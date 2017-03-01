Tim McGraw talks about writing 'Keep Your Eyes on Me'

Lionsgate

Movie News & Reviews

Movie Trailer: 'Rock Dog'

For the Tibetan Mastiffs living on Snow Mountain, a dog’s life has a simple riff: Guard a peaceful village of wool-making sheep from the thuggish wolf Linnux (Lewis Black) and his rabid pack. To avoid distractions, Mastiff leader Khampa (J.K. Simmons) forbids all music from the mountain. But when Khampa’s son Bodi (Luke Wilson) discovers a radio dropped by a passing airplane, it takes just a few guitar licks for his fate to be sealed: Bodi wants to be a rock ‘n’ roll star. Yet that means defying his father’s wishes, heading to the city, and locating the legendary – and reclusive – musician Angus Scattergood (Eddie Izzard), who needs to write a new song and fast.

Movie News & Reviews

Movie trailer: 'The Great Wall'

Starring Matt Damon and directed by Zhang Yimou ("Hero," "House of Flying Daggers"), "The Great Wall" tells the story of an elite force making a valiant stand for humanity on the world’s most iconic structure. The first English-language production for Yimou is the largest film ever shot entirely in China. "The Great Wall" also stars Jing Tian, Pedro Pascal, Willem Dafoe and Andy Lau. It opens Friday, Feb. 17, 2017.

Movie News & Reviews

Movie Trailer: 'Silence'

Martin Scorsese’s "Silence" is the story of two Christian missionaries, played by Andrew Garfield and Adam Driver, who travel to Japan at a time when Christianity was outlawed. It is based on Shusaku Endo’s 1966 acclaimed novel. The movie opens in Fresno on Friday, Jan. 13.

Entertainment Videos