‘1984’ screening turns focus on Big Brother

Big Brother is watching and now you can watch back.
There will be a screening of the 1984 film, “1984,” on Tuesday, April 4, at the Community Media Access Collaborative offices presented by Fresno State CineCulture.
This will be one of 180 screenings across the country in support of the National Endowment for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Humanities and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Funding for all three would be cut under President Donald Trump’s federal budget.
“1984” is the film adaptation of George Orwell’s dystopian novel “Nineteen Eighty-Four” published in 1949 about a world where the government tracks everyone’s movements and punishes those who dare to think differently. The April 4 date coincides when the central character in the book begins keeping a forbidden diary.
Michael Radford, the director and writer of the film, will appear in a recorded video interview prior to the screening. A panel discussion in the CMAC offices about the importance of free speech and the arts will follow the screening of the John Hurt film.
Panelists scheduled to attend include: Catherine Campbell, civil rights attorney and Fresno Filmworks Advisory Board Member; Peter McDonald, Fresno State Dean of Library Services; and Douglas Fraleigh, Fresno State Communication Department chair and freedom of speech scholar.
Mary Husain, programing chair for Fresno State CineCulture, stresses that this screening and public discussion is important because of the potential cuts.
“Any attempt to cut these programs is a direct attack on freedom of speech and free expression. It is important to have community engagement on this,” Husain says. “The panel will provide the community an opportunity to come together and consider the challenges we are facing and decide what we can do about it.
“It will raise awareness about what is happening.”
More information on the national event can be found at http://unitedstateofcinema.com while information about the screening and panel discussion at CMAC is at http://cmac.tv/1984.
Admission is free. The film will be closed captioned.
