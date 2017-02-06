Horoscopes for Monday, February 6, 2017

Aries
OK, double the caffeine, wear the sunglasses and do your best to avoid anyone who will say anything sarcastic, critical or who is overly opinionated as they will face your less nurturing side. It is not the time to solve issues with others as communications are fiery and volatile. You will defend yourself wonderfully but will it be worth it? Take the lead and just don't bother.
Lucky Number177
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLibra
Taurus
It will not matter how well you plan the battle today Taurus, people will immediately assume you are being overly aggressive and opinionated. All is not lost but it is best to tackle this day by focusing on the tasks at hand and limiting intense discussions as much as possible. Follow your instincts regarding how you feel your views will be received by others and you won't go wrong.
Lucky Number101
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignSagittarius
Gemini
Take things at a careful pace. Make sure you don't miss any details in the rush to get things done. A hidden problem may emerge. Make sure you're not working against yourself. Be patient and persistent. It's a funny atmosphere throughout much of this month so you'll need to work at keeping things in proportion. There may be a lift of mood or energy late in the day. Rest when you need to.
Lucky Number175
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAquarius
Cancer
Just slide along into the day. Don't press ahead too hard with decisions or strong action. Review your situation. Reflect on your plans. You'll get the best out of yourself in a state of contemplation. Choose the inner world of your thoughts. Let yourself daydream. There's no harm in a bit of fantasy or a favourite entertainment. Focus on restoring energy rather than expending it.
Lucky Number370
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLeo
Leo
You might need to spend some time working to understand the motives or needs of others. There may be something going on in those close that isn't clear. That in turn could direct your attention to what it is that you want. Just cruise along today and calmly take in any developments. You may meet a stranger in unusual circumstances. You may encounter an unusual individual.
Lucky Number734
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignTaurus
Virgo
Make sure you don't fly off the handle if things go wrong at work. Watch travel in the working world as well. There could be a measure of impatience in the air. However, every problem will have an interesting or unusual solution if you just give it time or talk it over. By the end of the day, you might even welcome a new difficulty because of the insight that dealing with it will provide.
Lucky Number454
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLibra
Libra
There could be schemes and dreams and plans in the making today. You might be wondering which way to go or what option to take. Study may appeal. You might need to add to your qualifications in order to get where you want to go. Travel may also appeal, as you long for the wide horizon. Forge ahead with a bit of wild talk and your own big dreams. Add a few jokes too, just for good measure.
Lucky Number122
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAquarius
Scorpio
You could be feeling full of fire today, Scorpio! You might have the urge to get out there and break a record or set a new mark if you're athletically inclined. If you favor indoor sports then you might want a dose of horizontal aerobics with your loved one. Either way, go for it. The option not to take is the one that involves spending large amounts of money on things you don't really want. Avoid it!
Lucky Number762
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCapricorn
Sagittarius
Overcome any testiness or impatience today and just get on with what has to be done. Get going on your own and you'll soon slip into a more cooperative rhythm. Watch travel to and from work if that's a feature of your life. Extra care will be required. You can get a lot done today if you focus your efforts and don't waste time indulging in reactions that won't move the situation along.
Lucky Number552
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignPisces
Capricorn
You may want to step back from a project or activity to see how it's going. Something you've been doing may run out of steam. Shift your focus to the mundane tasks and the details as time goes on. The little jobs will save the day where the bigger ones might go off the boil. It's only temporary. If you change the focus with what you're working on, you'll come up with a fresh approach.
Lucky Number896
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCancer
Aquarius
If you have activities you love that stretch the mind or the limbs or both, it's the perfect day to get about doing them. You've got a lot of ideas on board but may be a bit woolly as to how you go about setting them in motion. If you get moving yourself, you'll think better on the run. It's a talkative day. Watch for minor accidents with children. A woman with a changeable mood may feature.
Lucky Number584
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignVirgo
Pisces
What's happening with home or family life, Pisces? Do you need to talk something through in order to get matters clear. Someone may be avoiding the issue. Could that be you? It may also be that you just need to organize work or changes on the home front. Perhaps a rearrangement of the furniture may help. There may be someone unfamiliar on your home turf or a job that needs doing there.
Comments