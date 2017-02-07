Movie trailer: 'The LEGO Batman Movie'

Martin Scorsese’s "Silence" is the story of two Christian missionaries, played by Andrew Garfield and Adam Driver, who travel to Japan at a time when Christianity was outlawed. It is based on Shusaku Endo’s 1966 acclaimed novel. The movie opens in Fresno on Friday, Jan. 13.
Patrick Downes and Jessica Kensky talk about being portrayed in the new movie "Patriots Day," which tells the story of the manhunt after the Boston Marathon bombing. Downes and Kensky, who are married, were injured in the attack.
A look at the story behind the movie "Hidden Figures," which stars Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monae, Kevin Costner, Jim Parsons and Kirsten Dunst. The movie opens in theaters Jan. 6, 2016.