Keep ‘Star Wars’ history straight with this timeline

As the “Star Wars” universe continues to grow in a galaxy of theaters not that far away, it’s getting a little difficult to keep up on when events have taken place with so many movies and TV productions. The new “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” is the latest offering, which takes place before events of “Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope.”
Here’s a timeline of some of the major “Star Wars” films and TV shows, presented in the order events occurred in the franchise, not in the order of release. Please note, there are some spoilers if you have not seen all of the productions.
“Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace” (1999): The Sith begin their plan of revenge against the Jedi. A young slave named Anakin Skywalker shows his pod-racing skills and an interest in Queen Amidala.
“Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones” (2002): Despite the training in the Force, Obi-Wan Kenobi can’t keep Anakin Skywalker from being drawn toward the Dark Side.
“Star Wars: The Clone Wars” (2008): This animated television series is set during the three years between “Attack of the Clones” and “Revenge of the Sith.” Grievous and Dooku cause trouble for the Jedi.
“Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith” (2005): Anakin Skywalker gives into the dark side and becomes Darth Vader. His wife, Padmé Amidala, gives birth to twins: Luke and Leia.
“Star Wars Rebels” (2014): Events in this animated offering take place 14 years after “Revenge of the Sith.” A ragtag group of rebels aboard the starship Ghost carries out covert actions against the Empire.
“Star Wars: Droids: The Adventures of R2-D2 and C-3P0” (1985): The two droids work for four different masters before meeting Luke Skywalker in this animated series.
“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” (2016): Group of unlikely heroes is sent on a mission to steal the plans for a weapon that can wipe out a planet: the Death Star.
“Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope” (1977): Luke Skywalker is shown his Jedi abilities by Obi-Wan Kenobi. Those skills come in handy when he must save Princess Leia (with the help of Han Solo) and use the plans to destroy the Death Star.
“Star Wars Holiday Special” (1978): Han Solo accompanies Chewbacca on a trip to his home planet to celebrate Life Day. Boba Fett makes his first appearance.
“Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back” (1980): Darth Vader leads the hunt for Luke Skywalker. Once they come together, Luke discovers Darth Vader is his father.
“LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures” (2016): Animated series follows siblings collecting space junk to build new ships. They do this while avoiding the Empire and Darth Vader.
“Star Wars: Ewoks” (1985): Animated tales of life on the forest moon of Endor before the battle with the Empire that turned the fuzzy creatures into heroes.
“Caravan of Courage: An Ewok Adventure” (1984): The made-for-TV movies follows siblings stranded on Endor and how the Ewoks come to their rescue.
“Ewoks: The Battle for Endor” (1985): Another made-for-TV movie that takes place six months after events of “Caravan of Courage.” A young girl joins the Ewoks to help protect their village.
“Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi” (1983): A second attempt to build a Death Star is stopped by Luke, Leia, Han and a group of Ewoks. Darth Vader dies.
“LEGO Star Wars: Droid Tales” (2015): Rebels celebrate events of “Return of the Jedi” by getting R2-D2 and C-3PO to share stories of their days during the Clone Wars. Animated TV series.
“Star Wars: Episode VII The Force Awakens” (2015): It’s been 30 years since the defeat of the Empire. But, the First Order is creating new problems. Luke Skywalker is missing and Han Solo dies.
