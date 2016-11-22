Billy Bob Thornton makes disgusting character sympathetic in ‘Bad Santa 2’

1:01 Cat stuck atop power pole for nine days gets rescued Pause

0:48 Clovis smoker Brandon Spain on California's $2-per-pack cigarette tax

0:58 Liquor store clerk struggles with armed robber

2:32 Movie trailer: 'Rules Don't Apply'

1:25 Summerset apartments mark one year since gas outages left Fresno tenants in the cold

0:51 Thanksgiving 2016 by the numbers

1:42 One of Fresno State football's worst seasons ever coming to an end

1:12 Fresno County law officers: Don't drive when drunk, or high on weed

1:07 Fresno State President Castro pitches in on donation help for Community Food Bank