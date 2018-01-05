Fresno has its first virtual reality arcade, making it feel like you’re in the game

More Videos 1:58 Slip-sliding crooks with fancy kicks caught on video leaving biggest prize behind Pause 2:41 Watch: Northern California wildfire survivor gets surprise from Harlem Globetrotter 1:09 Marijuana company will begin operations at old Woodlake lumber yard in the new year 2:35 17 notable Trump moments of 2017 0:28 Josh Hokit walks off football field, wins in Fresno State wrestling debut 0:50 Teachers of color help connect with students 1:01 Movie trailer: 'Wonder' 1:13 Epiphany: The tradition of rosca de reyes bread in Mexican culture 3:22 Florida man calls police to report drunk driver -- himself 0:31 Woman walks toward her vehicle when she's robbed by someone parked next to her Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Virtual reality arcade comes to Fresno Imm3rse.in is the first virtual reality arcade to open in Fresno, offering customers the experience of what it's like to be inside of an actual video game. VR gaming is predicted to become a $45 billion industry in the next seven years. Imm3rse.in is open Thursday-Sunday and located at 4010 N. Chestnut Diagonal. -Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee

