Fresno Bee video game columnist Rory Appleton plays "NFL Madden 17" and offers commentary on the new game. He is most impressed with the sharp, TV-quality graphics and realism of the popular sports franchise. It's a game worth picking up, he says.
Gaming columnist Rory Appleton takes you inside his favorite three MMORPG games he's recently played. Appleton's latest column discusses how gamers now expect multimillion-dollar projects for free and how that formula just doesn’t add up for MMO creators.