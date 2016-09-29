Movie News & Reviews

September 29, 2016 10:00 AM

Critic comparison for movies playing Sept. 30-Oct. 6

The Fresno Bee

Storks (PG)

Directed by: Nicholas Soller, Doug Sweetland

Starring: Andy Samberg, Jennifer Aniston, Ty Burrell, Kelsey Grammer, Katie Crown, Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele.

The pitch: After years of the storks no longer delivering babies, a stork and a human companion face one more big delivery. Their trek is filled with danger, but the baby must go through.

The formula: Give birth to bits of “Look Who’s Talking.” Mix up some of the formula of “The LEGO Movie.” Watch it grow with a piece of “Baby’s Day Out.”

Go see it: If you want to see the best animated film this year

Don’t go see it: If you prefer your animated films to have a slow pace

Biggest cut of all?: One of the big jokes that didn’t make the final cut as the head stork, voiced by Kelsey Grammer, revealing he’s not a stork but actually is a crane. It’s a joke based on his “Frasier” role. Test audiences didn’t get it.

Critics’ choices

Numbers indicate stars

Fresno

Bee

Ent.

Weekly

N.Y.

Times

L.A.

Times

S.F.

Chron.

Blair Witch

0

3

1

1 1/2

2

Kubo and the

Two Strings

3

3 1/2

3

3

3

Storks

4

3

3

3 1/2

3 1/2

Sully

3

3

3

3

2 1/2

Star Trek Beyond

3 1/2

2 1/2

2 1/2

3

3

