base on Margaret Atwood’s novel.
Available on Digital HD on April 18
▪ “A Dog’s Purpose”: Canine brings joy to numerous families through his multiple existences.
▪ “Gold”: Failing businessman strikes it rich. Matthew McConaughey stars.
Rick Bentley: 559-441-6355, @RickBentley1
Comments