‘The Vessel’ sails on a deep sea of dark emotions

1:10 Listen to Rick Bentley's review of 'Blair Witch' Pause

2:32 Movie trailer: 'Snowden'

1:59 Movie trailer: 'Blair Witch'

1:35 Listen to Rick Bentley's 'Sully' review. Then, please, someone rescue him.

3:19 Movie trailer" 'Sully'

1:26 Inside the story of 'The Light Between Oceans'

2:10 Movie trailer: 'Equity'

1:30 DIY: How to make an origami samurai hat

1:20 Movie review: 'Kubo and the Two Strings'

0:38 Do you have Garth Brooks fever? Tickets for Fresno concert go on sale Aug. 5