Tickets still available for ‘Rogue One’ at Valley movie theaters

Even with high anticipation for the next saga in the “Star Wars” franchise, a large number of tickets are still available for the Thursday night opening of “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.” Only two local 7 p.m. screenings are sold out hours before the first showing.
The movie opens on 38 screens in the Fresno area, down two from the December 2016 opening of “Star Wars VII: The Force Awakens.” The number of screens can be adjusted to meet demand but the rain was expected to dampen some of the interest.
Local theaters initially planned for the lines for tonight’s screenings to be outside but because of the weather, those lines are expected to be moved inside the complexes.
The weather is not a factor with the Sierra Vista Cinemas 16 in Clovis, which now offers moviegoers the chance to buy the exact seat they want. A patron can wait until the start of the movie and be assured they have the exact seat they have purchased.
The financial Force of this ticket buying option is strong. Less than a handful of tickets are still available for the Thursday night openers at the theater at Sierra Vista Mall.
There are several tickets available through Dave Allread, owner of Heroes Comics, who joined with the local game store, Crazy Squirrel, to purchase all of the tickets for one of the 7 p.m. screenings at Maya Fresno 16 & MPX.
“We got together after Zap-Con and decided because we are two separate businesses we should do something together,” Allread says.
He still has tickets at the normal cost of $10.50 for the 330-seat house at the theater complex near Fresno State. They are also selling a VIP ticket for $20 that includes a seat, a copy of the new “Star Wars” comic, Doctor Aphra and a “Star Wars Destiny” booster pack. Five dollars from the VIP ticket will be donated to Toys for Tots or Wish Upon a Star.
Experts are not certain the opening weekend box office numbers for “Rogue One” will be because this is the first film in the franchise that’s not part of the original story. “Rogue One” is the story of the group of Rebels who look to steal the plans for the Death Star.
The Hollywood Reporter is projecting “Rogue One” will take approximately $150 million domestically and more than$300 million globally. Along with the United States, “Rogue One” will open in 25 countries this week including France, Switzerland, Turkey, the U.K., Germany and Taiwan.
“Star Wars VII: The Force Awakens” broke records with a $248 million domestic opening. That film opened on 4,134 screens in North America. “Rogue One”is opening in over 4,100 theaters, including 400 IMAX screens and over 500 large-format screens.
Those who opt to see the IMAX at the Edwards Fresno Stadium 22 tonight – and for the next three weeks or while supplies last – will receive a collector’s ticket.
It’s not only theaters in Fresno and Clovis with seats still available. Tickets are still available for “Rogue One” Thursday screenings at other local theaters – Cinema Selma, Madera Cinema 6, Galaxy Porterville 9 and Hanford’s Cinemark Movies 8.
Two local Thursday screenings are being filled by local radio stations.
Momentum Broadcasting – owners of 106.7, KJUG Country; 99.7 Classic Rock; HiTZ 104.9; and MY97.5 – worked with Nissan of Visalia to give away seats for the 7:15 p.m. showing at the Visalia 10 Theater. The automobile company has a special edition Nissan Rogue. The giveaway starts at 5 p.m. tonight in front of Nissan of Visalia, 830 S Ben Maddox Way in Visalia.
“What drove us to do the giveaway is in the title of the movie. The local car dealer had a ton of tickets and gave us an opportunity to give them away,” Bill Lynch, Momentum general manager, says.
Fresno radio station B95 has also given away tickets over the past week for one of early screenings at Maya.
Rick Bentley: 559-441-6355, @RickBentley1
