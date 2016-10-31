Horoscopes for Monday, October 31, 2016

2:21 Dia de Los Muertos celebration draws crowds to Eaton Plaza Pause

3:27 Michelle Obama kicks off her last White House Kitchen Garden fall harvest

6:00 Animated timeline of northeast Fresno’s water troubles

0:29 Woman followed, thrown to ground in purse snatching caught on video

1:09 Why didn't Fresno leaders see a red flag about tainted water?

1:09 Madera police officer shot at during pursuit through neighborhood

1:38 Her post on NextDoor shed light on northeast Fresno's water problems

2:17 A downtown landmark: the Fresno Republican Printery building

1:44 Video Game review: The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition