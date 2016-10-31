Horoscopes

October 31, 2016 4:42 AM

Horoscopes for Monday, October 31, 2016

Aries

March 21-April 19

You're in a very cuddly and affectionate mood this Halloween, and you'll be thrilled if you can share it with someone special. It's the perfect opportunity to show how romantic you can be, so dim the lights and get out the scented candles. If there's no one to be romantic with at the moment, compensate by watching a gooey film or reading a book with a happy ending.

Lucky Number

756

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Capricorn
 

Taurus

April 20-May 20

It may be Halloween but you have little to fear because you're surrounded by so much goodwill and affection. Why can't every day be like this? Make the most of it while it lasts, preferably by getting together with some of your favorite people and doing something enjoyable. If you're going to a party, you'll be one of the stars of the show.

Lucky Number

345

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Libra
 

Gemini

May 21-June 21

You're keen to spread a little sweetness and light wherever you go today. This is good news if you have to deal with someone who's usually very tricky or unfriendly, because you'll instinctively do your best to win them over. There's a harmonious atmosphere at work, and you'll happily lend a hand to any colleague who needs it.

Lucky Number

114

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Virgo
 

Cancer

June 22-July 22

You're in the mood to do something sociable, so how about celebrating the fact that it's Halloween? Maybe you could arrange a last-minute party if you haven't already planned something, because you'll enjoy making sure that your guests have a good time. If that isn't possible, then try to book something up for later in the week, otherwise you'll feel that you're missing out.

Lucky Number

683

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Aquarius
 

Leo

July 23-August 22

It's Halloween and you're feeling good. If you're planning a Halloween party you have to allow plenty of time to get ready, because you aren't in the mood to rush around like a headless chicken in a race against the clock. Instead, you need to be relaxed and to take your time.

Lucky Number

894

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Cancer
 

Virgo

August 23-September 22

It's a wonderful end to the month because you're feeling warm and friendly towards the people in your life. It's a great excuse for throwing a party, especially if you want to give it a Halloween theme. Right now you want to get on well with everyone you meet, even if you don't like them very much most of the time, so you can expect to be very popular.

Lucky Number

781

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Scorpio
 

Libra

September 23-October 22

You're in the mood to spend some money this Halloween. Shopping will help you relax, and you'll enjoy sauntering around some of your favorite shops to see what's on offer. But be careful when it comes to forking out money because you'll be tempted to indulge yourself, especially if you've recently been paid, and you could easily go for broke. If you have to buy a present for a loved one, this is a good day for tracking down the perfect item.

Lucky Number

757

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Libra
 

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

With the Moon in your sign, you're at your most charming and mysterious, Scorpio. This is great if you want to get on the right side of someone or you have something rather tricky to say, but it's also a day for enjoying the company of people you're fond of and for simply having fun. If you're going to a Halloween party, the feeling is deep, so spend enough time making sure you look good.

Lucky Number

693

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Aquarius
 

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

It's Halloween and you have a strong sense of privacy, so protect it whenever possible. You don't want anyone interfering in things that are none of their business, although you'll be more tactful than that when talking to them. At some point today you might be inspired to donate some money to a good cause, although you won't want to advertise the fact to other people.

Lucky Number

192

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Aquarius
 

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

You're in the mood to make some changes today, whether major or minor. Think about anything that needs fixing and do something about it. It's Halloween with the Moon in your eleventh house, so you'll get on best if you can work in tandem with someone, especially if you're hoping to solve a problem in a relationship. Talk to the person concerned and see if you can reach a compromise.

Lucky Number

264

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Aquarius
 

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Whatever you do today will turn out well because you're feeling cheerful, sociable and sensitive towards other people. It's a particularly good day for being with people who are older or more influential than you because you'll know how to handle them. You'll also appreciate having some time to yourself, during which nothing is expected of you and you can relax.

Lucky Number

455

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Gemini
 

Pisces

February 19-March 20

If you're looking for meaning today, you might find it if you do something with a spiritual, religious or philosophical slant. Maybe you could invest in an astrological reading so you'll find out more about yourself or about how your life is working out, or perhaps you'd enjoy visiting a place of worship. Make Halloween a day for making a connection with something bigger than yourself.

Lucky Number

450

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Libra

