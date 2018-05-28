Horoscopes for Monday, May 28, 2018

Aries
The tender Moon and unpredictable Uranus clash today, so expect the unexpected. Money and power issues may set your teeth on edge while sexual intrigues could land you in hot water. Questions of property and ownership are likely to cause problems in relationships at this time. It may be hard to keep your emotions under control, but if you want to win you will have to stay cool.
Lucky Number169
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLibra
Taurus
Everyone seems to be under pressure as the Full Moon nears, but you dear Bull are likely to feel it the most strongly. It seems as though your career and your closest relationships are competing for all your time and energy, while you have personal goals of your own that you would like to see to. Take a few deep breaths and count to ten. With a little patience, this could be a very successful and romantic time for you.
Lucky Number350
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignGemini
Gemini
You may have to deal with a little more stress than you would like today, but most of it is self-induced. Your life is changing, and although most of you enjoy change and variety, it's still unsettling when your foundations are challenged. The more you can tap into your subconscious mind, the more you will understand this period of growth in your life.
Lucky Number165
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAries
Cancer
The chances for a lover's quarrel today are high, especially if your relationship has been complicated by peer pressure and other friendships lately. Don't let the struggle for dominance bowl you over. You'll have to decide if you want to be friends or if you want to be lovers; you won't be able to have it both ways today. Likewise, you may find that your friends and your lover don't mix very well, either.
Lucky Number436
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignGemini
Leo
Today has the potential to be very frustrating as the Moon and Uranus clash; you may feel like you're being crucified on the cross of life. Your partner could be the catalyst for change in your life now, especially if you've been spending all your time on career and status issues. Take the time out to smell the roses and remember the really important things in life!
Lucky Number909
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignGemini
Virgo
A workplace meltdown or travel troubles may be in store for you today. With all the cosmic tension, everyone is likely to be on edge. With the Full Moon just around the corner, many of your normally calm and composed associates are turning into werewolves. You will need to make sure that you are clear in your communication and that you fully understand the intentions of others.
Lucky Number951
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignVirgo
Libra
The Moon clashes with Uranus and Jupiter today, causing tension in your finances, in your work and with loved ones. Try to find a satisfactory balance, especially if you have children involved. You may be frazzled by the end of the day, so plan to surround yourself with some of your favourite things. A long, warm bath will do wonders for your soul. Let your tension flow down the drain along with the water.
Lucky Number197
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignTaurus
Scorpio
Your personal relationships may bring pain and confusion, but with love and forgiveness they can bring joy. A problem that currently exists between your partner and your past begins to bubble to the surface; make sure you are not making the innocent pay for an injury inflicted by another. As the Moon waxes, feel your love and strength grow.
Lucky Number315
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCancer
Sagittarius
With all the pressure you are under, I wouldn't be surprised if you ended up with and ulcer or migraine today. Staying home in bed and hiding under the covers won't do you any good; certain issues are demanding that you deal with them right away. It may seem like the whole world is going crazy as the Moon waxes to the Full. You may have strange, vivid dreams tonight.
Lucky Number302
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLibra
Capricorn
It's time to slow down a bit. The past few days may have been stressful, so you'll want to shake off some tension by laughing with your favourite pals. If you decide to join your friends after work for a social, don't stay out too long. You will need to get plenty of sleep tonight, as it may be hard getting up in the morning.
Lucky Number759
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignVirgo
Aquarius
You may very well feel like you are being crucified today; it seems everyone wants something from you and they wanted it yesterday. The normally 'free to be me' Water Bearer may be struggling with wanting to be natural and wanting to be accepted; you may have to choose one option over the other now. Just remember that first, you must love yourself.
Lucky Number929
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLibra
Pisces
Misunderstandings and confusion may mar your day; try to stay on an even keel despite feeling as though everything is going wrong. Travel can be especially problematic today. When you are driving, avoid thinking about anything that will distract you. It is very important for you to stay focused when operating a moving vehicle. Avoid alcoholic beverages now.
