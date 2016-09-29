Critic comparison for movies playing Sept. 30-Oct. 6

Storks (PG)
Directed by: Nicholas Soller, Doug Sweetland
Starring: Andy Samberg, Jennifer Aniston, Ty Burrell, Kelsey Grammer, Katie Crown, Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele.
The pitch: After years of the storks no longer delivering babies, a stork and a human companion face one more big delivery. Their trek is filled with danger, but the baby must go through.
The formula: Give birth to bits of “Look Who’s Talking.” Mix up some of the formula of “The LEGO Movie.” Watch it grow with a piece of “Baby’s Day Out.”
Go see it: If you want to see the best animated film this year
Don’t go see it: If you prefer your animated films to have a slow pace
Biggest cut of all?: One of the big jokes that didn’t make the final cut as the head stork, voiced by Kelsey Grammer, revealing he’s not a stork but actually is a crane. It’s a joke based on his “Frasier” role. Test audiences didn’t get it.
Critics’ choices
Numbers indicate stars
Fresno
Bee
Ent.
Weekly
N.Y.
Times
L.A.
Times
S.F.
Chron.
0
3
1
1 1/2
2
3
3 1/2
3
3
3
Storks
4
3
3
3 1/2
3 1/2
3
3
3
3
2 1/2
3 1/2
2 1/2
2 1/2
3
3
