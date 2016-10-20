Movies playing at Valley theaters Oct. 21-27

Movie list
Opening
31st October A look at what happens the three days following the assassination of Indira Gandhi.
El Jeremias Gifted 8-year-old goes on journey of self-discovery.
I’m Not Ashamed Teen shows compassion for fellow Columbine High School students.
Jack Reacher: Never Go Back Tom Cruise reprises his role as the problem solver. This time, it’s Reacher accused of murder.
Keeping Up With the Joneses Couple discover their new neighbors are hiding huge secrets.
Ouija: Origin of Evil Just like in the original film, a Ouija leads to supernatural events.
Tyler Perry’s Boo! A Madea Halloween Madea spends the holiday battling killers and ghosts.
Ongoing
The Accountant (☆)Ben Affleck plays a math savant who gets involved with a criminal element. Take a lifeless performance by Ben Affleck. Add an unimaginative script and confusing direction by Gavin O’Connor. The result for “The Accountant” is a movie where the math just doesn’t work. Rated R (language, violence). 128 minutes.
Bad Moms Mothers decide to put themselves first. Mila Kunis stars. The problem with “Bad Moms” isn’t the concept, or the message about the struggle to raise good people in the world – it’s the execution. (Katie Walsh, TNS)
Blair Witch (no stars): Unless you have never seen “The Blair Witch Project, “ every step of this film is going to feel familiar. Little frightens when each scene is so predictable. The plot of the original film wasn’t that interesting, so rehashing it is like a chef trying to make a seven-course meal out of water. Rated R (disturbing images, brief language). 89 minutes.
Denial: Writer sues historian after she accuses him of denying the Holocaust. Rachel Weisz stars. Not reviewed.
Deepwater Horizon (☆☆☆) Disaster on an oil rig puts crew in a fight for survival. Kurt Russell stars. Director Peter Berg gets past the familiarity problem of the film being based on a real story with his “Deepwater Horizon” by playing up the human element of the major players. By the time the explosion on the oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico unfolds in massively grand style, there is real reason to be concerned about the people facing a hell on Earth. Rated PG-13 (thematic material, danger). 99 minutes.
Desierto (☆☆) Vigilante chases unarmed men and women at the U.S.-Mexico border. The film is old-fashioned in the worst way and new-fashioned in the most obvious way. Rated R (language, violence). 94 minutes.
Finding Dory (☆☆☆1/2) The blue fish who helped Nemo goes on a trek to find her parents. The long-awaited follow-up to the 2003 release “Finding Nemo” has all the fun and charm of the original movie. In some ways – especially dealing with themes of friends and family –the sequel trumps the original. Rated PG (mild thematic elements).
Ghostbusters (1/2): Team is formed to stop the host of ghosts in the city. There’s something strange in the neighborhood, and it’s the way director-writer Paul Feig handled the reboot. Instead of taking the classic franchise and making it a unique product, he settles for a story that lacks originality. The only sparks of interest are the endless cameo appearances and references to the original film. Rated PG-13 (crude humor, action scenes). 105 minutes.
The Girl on the Train (☆☆) Woman who watches an ideal family during her commute becomes involved in a murder investigation. The film version of the popular book by Paula Hawkins doesn’t maintain any level of suspense. What is suppose to be a complicated murder mystery takes a rather linear approach. Emily Blunt does her best to give the movie an edge, but the thrill is never there. Rated R (violence, sexual content, language, nudity). 112 minutes. (Katie Walsh, TNS)
Jason Bourne (☆☆): The CIA’s most dangerous weapon is pulled back into the line of fire. Matt Damon stars. After the misfire that was “The Bourne Legacy, “ a misguided attempt to pass off the franchise to Jeremy Renner, Damon and director Paul Greengrass ably right the ship, delivering a Bourne film that looks and feels like the kind that we’ve always loved. (Katie Walsh, TNS)
Kevin Hart: What Now? Kevin Hart performs in front of 50,000 people at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field. Not reviewed.
La Leyenda del Chupacabras Animated tale of a man falsely accused of being a rebel who confronts a chupacabra. Not reviewed.
Max Steel Teenager learns his body can generate powerful energy. Maria Bello stars. Not reviewed.
The Magnificent Seven (☆☆☆) Seven gunmen come to the aid of a small village. Denzel Washington stars in this remake. Living up to the original is an almost impossible task. The remake tries to match the star power with Washington and Chris Pratt, but the overall lineup eventually pales in comparison. Washington brings the controlled swagger that makes his character believable as the leader of this group. It helps that the screenwriter is Richard Wenk, who understands how to write for Washington. Rated PG-13 (violence, language, smoking). 132 minutes.
Masterminds Man who steals $17 million must track down criminals who double-crossed him. Not reviewed.
Mechanic: Resurrection Bishop must come out of retirement when his true love is taken. Not reviewed.
Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life Young boy uses his wits to deal with his principal and bullies. Not reviewed.
Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children (☆☆) Young boy discovers a refuge for children with special abilities. The first half of the film is fun because of director Tim Burton’s whimsical style of making movies. Once the story begins, the plot gets more peculiar than any of the children. The casting seems slightly off and Samuel L. Jackson goes so far over the top he needs a parachute. Rated PG-13 (intense scenes of fantasy). 127 minutes. (Katie Walsh, TNS)
Priceless Driver discovers the true nature of the cargo he’s carrying. Joel Smallbone stars. Not reviewed.
The Secret Life of Pets (☆☆): The way your pet acts when you are away is very different than when you are home. “The Secret Life of Pets” comes from the same team that produced the sweet, funny and memorable “Despicable Me.” That film is almost impossible to follow, especially when there are no breakout characters like the Minions. Rated PG (rude humor, action). 95 minutes.
Storks (☆☆☆☆) After years of being out of the baby-delivery business, one stork must make a very important delivery. The film manages to deliver on many levels, from broad comedy to a sweet family story. There’s a lot going on in this tale of a world where storks have been made to deliver packages from a superstore. But directors Nicholas Stoller and Doug Sweetland layer the elements in such a way that one just makes the other stronger. Rated PG (mild violence). 92 minutes.
Suicide Squad (☆☆) A group of villains that include the Joker (Jared Leto) and Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) go on a mission. “Suicide Squad,” the latest fumbled movie offering based on a DC Comics franchise, has only two things going for it. The most noteworthy is Robbie, who brings a wonderful crazy energy to her role. The character has been immensely popular since debuting in “Batman: The Animated Series” in 1992, and Robbie is flawless. Rated PG-13 (violence, sexual situations) 126 minutes.
Sully (☆☆☆) Pilot becomes a hero when he is forced to make a water landing in the Hudson River. Tom Hanks stars. You would have had to be living in a cave not to know how this story ends. But the film delivers a compelling story of what it means to make monumental decisions without time to think, the real difference between a hero and someone doing his or her job and how even the strongest people in a crisis can eventually doubt themselves. Rated PG-13 (languague, peril). 96 minutes.
Opening next week
American Pastoral Couple’s perfect life is destroyed when their daughter rebels during the ‘60s. Ewan McGregor stars and directs.
Inferno Only one man can figure out the clues to stop an event that could wipe out half the population. Tom Hanks stars.
