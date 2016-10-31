Horoscopes for Monday, October 31, 2016

Aries
You're in a very cuddly and affectionate mood this Halloween, and you'll be thrilled if you can share it with someone special. It's the perfect opportunity to show how romantic you can be, so dim the lights and get out the scented candles. If there's no one to be romantic with at the moment, compensate by watching a gooey film or reading a book with a happy ending.
Lucky Number756
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCapricorn
Taurus
It may be Halloween but you have little to fear because you're surrounded by so much goodwill and affection. Why can't every day be like this? Make the most of it while it lasts, preferably by getting together with some of your favorite people and doing something enjoyable. If you're going to a party, you'll be one of the stars of the show.
Lucky Number345
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLibra
Gemini
You're keen to spread a little sweetness and light wherever you go today. This is good news if you have to deal with someone who's usually very tricky or unfriendly, because you'll instinctively do your best to win them over. There's a harmonious atmosphere at work, and you'll happily lend a hand to any colleague who needs it.
Lucky Number114
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignVirgo
Cancer
You're in the mood to do something sociable, so how about celebrating the fact that it's Halloween? Maybe you could arrange a last-minute party if you haven't already planned something, because you'll enjoy making sure that your guests have a good time. If that isn't possible, then try to book something up for later in the week, otherwise you'll feel that you're missing out.
Lucky Number683
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAquarius
Leo
It's Halloween and you're feeling good. If you're planning a Halloween party you have to allow plenty of time to get ready, because you aren't in the mood to rush around like a headless chicken in a race against the clock. Instead, you need to be relaxed and to take your time.
Lucky Number894
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCancer
Virgo
It's a wonderful end to the month because you're feeling warm and friendly towards the people in your life. It's a great excuse for throwing a party, especially if you want to give it a Halloween theme. Right now you want to get on well with everyone you meet, even if you don't like them very much most of the time, so you can expect to be very popular.
Lucky Number781
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignScorpio
Libra
You're in the mood to spend some money this Halloween. Shopping will help you relax, and you'll enjoy sauntering around some of your favorite shops to see what's on offer. But be careful when it comes to forking out money because you'll be tempted to indulge yourself, especially if you've recently been paid, and you could easily go for broke. If you have to buy a present for a loved one, this is a good day for tracking down the perfect item.
Lucky Number757
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLibra
Scorpio
With the Moon in your sign, you're at your most charming and mysterious, Scorpio. This is great if you want to get on the right side of someone or you have something rather tricky to say, but it's also a day for enjoying the company of people you're fond of and for simply having fun. If you're going to a Halloween party, the feeling is deep, so spend enough time making sure you look good.
Lucky Number693
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAquarius
Sagittarius
It's Halloween and you have a strong sense of privacy, so protect it whenever possible. You don't want anyone interfering in things that are none of their business, although you'll be more tactful than that when talking to them. At some point today you might be inspired to donate some money to a good cause, although you won't want to advertise the fact to other people.
Lucky Number192
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAquarius
Capricorn
You're in the mood to make some changes today, whether major or minor. Think about anything that needs fixing and do something about it. It's Halloween with the Moon in your eleventh house, so you'll get on best if you can work in tandem with someone, especially if you're hoping to solve a problem in a relationship. Talk to the person concerned and see if you can reach a compromise.
Lucky Number264
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAquarius
Aquarius
Whatever you do today will turn out well because you're feeling cheerful, sociable and sensitive towards other people. It's a particularly good day for being with people who are older or more influential than you because you'll know how to handle them. You'll also appreciate having some time to yourself, during which nothing is expected of you and you can relax.
Lucky Number455
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignGemini
Pisces
If you're looking for meaning today, you might find it if you do something with a spiritual, religious or philosophical slant. Maybe you could invest in an astrological reading so you'll find out more about yourself or about how your life is working out, or perhaps you'd enjoy visiting a place of worship. Make Halloween a day for making a connection with something bigger than yourself.
