Movie trailer: 'Beauty and the Beast'

Disney's new version of "Beauty and the Beast" stars Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Josh Gad, Luke Evans, Kevin Kline, Ewan McGregor and Audra McDonald. It opens in theaters Friday, March 17, 2017.

Hollywood's Greatest Trick​​

Visual effects artists are responsible for some of the most iconic moments in movie history. The top 10 highest grossing films of 2016 all contained computer generated imagery. But while Hollywood's profits grow, the visual effects artists struggle for fair pay, representation and recognition beyond the most prestigious award in film - an Oscar.

Movie Trailer: 'Get Out'

Now that Chris (Daniel Kaluuya, Sicario) and his girlfriend, Rose (Allison Williams, Girls), have reached the meet-the-parents milestone of dating, she invites him for a weekend getaway upstate with Missy (Catherine Keener, Captain Phillips) and Dean (Bradley Whitford, The Cabin in the Woods). At first, Chris reads the family’s overly accommodating behavior as nervous attempts to deal with their daughter’s interracial relationship, but as the weekend progresses, a series of increasingly disturbing discoveries lead him to a truth that he could have never imagined.

Movie trailer: 'The Great Wall'

Starring Matt Damon and directed by Zhang Yimou ("Hero," "House of Flying Daggers"), "The Great Wall" tells the story of an elite force making a valiant stand for humanity on the world’s most iconic structure. The first English-language production for Yimou is the largest film ever shot entirely in China. "The Great Wall" also stars Jing Tian, Pedro Pascal, Willem Dafoe and Andy Lau. It opens Friday, Feb. 17, 2017.

