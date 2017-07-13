Horoscopes for Thursday, July 13, 2017

Aries
The moody Moon is in Pisces and your solar twelfth house as the day begins so you might be wise to step back from things or play your cards close to your chest. As the Moon forms a difficult aspect to Venus, the applecart of relationships, either general or personal, could be easily upset. Be diplomatic or remain silent. The later hours could see you under par or out of sorts. It will pass.
Lucky Number979
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignSagittarius
Taurus
The Moon is moving through Pisces and your solar eleventh house as the day begins. Friends and money may not mix well, especially if it's not clear who owns what. There's tension with Venus the goddess and the Moon, so there could be uncertainties with relationships. It might be a serious, it may just be a minor discomfort because people are insensitive or uncertain. Reflect quietly on matters later on.
Lucky Number122
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignTaurus
Gemini
With the Moon in Pisces and your solar tenth house, whether you're in employment or at home, this will be another day at the office. Routines need to be kept. Duties need to be done. With the Moon squeezing Venus the goddess, relationships could be tricky or restrictive. Later on there could be a sombre mood. You might be out of sorts with yourself or someone older.
Lucky Number297
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAries
Cancer
See if you can concoct adventure or some freedom of action for yourself. With the Moon in Pisces and your solar ninth house, you may be feeling the need for it. Try to get outdoors into the fresh air and stretch the limbs. Try to stretch the mind as well. Take the broader view and see the whole picture, not just the bit of it that's in front of you. Interactions with people may be awkward.
Lucky Number343
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAries
Leo
With the Moon in Pisces and your solar eighth house making tension with Venus the goddess, the best policy for today is restraint, especially where matters of spending are concerned. Don't have the mane done at the exclusive stylist who charges a three figure sum. Just because you're feeling restless. You'll feel even more restless when the credit card bill comes in.
Lucky Number717
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignSagittarius
Virgo
With the Moon in Pisces, making tension with Venus the goddess, there could be problems with partners that are related to matters of work and responsibility. It's not an easy day to discuss things and sort them out, but this will need to be done. Don't let important issues slide. You might find yourself at odds with women or older people in the course of the day.
Lucky Number651
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignGemini
Libra
With the Moon in Pisces and your solar sixth house, it will simply be a matter of keeping up with the normal routines and practices of the day. Look after your health and get the little jobs done. the Moon is pressured by Venus the goddess and macho Mars so you might find that relationships with co-workers are a little strained. You could be withdrawn and thoughtful while working.
Lucky Number773
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignGemini
Scorpio
With the Moon in Pisces and your solar fifth house of pleasure and recreation, you might feel moved to kick back and enjoy yourself. However, as the Moon sideswipes Venus the goddess on her heavenly adventures, you might also find that relationships are a little cold or out of kilter and your credit card's maxed out. Oh well, there'll be other days. Try to unwind anyway.
Lucky Number455
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAquarius
Sagittarius
Madam Moon is moving through Pisces and your solar fourth house, focusing on family matters and domestic issues. But there's tension for the lovely lunar light with both Venus the goddess and Warrior Mars. Partners may be a little out of sorts. If so, there's something behind it that's been stewing awhile. Soothe any troubled waters by being calm yourself.
Lucky Number429
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignTaurus
Capricorn
The moody Moon is in Pisces, creating tension with Venus and Mars. You might find that work-related travels or communications have their own set of troubles today. If people are out of sorts or difficult to reach, simply adjust your schedule. It's the little things that will go wrong or sound off key. You may have to start early and finish late to get things done.
Lucky Number270
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignGemini
Aquarius
You need to put some controls on your spending this month. There could be tensions with women or older people and you may find that the social ease you generally enjoy is lacking today. Adopt a stance of quiet refection if things get tricky.
Lucky Number305
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignTaurus
Pisces
The Moon glides through your sign so that you carry your own magnetic charm wherever you go. Watch relationships at home though. They may need work with the Moon hitting some tension with Venus the goddess and Warrior Mars. Keep the peace with any females or older persons about the house. If they wish to be left to themselves then leave them. Focus on flowing at your own pace.
Comments