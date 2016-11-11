Movie News & Reviews

November 11, 2016 1:22 AM

Critic comparison for movies playing Nov. 11-17

The Fresno Bee

Doctor Strange (PG-13)

Directed by: Scott Derrickson

Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rachel McAdams, Benedict Wong, Mads Mikkelsen, Tilda Swinton

The pitch: A brilliant surgeon’s career comes to an end when a car crash leaves him with crushed hands. His efforts to cure himself spiritually open him to a heroic future.

The formula: Take a few visuals from “Inception.” Blend in more visuals from “The Matrix.” Finish your spell with touches of “Thor.”

Go see it: If you never miss a movie based on a Marvel Comic

Don’t go see it: If you can only see Cumberbatch as Sherlock Holmes

Don’t be in a rush: As has been the case with Marvel Studios movies, there’s a secret scene in the final credits. And there is also one after the credits end.

Critics’ choices

Numbers indicate stars

Fresno

Bee

Ent.

Weekly

N.Y.

Times

L.A.

Times

S.F.

Chron.

The

Accountant

1 1/2

2 1/2

2

2

Doctor Strange

4

3 1/2

3 1/2

3

3 1/2

Inferno

2

3

2 1/2

2

3 1/2

Ouija

2

3

1

3 1/2

Trolls

2 1/2

3 1/2

3

2 1/2

