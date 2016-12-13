Movie Review: 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story'

The new Disney princess movie "Moana," opens in theaters Wednesday, November 23, 2016. Moana, voiced by Auli’i Cravalho, is in line to become the queen of her tropical island but must face off with demigod Maui, voiced by Dwayne Johnson.
"Bad Santa 2," starring Billy Bob Thornton, is in theaters Wednesday, November 23, 2016. In this sequel to "Bad Santa," Willie Soke. teams up again with sidekick, Marcus (Tony Cox), to knock off a Chicago charity on Christmas Eve.
"Rules Don't Apply," written and directed by Warren Beatty, follows an aspiring young actress (Lily Collins) and her ambitious young driver (Alden Ehrenreich) working with the billionaire Howard Hughes (Warren Beatty) in 1958. The movie opens in theaters Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016.
"Moonlight," written and directed by Barry Jenkins, is a slow journey through the pain-filled life of a young black man charted from his troubled childhood to his uncertain adulthood. The movie opens in Fresno theaters Friday, November 18, 2016.
"Bleed for This," which stars Miles Teller as boxing champion Vinny Pazienza, who after besting WBA World Jr. Middleweight Champion Gilbert Dele, was involved in a car accident that left him with a broken neck. The movie, which is based on a true story, opens in theaters Friday, November 18, 2016.
Walt Disney Pictures released this movie trailer November 14, 2016 for the "Beauty and the Beast" movie set for release March 17, 2017. The movie, directed by Bill Condon, stars Emma Watson as Belle and Dan Stevens as the Beast.
Academy Award winner Ron Howard directs the latest bestseller in Dan Brown’s "Da Vinci Code" series about Robert Langdon. "Inferno," which stars Tom Hanks and Felicity Jones, opens in theaters Friday, Oct. 28, 2016.