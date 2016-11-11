Critic comparison for movies playing Nov. 11-17

Doctor Strange (PG-13)
Directed by: Scott Derrickson
Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rachel McAdams, Benedict Wong, Mads Mikkelsen, Tilda Swinton
The pitch: A brilliant surgeon’s career comes to an end when a car crash leaves him with crushed hands. His efforts to cure himself spiritually open him to a heroic future.
The formula: Take a few visuals from “Inception.” Blend in more visuals from “The Matrix.” Finish your spell with touches of “Thor.”
Go see it: If you never miss a movie based on a Marvel Comic
Don’t go see it: If you can only see Cumberbatch as Sherlock Holmes
Don’t be in a rush: As has been the case with Marvel Studios movies, there’s a secret scene in the final credits. And there is also one after the credits end.
Critics’ choices
Numbers indicate stars
Fresno
Bee
Ent.
Weekly
N.Y.
Times
L.A.
Times
S.F.
Chron.
1 1/2
2 1/2
2
2
4
3 1/2
3 1/2
3
3 1/2
2
3
2 1/2
2
3 1/2
–
2
3
1
3 1/2
2 1/2
3 1/2
–
3
2 1/2
