Oscar nominees, next in film series among viewing options

This month’s offering from Fresno Filmworks is a two-day presentation of short films that are in the running for Oscars this year. If you prefer a full length movie, the Fresno Jewish Film Series presents “Midnight Orchestra.”
Fresno Filmworks
The “2017 Oscar-Nominated Short Films” series will be presented Friday, Feb. 10 and Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave.
The Live Action nominees will be shown at 5:30 p.m. followed by the Animation films at 8:30 p.m. Friday. On Saturday, the Animation films will screen at 1 p.m. followed by the Live Action at 4 p.m. The day wraps up with the 7 p.m. screenings of the Documentary films in the running for this year’s Oscar.
Here are the shorts that will be shown:
Animated shorts
“Borrowed Time”: Andrew Coats and Lou Hamou-Lhadj, USA, seven minutes. Sheriff returns to spot of an accident he’s spent a lifetime trying to forget.
“Pearl”: Patrick Osborne, USA, six minutes. Girl and her father chase dreams.
“Piper”: Alan Barillaro, USA, six minutes. Hungry sandpiper faces the ocean for food.
“Blind Vaysha”: Theodore Ushev, Canada, eight minutes. Girl can see past and future.
Also being show are “The Head Vanishes,” “Asteria,” “Once Upon a Line,” “Pear Cider and Cigarettes.”
Live Action shorts
“Sing,” Kristof Deak, Hungary, 25 minutes. A choir director hides a cruel truth.
“Silent Nights”: Aske Bang, Denmark, 30 minutes. Couple’s happiness threatened by the past.
“Timecode”: Juanjo Gimenez Pena, Spain, 15 minutes. Two men share parking lot security duties.
“Ennemis Interieurs”: Selim Aazzazi, France, 28 minutes. French-Algerian born man is accused of hiding information.
“La Femme et le TGV”: Timo von Gunten, Switzerland, 30 minutes. Woman gets letter that changes her life.
Documentary shorts
Program A: “Extremis,” Dan Krauss, USA, 24 minutes; “4.1 Miles,” Daphne Matziaraki, USA, 22 minutes; “Joe’s Violin,” Kahane Cooperman, USA, 24 minutes.
Program B: “Watani: My Homeland,” Marcel Mettelsiefen, 39 minutes; “The White Helmets,” Orlando von Einsiedel, 41 minutes.
Tickets are $10 general admission per night but a $15 ticket covers any two of the film packages.
Jewish Film Series
“Midnight Orchestra” is a comedy/drama from director Jerome Cohen Olivar that was produced in Morocco.
It’s the story of young man whose father was a member of a band known as the Midnight Orchestra. The family reunion is short as the musician dies.
The son then goes on a journey to find the musicians who were the other members of the Midnight Orchestra. He also has to decide whether to bury his father in Israel or in his father’s adopted home of Casablanca.
It stars Avishay Benazra.
“Midnight Orchestra” will be shown Saturday at Temple Beth Israel, 6622 N. Maroa Ave. It starts at 7:15 p.m. and will be preceded by an episode of “S’rugim” at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are $8. For more information call 559-439-9638 or 559-285-0013.
Rick Bentley: 559-441-6355, @RickBentley1
