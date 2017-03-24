Movie Trailer: 'Chips'

"Chips," based on the 1970s and 1980s TV show, stars Michael Pena, Dax Shepard, Vincent D’Onofrio, Kristen Bel and, Adam Brody. The movie opens in theaters Friday, March 24.
Warner Bros. Pictures

Movie Trailer: 'A United Kingdom'

'A United Kingdom' is the true story of the forbidden love of King Seretse Khama of Botswana (David Oyelowo) and Ruth Williams (Rosamund Pike), a white woman from London, which caused an international uproar when they decided to marry in the late 1940s just as apartheid was being introduced into South Africa.

Hollywood's Greatest Trick​​

Visual effects artists are responsible for some of the most iconic moments in movie history. The top 10 highest grossing films of 2016 all contained computer generated imagery. But while Hollywood's profits grow, the visual effects artists struggle for fair pay, representation and recognition beyond the most prestigious award in film - an Oscar.

Movie Trailer: 'Get Out'

Now that Chris (Daniel Kaluuya, Sicario) and his girlfriend, Rose (Allison Williams, Girls), have reached the meet-the-parents milestone of dating, she invites him for a weekend getaway upstate with Missy (Catherine Keener, Captain Phillips) and Dean (Bradley Whitford, The Cabin in the Woods). At first, Chris reads the family’s overly accommodating behavior as nervous attempts to deal with their daughter’s interracial relationship, but as the weekend progresses, a series of increasingly disturbing discoveries lead him to a truth that he could have never imagined.

Movie Trailer: 'Rock Dog'

For the Tibetan Mastiffs living on Snow Mountain, a dog’s life has a simple riff: Guard a peaceful village of wool-making sheep from the thuggish wolf Linnux (Lewis Black) and his rabid pack. To avoid distractions, Mastiff leader Khampa (J.K. Simmons) forbids all music from the mountain. But when Khampa’s son Bodi (Luke Wilson) discovers a radio dropped by a passing airplane, it takes just a few guitar licks for his fate to be sealed: Bodi wants to be a rock ‘n’ roll star. Yet that means defying his father’s wishes, heading to the city, and locating the legendary – and reclusive – musician Angus Scattergood (Eddie Izzard), who needs to write a new song and fast.

Movie trailer: 'The Great Wall'

Starring Matt Damon and directed by Zhang Yimou ("Hero," "House of Flying Daggers"), "The Great Wall" tells the story of an elite force making a valiant stand for humanity on the world’s most iconic structure. The first English-language production for Yimou is the largest film ever shot entirely in China. "The Great Wall" also stars Jing Tian, Pedro Pascal, Willem Dafoe and Andy Lau. It opens Friday, Feb. 17, 2017.

