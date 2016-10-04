All 8 Harry Potter films returning to theaters

The entire Harry Potter series is set to return to the big screen later this month.
Warner Bros. says all eight Harry Potter films will screen in IMAX theaters – including at Edwards Fresno Stadium 22 & IMAX – for a one-week run beginning Oct. 13. It will mark the first-time that the first two films in the series, “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” and “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets,” will be screened in IMAX.
The re-release of the Potter films comes ahead of “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” a prequel of the Potter series that stars Eddie Redmayne and is set to hit theaters next month.
