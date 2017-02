Movie trailer: 'The Great Wall'

Starring Matt Damon and directed by Zhang Yimou ("Hero," "House of Flying Daggers"), "The Great Wall" tells the story of an elite force making a valiant stand for humanity on the world’s most iconic structure. The first English-language production for Yimou is the largest film ever shot entirely in China. "The Great Wall" also stars Jing Tian, Pedro Pascal, Willem Dafoe and Andy Lau. It opens Friday, Feb. 17, 2017.