Horoscopes for Saturday, July 15, 2017

Aries
In the course of today, the Moon zips into your own sign, giving you a lift of spirit and getting you going again after a day or two in the doldrums. Power up! There are big things happening in your communications and travel sector. This could be a lively day that sees you take a step closer to something quite new.
Lucky Number656
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignSagittarius
Taurus
In the course of the day, the eager Moon moves into Aries and your solar twelfth house. It's time to step back from things a little and take stock. However, Venus is active in your solar second house of finance. There could be a discussions about money. There are ideas and plans in the air but people could be emotional and talkative. Remain calm.
Lucky Number940
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignTaurus
Gemini
You'll have friends and associates around to cheer you up and help you out. And, with delightful Venus in your sign, there'll be vivid discussions and plenty of good ideas. Some of you may even have an opportunity for advancement or a touch of good luck. Buy a lottery ticket.
Lucky Number672
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignTaurus
Cancer
Venus is in Gemini and your twelfth house so there could be secret discussions or the revelation of secrets or hidden matters. Maybe a secret affair? It could be quite an exciting day but it may leave you unsure as to where you stand. Once the Moon makes a shift into Aries and your solar tenth house, sounding the clarion call of duty. You'll have to be on deck promptly.
Lucky Number702
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCancer
Leo
With giant Jupiter and Mercury conjoining in the Heavens, your house of friends, hopes and wishes is alive with all the stimulation you could want. There'll be people to talk to and share ideas with. There'll be good connections and opportunities too. And, as the Moon moves into Aries and your solar ninth house, you might just want to get out there and enjoy the freedom of the day.
Lucky Number132
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignVirgo
Virgo
Work matters could take a lift today as giant Jupiter and Mercury the Messenger meet in Gemini and your solar tenth house. There'll be ideas, options and opportunities that may allow you change or even some advancement. Get into discussions and put your ideas forward. You could do well. You might be dealing with educated or highly intelligent people.
Lucky Number361
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignTaurus
Libra
Venus is in Gemini and your solar ninth house so if you've been harbouring aspirations with regard to travel or higher education, now's the time to proceed with the plans. The opportunity could well be there. Exciting talk and communications are all around. The Moon heading into in Aries brings your partner into the excitement.
Lucky Number129
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignScorpio
Scorpio
Venus in Gemini and your solar eighth house is bringing ideas and even opportunities that could change your financial situation, especially if you're prepared to throw in your lot with someone else. This could be building up towards an important financial risk, one that has enough thought behind it to make it worthwhile.
Lucky Number622
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignTaurus
Sagittarius
There's vigorous activity in Gemini and your seventh house of marriage and partnerships. Partners might have a lot to say for themselves, bringing important ideas to the fore. Pay attention to what's being suggested and look for any opportunities that may present themselves. With the Moon moving into fiery Aries, leisure pursuits and recreation might feature. Stretch yourself.
Lucky Number727
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignScorpio
Capricorn
Venus is in Gemini today, bringing ideas and opportunities for growth and expansion with regard to work. Busy is the buzzword. There's lots to do but not all of it is productive. Sift out the wheat from the chaff as far as plans go. Co-workers may be enthusiastic or excitable. Watch any health problems to do with the extremities or the nervous system.
Lucky Number355
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignGemini
Aquarius
Venus is in Gemini and your solar fifth house today, bringing exciting ideas and developments regarding creative projects in the pipeline. Children may feature strongly in your day, as may contacts with intellectual or academic people. You can combine business and pleasure if the opportunity arises. Life moves forward.
Lucky Number729
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignPisces
Pisces
Venus dances in Gemini and your solar fourth house, setting off discussions centered around the home. Family members of housemates might be excitable or enthusiastic, but harmony will reign. There could be some good ideas to act on but you may have to filter what you're hearing. Opportunities for change or improvement around your home may be there.
