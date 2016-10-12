Movie News & Reviews

October 12, 2016

Critic comparison for movies playing Oct. 14-20

The Fresno Bee

The Birth of a Nation (R)

Directed by: Nate Parker

Starring: Nate Parker, Armie Hammer, Penelope Ann Miller, Aja Naomi King, Esther Scott

The pitch: Nat Turner is an educated slave and minister. He decides in 1831 that God has selected him to lead a revolt against white slave owners who are treating their slaves with less respect and consideration than their livestock.

The formula: Bring together moments from “12 Years a Slave.” Unite it with parts of “Amistad.” Rally parts of “Roots.”

Go see it: If you want to be reminded about a major moment in American history.

Don’t go see it: If you prefer to read only history books about events of the past. The film is “based on” the story of Nat Turner.

Don’t get confused: There was a 1915 film by D.W. Griffith of the same name. But, while the new film deals with events before the Civil War, the 1915 version looks at life after the Civil War.

Critics’ choices

Numbers indicate stars

Fresno

Bee

Ent.

Weekly

N.Y.

Times

L.A.

Times

S.F.

Chron.

The Birth

of a Nation

3

3 1/2

3 1/2

2 1/2

3 1/2

Deepwater

Horizon

3

3 1/2

3

3 1/2

3

Storks

4

3

3

3 1/2

3 1/2

Sully

3

3

3

3

2 1/2

Star Trek Beyond

3 1/2

2 1/2

2 1/2

3

3

