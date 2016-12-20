Emma Stone up for any acting challenge

0:33 Fire causes extensive damage to Tower District restaurant Pause

1:49 'Best Christmas ever' for Valley teen

0:23 Crash at Shields And Chestnut avenues knocks out power lines

2:45 Understanding the Electoral College: 'A process not a place'

1:01 TSA's top 10 most unusual finds: 2016

1:17 Historic childhood home of William Saroyan for sale

1:24 Decision 2016 - Election Day #VOTE

0:48 Persons of interest in Arlington homicide on surveillance video

1:02 Burglar steals purse from car in Fresno parking lot