It takes a lot to create a new Disney princess

1:29 Battling crime by taking to the skies Pause

1:25 Homeless dinner held at Roeding Park

1:01 Cat stuck atop power pole for nine days gets rescued

0:58 Liquor store clerk struggles with armed robber

1:42 One of Fresno State football's worst seasons ever coming to an end

2:32 Blind volunteer leads less-mobile friend on a walk

1:57 Original El Capitan climber talks about the historic feat

2:06 Fresno State adjusts to Jeff Tedford hiring

0:53 Gearing up for Black Friday: It's a lot of work