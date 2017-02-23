Who will win Oscar? Rick Bentley has a few predictions

It’s time for all the arguments to be settled about whether or not “La La Land” is actually a great movie or just riding a wave of hype. Whether or not Casey Affleck’s dark past will keep him from claiming an Oscar.
“The 89th Academy Awards” will be presented Sunday, February 26, on ABC. Jimmy Kimmel is this year’s host. Here are a few of my predictions for this year’s annual salute to the best in movies.
Three or less: It will only take Kimmel a few jokes before making fun of President Donald Trump. The odds are high it will be a joke about how a movie like “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” is not about a real war.
Attached at the hip: There has been a running joke for years between Matt Damon and Kimmel. Look for that to continue during the telecast.
Wow!: The pre-show hosts will go crazy over the gown worn by Halle Berry but won’t like what Hailee Steinfeld is wearing.
Best actor not honored: Meryl Streep’s performance in “Florence Foster Jenkins” is not her best work. That film isn’t even in her top 25. Streep’s acting ability will be tested when she gets beat by Emma Stone for “La La Land.” Remember to smile.
Now record: Although “La La Land” picked up 14 Oscar nominations – tying “All About Eve” and “Titanic” – don’t look for it to break the record of 11 wins set by “Titanic,” “Ben-Hur” (the old one and NOT the new one) and “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King.” “La La Land” awards total will be around six.
To forget somebody: There will be a big ruckus the day after the telecast because at least one actor who should have been included in the “In Memoriam” section was left out. No matter how long the list, someone will be overlooked.
Best battle of the night: The lineup for supporting actress includes five fabulous performances from Viola Davis (“Fences”), Naomie Harris (“Moonlight”), Nicole Kidman (“Lion”), Octavia Spencer (“Hidden Figures”) and Michelle Williams (“Manchester By the Sea”). My money is on Davis.
Another honor: Justin Timberlake will become known as Oscar winner after “Can’t Stop the Feeling” wins for “Trolls.” This is one place where “La La Land” should win as the song “Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” was a show stopping performance by Emma Stone.
More jokes about Trump: The introduction of the Foreign Language Film category will feature a comment about how those involved were banned from coming to the ceremonies.
Dark horse: Although it doesn’t have a chance against “Doctor Strange” and “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” “The Jungle Book” should take home the Oscar for best Visual Effects. Considering the entire movie was filmed on a green stage, it is amazing work.
Late again: The telecast will run between nine and 17 minutes late. It will just seem longer.
Really?: If “The Lobster” wins for best Writing (Original Screenplay) it will only be because none of the voters wanted to admit they didn’t understand the movie.
Best picture: Although it really isn’t, “La La Land” will take home the top prize. It’s really no better than eighth place on the list of nine films up for the top honor.
