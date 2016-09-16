Critic comparison for movies playing Sept. 16-22

Sully (PG-13)
Directed by: Clint Eastwood
Starring: Tom Hanks, Laura Linney, Aaron Eckhart, Sam Huntington
The pitch: An airplane collides with a flock of geese just after takeoff forcing the pilot to land in the Hudson River. The decision by Chesley Sullenberger is questioned during an investigation.
The formula: Taxi around to “Airport.” Begin your climb with “Saving Private Ryan.” Return to the terminal with “Terminal.”
Go see it: If you think you know the whole story. There’s more to be told.
Don’t go see it: If you think the real story has already gotten far more attention than it deserves.
Animated version?: Imagine how fun it would be to have Sulley from “Monsters, Inc.” as the pilot with Mike as his co-pilot. They could collect screams of the passengers.
