September 16, 2016 1:09 AM

Critic comparison for movies playing Sept. 16-22

The Fresno Bee

Sully (PG-13)

Directed by: Clint Eastwood

Starring: Tom Hanks, Laura Linney, Aaron Eckhart, Sam Huntington

The pitch: An airplane collides with a flock of geese just after takeoff forcing the pilot to land in the Hudson River. The decision by Chesley Sullenberger is questioned during an investigation.

The formula: Taxi around to “Airport.” Begin your climb with “Saving Private Ryan.” Return to the terminal with “Terminal.”

Go see it: If you think you know the whole story. There’s more to be told.

Don’t go see it: If you think the real story has already gotten far more attention than it deserves.

Animated version?: Imagine how fun it would be to have Sulley from “Monsters, Inc.” as the pilot with Mike as his co-pilot. They could collect screams of the passengers.

Critics’ choices

Numbers indicate stars

Fresno

Bee

Ent.

Weekly

N.Y.

Times

L.A.

Times

S.F.

Chron.

Kubo and the

Two Strings

3

3 1/2

3

3

3

The Light

Between Oceans

2 1/2

3 1/2

3

2 1/2

2 1/2

Sausage Party

3

3

3

3

3 1/2

Sully

3

3

3

3

2 1/2

Star Trek Beyond

3 1/2

2 1/2

2 1/2

3

3

