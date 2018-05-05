Horoscopes for Saturday, May 5, 2018

Aries
Although the morning is a little tense, it's an exceptional day for the Ram. The financial Sun soon connects with the ambitious Moon in a way that will fire you forward like a slingshot. Excellent news and brilliant ideas have the potential to transform your material world; be sure to make the most of the opportunity, as once the Sun sinks slowly in the west, the energy dissipates and risk-averse people find reasons not to roll with it.
Taurus
After an early morning spat, the lights go on for the Bull, as the Sun and Moon form a beautiful aspect. It will power up your talents and bring good news that could reshape your whole life. Mercury the communicator, although retrograde, also forms a fine aspect with Pluto the transformer. Remember, knowledge is power, and a message from abroad, or connected with past contacts, perhaps in-laws or those of another race or culture, could give you the boost you need.
Gemini
There's a lot been going on behind-the-scenes for you lately, dear Gemini. Today brings some very valuable information out of its cover, where it's been hovering for quite some time now. You should be able to make the most of this, as it has a financial component that will be beneficial. If finances are not your thing, fascinating developments with psychological motivations, sexual expression, or even mystical emotions will take center-stage. After a few hiccups, all should come to fruition overnight.
Cancer
Revelations could bring you to a completely new position with regard to your closest connections, Cancer. Some marvellous development is in the wind, which will see a situation where your typical loyalty and creative companionship cannot fail to be rewarded. Something that has been a long time in the making could come to fruition, empowering you in the way you have been needing for quite some time now.
Leo
The Sun and Moon are dancing, bringing joy to the Lion. Career developments are likely to be spectacular as the week begins, something which will have a transforming effect upon your workplace and on relationships with co-workers and underlings. Matters which seem to have been moving backwards lately receive quite a boost, so your patience will be rewarded.
Virgo
Take advantage of the earthy flows of energy today, Virgo, as great strides can be made in the expression and development of your quite remarkable talents. Digging for buried treasure is liable to be rewarded, and debts or favors repaid. You can make shrewd business decisions, employing psychological analysis. If you are interested in property, it's a good time to make an assessment. Your head is in tune with your heart.
Libra
The atmosphere is bubbling with cosmic energy today, Libra. Psychological analysis, or assessment and development of your talent and skills will pay off. Joint income and financial commitments will be the subject of plans or discussions. You may be kept busier than usual handling inheritance, tax or insurance matters, preparing investment analysis, and allocating funds for the repayment or collection of debts. Mortgages or property consultations, buying real estate and the like is favoured.
Scorpio
Dark Pluto is favoured by a lovely aspect from retro Mercury, as the Sun and Moon are dancing together in perfect harmony. Your thinking, self-expression, and the need to communicate is more serious and intense. It should be easy for others to accept your ideas and information or perhaps some product that you create or control. It's the ideal day for spending time with your nearest and dearest, or for relaxing with a cold beer to celebrate at the end of the day.
Sagittarius
Although the atmosphere is reasonably light-hearted, the Archer might feel somewhat pinned down by work obligations. You could make some good money out of this, but really what you seem to be looking for is more control and better management of assets, instead of being very much controlled by *them*. Colleagues or underlings at work might have some valuable information that will help you in your quest. If you've been working too hard, under too much pressure lately, it's a good day for a checkup, or to start a new health regimen.
Capricorn
Excellent aspects today inspire you to make the most of the information that comes your way. This has a lot to do with inner control. Your needs and goals have very little to do with anyone else, even your close relationships, which are well-favoured today. You can have fun in the sun, but your mind is ticking over and your personal ambitions are increasing. It's time to take those steps you've been working on to improve yourself as an individual.
Aquarius
The healing rays of the Moon harmonize well with the Sun in your fourth house of home and family, helping you to put things right. An investigation into the family's past could reveal a lot, so this is a good time to put aside petty disagreements and let bygones be bygones. You will feel much better once you release resentments that have been weighing you down. Enjoy simple pleasures tonight, as Saturn is under pressure, so best not to make waves.
Pisces
The atmosphere is zinging for the normally reserved Fish. The caring Moon blends well with the Sun in your third house of communication today; if you and your partner have been fighting, now is the time to kiss and make up. It will be easier to express your feelings and listen to what your partner has to say. Practical, thoughtful actions will go a long way in showing each other how much you really care.
