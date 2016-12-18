Horoscopes for Sunday, December 18, 2016

1:02 Burglar steals purse from car in Fresno parking lot Pause

1:14 Heart-transplant recipient tells others on transplant list: 'Don't give up'

1:36 Correctional officer pays it forward with toys

0:43 Lawyers contend a police dog could have saved Dylan Noble's life. They made this animation to prove it.

2:46 Hanson: 'Twelve (years) is a long time' to be superintendent

1:43 Strathmore High falls in state championship on late-game field goal

2:45 Understanding the Electoral College: 'A process not a place'

1:21 What's happening to residential water in northeast Fresno?

2:42 Fresno Chaffee Zoo's lion cub is five ridiculously adorable weeks old