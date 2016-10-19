Movie trailer: 'Ouija: Origin of Evil'

"Ouija: Origin of Evil" is a follow to 2014's "Ouija." It opens Friday, Oct. 21, 2016.
Universal

Movie News & Reviews

Movie trailer" 'Sully'

“Sully” is the big-screen telling of the January 2009 event where Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger landed his damaged plane in the Hudson River and saved the lives of 155 people on board. It stars Tom Hanks and was directed by Clint Eastwood. It opens in theaters Friday, Sept. 9, 2016.

Entertainment Videos