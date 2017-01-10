Movie Trailer: 'Patriots Day'

"Rules Don't Apply" cast members Lily Collins, Alden Ehrenreich and Annette Bening talk about working with actor and director Warren Beatty. The comedy/drama/romance movie opened November 23, 2016 in theaters.
The story of Richard and Mildred Loving is one of the most important in the world of social change and race relations. It was their mixed marriage that became the basis for the 1967 Supreme Court to rule that state laws prohibiting interracial marriages was invalid. It is the basis for the new movie "Loving," which is in theaters Wednesday, November 23, 2016.
The new Disney princess movie "Moana," opens in theaters Wednesday, November 23, 2016. Moana, voiced by Auli’i Cravalho, is in line to become the queen of her tropical island but must face off with demigod Maui, voiced by Dwayne Johnson.